Bertram joining MAC front row

Valle Catholic High School senior Ella Bertram recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Bertram has earned three all-state honors as a middle hitter, and surpassed 1,000 career kills with a single-season school of 464 plus 150 blocks during her senior year. The Lady Warriors swept the MAAA Small-School and tournament titles before reaching a second consecutive state final four. Bertram is also a two-time state track and field medalist in the shot put and plays forward on the Valle basketball team. Also seated are her parents Sarah and Eric Bertram. Standing, from left, are Valle assistant coach Stacie Sargent, Mineral Area head volleyball coach Tim Copeland and Valle Catholic head volleyball coach Nancy Fischer.