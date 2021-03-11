 Skip to main content
Bone to bolster MAC back row
  • Updated
Matt King, Daily Journal

Farmington High School senior Bridget Bone recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Bone earned First Team all-conference and all-district honors in each of her two varsity seasons as a libero, and helped the Knights capture a district championship last fall. She is also a member of the FHS swim team. Also seated are her father Bob Bone and mother Cassie Bone. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant coach Amy Gerstner, head volleyball coach Haley Baker and assistant coach Kelsey Koppeis.

