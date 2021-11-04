Blair Oaks powers past Valle to reach state final

Bertram put her team ahead for the first time during game three at 25-24, and Loida followed with an ace to extend the action before the Falcons took control throughout the final set.

Bax bookended an immediate 5-0 run off quick sets from Rissmiller. Sarah Girard, who added eight kills and four blocks from the middle, provided a big stuff in between.

Solid placement from many attackers only magnified the uncharacteristic passing struggles of Valle Catholic in game four, and Blair Oaks bolted to a massive 17-3 advantage.

Joggerst sent down seven kills and equaled Ade Weiler with 16 digs each for the Lady Warriors, who were hampered by eight missed serves and endured a rocky .108 hitting percentage.

Loida totaled 32 assists, and surprised the defense with a perfect overhead flick on two for a 16-10 edge in game two. She also had a sensational effort during a single rally in game one, ranging behind the chair official and diving to cover a subsequent block before Blair Oaks claimed the point.

Kennedy Flanner missed a portion of game four while receiving treatment related to her left ear, but still finished with eight kills and 13 digs as the Falcons won their 12th in a row.