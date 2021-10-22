Bulldogs, Rebels extend seasons

Cate Newstead-Adams spiked a team-high 10 kills, and made 12 digs for Arcadia Valley (11-24-1) in its season finale. Riley Brogan compiled nine kills, a team-best 23 digs and eight service points.

Freshman Hannah Tripp starred at the net with seven stuff-blocks along with nine kills, six points and six digs in defeat. Sophomore setter Taylor Lorenz amassed 32 assists, 13 points and 14 digs.

The youthful Lady Tigers received eight kills, 18 digs and five points from freshman Kayla Sumpter. Lydia Clark chipped in three blocks.

Lesterville 3, Valley 0

BUNKER, Mo. – Gracie Hicks surpassed 2,000 career assists as second-seeded Lesterville defeated Valley 25-9, 25-8, 25-13 in the first round of the Class 1, District 5 tournament on Thursday night.

Reese Gray finished with 22 kills for the Lady Bearcats, who will face Ellington in the semifinal round on Monday. Top seed South Iron awaits the Bismarck-Bunker winner.

Kenley Missey totaled five kills, eight digs and four assists for Valley (5-21-3). Freshman Carlie Loughary finished with 11 digs.

Senior and four-year starter Carter Clark had six assists, six digs and three kills in her varsity finale.

