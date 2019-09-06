STE. GENEVIEVE – The Central volleyball team appeared powerless to stop opposing middle hitter Ella Bertram during the early moments of the opening set on Thursday evening.
Tremendous serving by Valle Catholic senior setter Rachel Loida only made things tougher for the Lady Rebels, whose resolve was sternly tested as visitors in a loud and cozy gym.
But Central would reverse their fortunes by scoring the first five points of game two, and used balanced hitting and aggressive serving of their own to make the Lady Warriors scramble.
Kaley Kimball equaled fellow Junior Lizi Marler with seven kills apiece, and planted her final swing deep in the back row as the Lady Rebels prevailed 18-25, 25-22, 25-22.
Senior Avery Norris totaled six kills plus 13 assists, and connected from the right side to restore a 21-19 Central lead in game three after Valle Catholic nearly erased an entire seven-point deficit.
Bertram brought the Lady Warriors within 23-22 on consecutive kills, giving her 13 for the night, but an ensuing service error gave Central the only match point it needed.
The visitors jumped ahead 12-5 and 13-6 on successful attacks from Marler earlier in the decisive game, and the intensity escalated from there as Valle attempted to chip away.
Bertram provided a solo block and subsequent kill, and her teammates won an outstanding rally after players from both sides calmly pulled errant passes from the net.
Valle Catholic emerged with a clear blocking edge, getting nine doubles from Hailey Weibrecht and six each from Sam Loida and Bertram. But stretches of shaky serve receiving signaled trouble.
The match was just the second of the early season for each squad, but served as a measuring stick and carried big ramifications for seeding in the MAAA Tournament held in mid-October.
Rachel Loida amassed 21 assists and six digs while serving four aces among 16 points. She rotated back for a 7-0 spurt that created an eventual 10-2 lead in game one as Bertram dominated up front.
Norris cut the margin to 14-8, but sketchy passing by Central sent momentum back to Valle. Erin Mueller served back-to-back aces, and Sam Loida found an opening on second contact to make it 23-13.
The Lady Warriors countered the 5-0 start by Central in game two with six straight points to briefly lead 7-6, highlighted by a double block from Hannah Drury and Bertram.
But a nifty dink by setter Addisyn Casey and solo stuff from Kimball on the next point spurred the Lady Rebels toward squaring the match.
Each team made a conscious effort to avoid serving at the opposing libero, and Central capitalized on a few overpasses while managing to keep more incoming attacks in play.
Liberty Coleman and Buckli Moss picked up 10 digs each, and Jessica Hulsey added nine more during the victory. Their team rebuilt a 21-15 advantage in the middle set.
Two Bertram kills and another Rachel Loida ace helped the Lady Warriors draw to within 21-19, but Kimball tipped down a crucial point before Marler made it 24-20.
Casey had a team-high 15 assists for Central.
Weibrecht and Drury sent down six kills each, and Brooke Viox paced the Valle defense with 13 digs. Bryna Blum made 17 serve receptions while Sam Loida and Taylor Zerwig each had seven digs.
The Lady Warriors competed without junior outside hitter and eventual three-year starter Riley Siebert due to injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.