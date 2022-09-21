AV downs North County with lengthy service runs

IRONTON – Arcadia Valley responded calmly to an instance of confusion with examples of absolute clarity when facing a pivotal situation on Tuesday.

After allowing a free return from the North County side to land untouched for the tying point late in game two, the Lady Tigers executed two crucial plays to seize a commanding lead.

Arcadia Valley dominated the opening set with a boost from the service line, and delivered a 25-9, 25-23, 25-18 home sweep to snap a five-match slide.

Outside hitters Riley Brogan and Cate Newstead-Adams sent down seven kills each, and setter Taylor Lorenz totaled 16 assists to power the Lady Tigers.

Arcadia Valley (3-9-2) managed to insert 13 different players into the lineup while prevailing in a battle of volleyball squads in desperate search for a win.

North County (1-11-1) endured intermittent struggles with ball movement and confidence, but briefly stood within two points of squaring the match at one game apiece.

Senior outside hitter Emily McClure registered four of her six kills during game two to help the Lady Raiders steadily climb out of a six-point deficit.

A flurry of shanked passes from AV led to a tying swing by McClure, off a dig by libero Addy Mann, and ensuing go-ahead ace from fellow senior Kenleigh Lange for a 22-21 advantage.

With the stanza even at 23-23, the Lady Tigers were flawless on sets by Lorenz to Brogan for the lead and middle Kayla Sumpter for the clincher.

Sumpter finished with six kills, and Hannah Tripp chipped in four kills plus two aces as the other middle hitter. Freshman Paige Newstead-Adams had a team-high four aces and three kills.

Lange compiled three kills, five assists and two aces for North County, and opened game three with an alert swat back over the net for a point.

But the Lady Raiders, already without two of their three varsity returners from last season, yielded the next seven points to the effective serving of Lorenz.

Brogan, who pushed AV to a 5-0 start in game two, had a solo block and Sumpter drilled a slide set on the right side during an 8-0 scoring run for Paige Newstead-Adams as the margin reached 18-6.

North County drew to within 22-15 as Makaila Moore tipped safely after Mann covered a block, but Cate Newstead-Adams soon spiked the home team to match point at 24-16.

Brogan landed consecutive kills with Sumpter to punctuate the lopsided opening game, and picked up seven digs while Cate Newstead-Adams provided six more.

The Lady Tigers established their first double-digit spread at 13-3, and Tripp pounced on another overpass to create a 22-4 separation.

Mann notched nine digs with two aces, and Karlie Straughan added six digs for North County.