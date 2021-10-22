Bulldogs, Rebels extend seasons

LEADWOOD – Morgan Simily knocked down 14 kills, and added 10 digs, two aces and two assists as the West County volleyball team advanced in the Class 2, District 3 tournament on Thursday night.
Gracie Wright provided 10 kills with six digs, Bailey Skiles totaled six kills with four digs, and the fourth-seeded Lady Bulldogs swept Kingston 25-10, 25-16, 25-11 in the first round.
Senior setter Claire Stevens had 18 assists, six digs and two aces as West County (12-14-3) advanced to face No. 1 seed Woodland on Monday.
Kaitlynn Newhouse notched 10 assists plus five digs, and Alivia Simily had a team-high 14 digs with three kills. Maddy Clabaugh put down four kills and Isabella Skaggs registered two.
Kingston (2-26) ended its season on a 26-match losing slide.
Central 3, Arcadia Valley 1
PARK HILLS – Central advanced in the Class 3, District 2 tournament on Thursday night with a 25-18, 25-15, 15-25, 25-19 triumph over Arcadia Valley.
Central (6-22-2) will face top seed Valle Catholic on Monday. The second semifinal will feature Potosi and Ste. Genevieve.
Cate Newstead-Adams spiked a team-high 10 kills, and made 12 digs for Arcadia Valley (11-24-1) in its season finale. Riley Brogan compiled nine kills, a team-best 23 digs and eight service points.
Freshman Hannah Tripp starred at the net with seven stuff-blocks along with nine kills, six points and six digs in defeat. Sophomore setter Taylor Lorenz amassed 32 assists, 13 points and 14 digs.
The youthful Lady Tigers received eight kills, 18 digs and five points from freshman Kayla Sumpter. Lydia Clark chipped in three blocks.
Lesterville 3, Valley 0
BUNKER, Mo. – Gracie Hicks surpassed 2,000 career assists as second-seeded Lesterville defeated Valley 25-9, 25-8, 25-13 in the first round of the Class 1, District 5 tournament on Thursday night.
Reese Gray finished with 22 kills for the Lady Bearcats, who will face Ellington in the semifinal round on Monday. Top seed South Iron awaits the Bismarck-Bunker winner.
Kenley Missey totaled five kills, eight digs and four assists for Valley (5-21-3). Freshman Carlie Loughary finished with 11 digs.
Senior and four-year starter Carter Clark had six assists, six digs and three kills in her varsity finale.