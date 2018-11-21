Macey Browers was still pondering her future collegiate aspirations last month as the Arcadia Valley volleyball team wrapped its remarkable season where it hoped to be at the Show-Me Center.
Her legacy as a high school setter, on the other hand, has long been cemented as 3,030 career assists place her second in Missouri high school history according to published MSHSAA records.
Browers sparkled among others at her position as an accurate distributor from any spot on the floor – setting forward or backward, long or short, stationary or on the run.
Throw in her defensive prowess as one of the digging leaders for AV, and inclusion to a fourth straight MHSVCA Class 2 all-state team was never in doubt.
The Lady Tigers smashed their previous high mark for single-season wins by going 32-6-2 overall, and placed second in the state after pushing powerful Hermann to three games in the title match.
They also secured the first MAAA Tournament championship for the program, along with a second outright Small-School division crown.
Browers often connected with Maddie DeMent and Laney Tucker for big kills, and both middles joined her as all-state selections this season.
DeMent is halfway to four consecutive all-state designations after repeating the honor she received last year as a freshman. She led Arcadia Valley in kills while becoming a six-rotation threat in the lineup.
Tucker nabbed her first all-state award, and along with fellow seniors Josie Landrum and Browers, has her name on two final four banners from 2015 and 2018.
Lainey Bauman also knows the excitement of making two trips to Cape Girardeau after Valle Catholic placed second and third, respectively, during her sophomore and junior campaigns.
The senior hitter and all-around star more recently helped the Lady Warriors earn their third straight district title, and picked up all-state recognition in Class 1 for the third time.
