PARK HILLS – Perryville outside hitter Camryn Baer selected a higher degree of difficulty at a crucial juncture after several hard spikes from her teammates were handled by the Central defense.
Stationed seven feet from the net, the senior guided a pinpoint roll shot along a vacant left sideline, and the Lady Pirates converted their fifth match point on Tuesday night for a 25-16, 27-25 win.
Baer recorded her 10th and 11th kills of the match on the final two points. Two excellent digs by libero Trinity Riney prolonged the last rally before Baer closed out the resilient Lady Rebels.
Perryville (10-2-2) assumed a 23-19 advantage in game two after a block by Sydney Spears created an illegal contact, and Jaiden Garris landed an attack deep in the back row.
Central (8-4-2) faced a 24-21 deficit following a failed clearing attempt, but refocused for an inspired comeback. It began when Callie Thurston saved a ball from the net, leading to a kill from fellow senior Hannah Stewart.
The visitors then fired two spikes out of bounds to level the set, and Central tied things again at 25-25 when a stellar crouching set by Avery Norris was knocked down by Thurston.
Garris made 10 digs, Kaempfe provided four blocks and both collected five kills for Perryville, which briefly seemed poised for a quick night after jumping ahead 7-2 with a one-set lead.
Liberty Coleman ignited a Central response with two blistering kills in a span of three points, and the Lady Rebels pulled even at 8-8 after a dig by Buckli Moss helped to earn another one.
A noticeable momentum swing occurred just moments after Central moved ahead 16-15. Thurston thought she caught the back line with a diagonal attack, but the shot was instead ruled long.
Avery Wibbenmeyer followed with an ace that put Perryville back on top, and Baer made no mistake striking a return feed from her setter.
Coleman compiled nine kills and nine digs for the Lady Rebels, who suffered a third straight defeat and second in two days following a slow offensive start.
A second swing by Norris hit the surface to create an early 6-6 tie, but three of the first 14 points of the match concluded with a Central player contacting the net on an errant pass or set.
An error on serve receive and ensuing missed attack fueled a 4-0 Perryville spurt, and the margin soon ballooned to 13-7. Kills from Baer and Garris made it 17-10 and merited a Central timeout.
Coleman delivered four kills while rotating across the front row, including a couple released well before the defending block was prepared, but the Lady Pirates had an answer.
Kaempfe sent down two straight attacks, and Wibbenmeyer saved a ball while diving on her stomach that highlighted a successful game point for Perryville.
Thurston totaled four kills, four blocks and a team-high 12 digs for Central. Norris contributed five kills, eight assists and eight digs.
Stewart distributed 14 assists, Moss chipped in seven digs and Lizi Marler had three kills.
