STE. GENEVIEVE – The Central volleyball team showed keen attention to detail when sizing up the floor alignment of Ste. Genevieve, and adjusted accordingly on Tuesday evening.
The Lady Rebels seized control of both games near the median juncture, and earned a 25-15, 25-18 MAAA Large-School division victory at a venue where visiting conference rivals often struggle.
Junior Kaley Kimball delivered a powerful performance from her middle hitter position, collecting a team-high 10 kills along with two solo and four shared blocks.
Her offensive success was partially predicated on the ability of setters Avery Norris and Addi Casey to expedite ball movement for attacks before opposing blockers were fully prepared to challenge.
Shalea Fischbeck and Lizi Marler each added four kills for Central (14-2-2, 1-0), which claimed 10 of the last 12 points during the opening set.
Senior Julia McKlin posted six kills with seven digs, and sophomore Abby Moore connected on five kills as Ste. Genevieve (3-7-3, 0-1) suffered its fifth loss in six matches.
Elizabeth Basler served a 6-0 spurt that included two kills from Moore, and the Dragons surged ahead 10-4 at the outset before their passing efficiency began to spiral downward.
Casey dinked on second contact to stop the run, and an alert overhead pass from libero Jessica Hulsey enabled Norris to spike off a block after Ste. Genevieve suffered two errant attacks.
Marler followed a strong middle kill by Liberty Coleman with a rolling dig, and the Lady Rebels drew even at 12-12 when another swing by the Dragons found the net.
Kimball began to take over against single blocking once McKlin rotated back. Hulsey and McKlin traded two digs each during an excellent rally that Kimball terminated for a 16-13 edge.
Norris served a subsequent 5-0 stretch that made it 21-14, alertly covering the net for a punching dig to salvage a point in the process. Kimball ripped another spike down the middle at 24-15.
Ste. Genevieve, forced to shuffle its lineup again two weeks ago, hoped to rebound from a frustrating three-set defeat against St. Vincent on Monday.
Junior Maci Reynolds, who moved from defensive specialist in place of injured setter Brittney Kreitler, had 17 assists plus seven digs in her latest outing.
McKlin hammered a back-set down the line, and Marysa Flieg buried an uncontested swing along the opposite side before a block by Ella Reed gave the home team an 8-7 edge in game two.
Jaida Greminger sprawled from her knees to make a couple of sparkling digs while totaling 11 for the match, but the Dragons too often forced Reynolds to the verge of touching the net with tight passes.
Moore blocked a Central spike and swatted the ball over to keep the Dragons within 11-10 after Basler hustled back to retrieve and clear an errant pass. Megan Schweigert then served a tying ace.
But Kimball answered by rejecting two incoming spikes, and put the next ball away with power. The Lady Rebels also gained the next two points, and never trailed again.
Marler landed back-to-back swings two rotations later, and Norris stuffed a right-side spike before sending a diagonal shot perfectly toward the back corner for a 20-14 Central advantage.
A scoring block by Flieg at 23-18 was countered by Kimball’s last two kills of the night, both of which resulted from quick sets from Norris, who finished with 13 assists while Casey had 10 more.
Hulsey picked up eight digs, and Buckli Moss produced seven for Central.
Reed had four kills and Flieg chipped in three for the Dragons.
