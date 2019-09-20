PARK HILLS – Central volleyball coach Tracie Casey waited until her team faced a daunting seven-point deficit with little margin for error to burn her first timeout of game two.
She then doubled down on her confidence in the huddle, and was ultimately rewarded Thursday night when the Lady Rebels embarked on a remarkable comeback.
“I was hoping at some point that they could pull it together,” Casey said. “I changed my style of coaching a little bit over the weekend. I feel like I have given them enough [instruction] on what they need to do. This team has experience to where I can sit down and let them play and figure it out.
“I kept saying to them, ‘The pressure is not on you. They want to win these next two points. Every point you score is going to tear them down a little bit more.’ And after each point, they kept looking over at me like ‘Oh, my gosh!’ and that was it.”
Junior Liberty Coleman served a closing 9-0 blitz as the back row of Arcadia Valley suddenly cracked, and Central overcame match point in game three to prevail 22-25, 25-23, 26-24 at home.
A clash pitting arguably the two best teams in the MAAA lived up to the competitive hype. They were ultimately separated by one cumulative point despite a twisted path to the finish.
Junior Kaley Kimball registered a team-high 13 kills, and pounded off the block to restore a 21-17 lead down the stretch for Central (10-1-2).
Arcadia Valley (10-4) soon trailed 23-19 after an errant set created a net violation, but retaliated with a timely 5-0 spurt as the Lady Rebels made three hitting errors and shanked a pass.
Freshman Riley Brogan paced the Lady Tigers with 10 points behind the line, including three aces, but served long to even the decisive set at 24-24.
Coleman followed with clean block that AV scrambled after but could not control, and Buckli Moss sealed the victory with her fourth ace.
Lizi Marler finished with 10 kills, and Avery Norris totaled 17 assists, seven kills and seven digs during the win. Norris tucked five right-side swings into the opposite corner on back-sets from Addi Casey.
Arcadia Valley had barely missed a beat this season despite losing three four-year starters from a state runner-up squad, and approached the precipice of a shiny straight-set triumph.
Maddie DeMent was undeniably sensational along the front row in defeat, producing 10 of her 25 kills in the opening game. The all-state junior also posted 14 blocks with six stuffs, and picked up 12 digs.
Gracee Smith compiled 11 kills, 27 assists and seven digs, and scored with power before tipping neatly from near the 10-foot line. An ensuing block by Kirsten Day and Brogan made it 23-16 in game two.
But mistakes in ball control began to pile quickly for the Lady Tigers, who saw the entire lead evaporate without a needed side out that could have rotated DeMent forward.
Kimball ripped a tying kill after a hustling effort by Casey saved another point, and Coleman unleashed three aces plus two more unreturned serves during her streak.
“That was tough, and I had to stay calm for my girls to stay calm,” Arcadia Valley coach Tara Lamb said. “I believe in every one of them, and believed each time that the next pass would be to our setter. We’re a strong serve-receive team, but we’ve definitely got to bring it up.”
The Lady Rebels employed a tactic that has consistently yielded positive results, purposely serving away from a standout libero. Katie Whited had seven digs for AV amid rare chances to offer the first pass.
“We really have focused a lot on serving this season,” Casey said. “If you notice, most liberos are usually right in the middle of the court, which is area 6. So we try to practice serving just to areas 1 and 5. Some girls can handle serving to a certain spot anywhere that I give them. For the others, I just tell them to make sure they don’t serve it to the libero.”
Arcadia Valley won a brilliant extended rally early in game three. Whited calmly handled a hard spike overhead, and Sammi Layton cleared from about 30 feet away with her back to the net after Cierra Layton and Shyanne Smith-Hotchkiss reacted to keep the play alive.
Central was the first to gain significant separation, however. Norris returned a bump pass to Coleman for a kill, and the two combined for a double block on the next point for a 17-13 edge.
Blocking paralleled the scoring flow throughout the evening. Arcadia Valley was superior in that aspect through two games, but Central managed to increase its number of deflections at the net later on.
“Maddie was blocking everything. When Kirsten rotated to the front row, she was touching everything, too,” Lamb said. “That helps your defensive game for sure, because it slows the ball to where our players on the back row can run it down. I was insanely pleased with them.”
“After this game was over, I said it was one of the worst serve-receive games we’ve had,” Casey said. “We probably got aced more tonight than we did in our entire tournament last weekend.
“It wasn’t a good defensive game for us, but I think it mostly had to do with our lack of blocking. Not to take anything away from their great players, but we have to get a hand on the ball to help out our defense. There were a couple of rallies where we couldn’t get our offense involved at all.”
DeMent starred from the outset for the visitors, knocking down their first three points. Day also delivered half of her eight kills in game one.
Marler countered with five early kills spanning two full rotations for Central, and an entertaining battle reached an eventual 19-19 deadlock.
DeMent put AV ahead at the net, then contributed a key dig that transitioned into a Day kill. Smith made an alert play to score on second contact at 22-19, and attacked the opposite sideline to make it 24-21.
Coleman totaled five blocks and 10 digs. Casey spread 13 assists, and Jessica Hulsey made 11 digs to bolster the Lady Rebels.
Central placed second and Arcadia Valley tied for third among 24 teams in the elite division of the Dig for Life event last weekend, but did not square off. An October rematch is possible at the MAAA Tournament.
“The momentum in this sport can shift at any time on any given point. I don’t feel like my girls stopped playing or thought we had this one in the bag,” Lamb said. “It just didn’t go our way. We either win or learn, and we’ll use what happened tonight to raise our game.”
