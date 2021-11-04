Blair Oaks powers past Valle to reach state final

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Valle Catholic gave everything it had left to force a fourth game against Blair Oaks after trailing by three with little room for error and erasing match point with none.
But the powerful Falcons responded with a vengeance to reach the Class 3 state volleyball title contest on Thursday with a 25-16, 26-24, 24-26, 25-10 victory at the Show Me Center.
Sophomore outside hitter Autumn Bax dominated with 26 kills, 10 digs and four blocks as Blair Oaks (34-4) advanced to face Strafford on Friday.
Madilyn Rissmiller made 42 assists, Bailey Braun added 11 kills with 16 digs, and libero Payton Mitchell picked up 32 digs as the Falcons utilized their significant height advantage across the front row.
Valle Catholic (31-5-3), competing two school sizes larger than its base student enrollment due to its recent success as a private school, played Notre Dame de Sion for third place late Thursday.
Hailey Weibrecht delivered a team-high 12 kills, and Ella Bertram had nine kills with two solo blocks for the Lady Warriors, whose chances suffered a major ding after dropping an eight-point lead in game two.
Macy Wolk used power and finesse on consecutive well-placed kills after Weibrecht stuffed an incoming spike, and Valle Catholic jumped ahead 13-5 while seeking to square the match.
Blair Oaks overcame a stretch of shaky serve receiving and miscues from its top hitters to gradually fight back, closing to within 18-14 on an ace from Bax.
Bertram punctuated the ensuing and longest rally of the afternoon with a scoring swing after each team scrambled around to make at least four digs, including two near the floor by Valle seniors Mia Weiler and Rachel Blum and an excellent twisting pass by Rissmiller near her bench.
But the Lady Warriors could not hold on at 22-17, as Bax and Braun pounded spikes after two points were seized on errant passes. Braun answered a kill from Bertram, and Blair Oaks capitalized on a free ball when Bax ripped a go-ahead shot from the 10-foot line at 24-23.
Valle setter Sam Loida made a saving dig on a Braun block to help withstand the first set point, but a service error from Blum preceded a clinching block by Anna Wekenborg against Bertram.
Blair Oaks appeared poised for a sweep with leads of 10-7 and 19-16 in game three, but sent back-to-back attacks long after Weibrecht tipped safely over a double block attempt.
Valle Catholic defended its way even from 22-19 down, and stayed alive after Bax smashed another spike at 24-23. Makayla Joggerst and Blum made digs before Loida cleared the tying touch.
Bertram put her team ahead for the first time during game three at 25-24, and Loida followed with an ace to extend the action before the Falcons took control throughout the final set.
Bax bookended an immediate 5-0 run off quick sets from Rissmiller. Sarah Girard, who added eight kills and four blocks from the middle, provided a big stuff in between.
Solid placement from many attackers only magnified the uncharacteristic passing struggles of Valle Catholic in game four, and Blair Oaks bolted to a massive 17-3 advantage.
Joggerst sent down seven kills and equaled Ade Weiler with 16 digs each for the Lady Warriors, who were hampered by eight missed serves and endured a rocky .108 hitting percentage.
Loida totaled 32 assists, and surprised the defense with a perfect overhead flick on two for a 16-10 edge in game two. She also had a sensational effort during a single rally in game one, ranging behind the chair official and diving to cover a subsequent block before Blair Oaks claimed the point.
Kennedy Flanner missed a portion of game four while receiving treatment related to her left ear, but still finished with eight kills and 13 digs as the Falcons won their 12th in a row.
Blair Oaks pounced for a 9-3 lead at the outset of the opening game, and pulled away as Bax rattled two big swings from the back row off defenders before landing 10 kills in game two.