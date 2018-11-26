Try 3 months for $3
Busenbark Digs Role With MAC Volleyball
Matt King, Daily Journal

Farmington High School senior Blair Busenbark signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at Mineral Area College on Monday. Busenbark has earned multiple all-MAAA and all-district honors while helping the Knights reach the Class 4 state playoffs in each of the past three seasons as a six-rotation standout. She also specializes in long jump, triple jump and sprint relays for the MAAA champion Farmington track and field team. Mineral Area recently finished 10th in his third straight appearance at the NJCAA national tournament. Also seated are her parents Tracy and Chad Busenbark, and brother Chase Busenbark. Standing from left to right are Mineral Area head coach Tim Copeland, Farmington head coach Julie Ward and FHS assistant coaches Haley Baker and Lindsey Eaves.

