Central finishes inspired journey second in state

Kimball propelled Central during the initial rotation of the match, and equaled Sundell with six kills each during game one. But her opportunities to swing were less frequent in game two.

Marler sprinted after a wide pass during one rally, and was unharmed after crashing hard into the media table a few feet behind the team bench.

“This has just been the time of our lives,” Kimball said. “And the fact that I was here with all of my best friends makes it that much better. It was so much fun.”

The Lady Rebels woke up early for the 9 a.m. first serve with the realization that – win or lose – years of competitive solidarity had reached the closing chapter.

“We knew that this was it either way,” Hulsey said. "It was awesome making it this far. I think we were prepared for everything.”

“It was an immense feeling of sadness, because I’ll miss playing with these girls,” Kimball. “But I’m so proud that we were able to extend our season by two weeks.”