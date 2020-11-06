Central finishes inspired journey second in state

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Central volleyball coach Tracie Casey was bestowed the honor of placing medals around the necks of her players Friday morning on the Show-Me Center court.
Moving in numerical sequence as each name was announced, she eventually arrived at No. 13, her reliable setter and daughter Addi Casey, one of seven seniors on the roster.
A special season and special bond was sealed with a kiss.
“They were cutting up with me the whole time,” Tracie Casey said. “But getting to do that was special because I have a personal relationship with every single girl on the team.”
The Lady Rebels completed a riveting and confident playoff push one victory short of the pinnacle, placing second overall at the MSHSAA Class 3 state tournament.
Senior outside and Kansas State basketball commit Serena Sundell walloped 26 kills on 51 attacks, and Maryville completed a 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 championship sweep.
Macy Loe made 40 assists and Rylee Vierthaler added 10 more kills for the Spoofhounds (21-2), who surged from 20-16 down to seize a pivotal game two about seven driving hours from home.
Central (27-6-3) equaled the runner-up result from its only previous final four appearance in 1975, and entered the contest riding a momentous wave of 20 wins in 21 matches.
A new decoration will soon be hanging in the T.J. Foulon Fieldhouse. District championship banners are red with white ones reserved to distinguish state trophy results.
“After beating Ste. Gen. in the district, we knew that we were going to have a banner,” said Addi Casey, who distributed 29 assists. “The night that we won, we decided that we wanted a white banner. Ever since then, we have been able to dig deep and pull out games.”
Kaley Kimball knocked down 13 kills on 25 swings, and Liberty Coleman had nine kills with 10 digs for the Lady Rebels, who adopted the mantra “We Belong Here,” throughout their recent success.
A straight-set home defeat against MAAA champion Ste. Genevieve raised outside questions regarding the heart and legitimacy of an experienced group that posted 27 wins last fall.
But in a season where nothing was guaranteed amid a pandemic, Central suffered its lone loss over an ensuing five-week span to Valle Catholic, which likewise reached the final four in Class 2.
A breathtaking five-game triumph over Dexter in the state quarterfinal round brought the Lady Rebels to Cape Girardeau, where they outlasted 33-win Springfield Catholic on Thursday.
“That motivated our team greatly. We took it to heart,” Kimball said. “It was like ‘They don’t think we can make it here, but we know that we can. So we need to show them.’ It was definitely a personal drive for me as well. I don’t like people telling me that I can’t do things.”
Central was given a lively community send-off Wednesday evening. And with school being canceled on Friday, many relatives, friends and fans made the relatively easy 90-mile journey from Park Hills.
Their hopes of a historic first title met a 6-foot-1 roadblock. Sundell unleashed plenty of power, but also tipped and sliced along lines to further challenge the Central defense.
“She was a great hitter. She was huge,” said Central libero Jessica Hulsey, who provided a team-high 12 digs and helped secure a 2018 second-place state result in softball. “We just did the best we could.”
Maryville mostly served away from Hulsey, and the strategy worked at different stages of the match when Central struggled to execute first passes.
Sundell landed an ace for a 15-12 edge in game three after her previous serve created an overpass kill for Vierthaler in the middle.
With their potential demise approaching, the Lady Rebels refused to fold. Casey altered the attack by back-setting right, where junior Allie Kelly and Coleman connected ahead of an 18-18 tie.
Sundell answered with back-to-back kills off quick and accurate delivery from Loe, and the Spoofhounds were gifted a shanked reception and hitting errors for a 22-18 lead.
Central again showed defiance, earning two huge points after Kimball blistered her final kill and rotated off the front row. Casey surprised Maryville with a dink after Hulsey and Marler made digs, and Kelly cut the margin to 22-21 with a clean block on Sundell.
“They don’t give up until it’s over,” Coach Casey said. “I even had two juniors out there helping to lead.”
Lizi Marler answered a final smash by Sundell at 23-22, but Morgan Stoecklein tipped perfectly over the block and Vierthaler sealed the outcome while capitalizing on a free ball.
Stoecklein with 13 digs while Kiarysa Stolte added nine to highlight Maryville, which officially yielded zero aces after Central served six against Springfield Catholic.
The reactions on each side of the net were quite subdued following the last whistle. Each team calmly huddled without much pronounced emotion, aside from the usual tears that come with finality.
“Right when the game ended and we knew we had lost, we pulled into a little huddle and said that we still did well, and that’s all that mattered,” Addi Casey said. “We’ll still have our white banner, and our names will be on it forever.”
Kelly had arguably her best offensive performance of the season for Central, sending down six kills on seven attacks. Marler also tallied six kills, and Shalea Fischbeck brought up seven digs.
The Lady Rebels were on track to square the match after winning some exciting rallies in game two. A superb bump by Casey on a low pass generated a Kelly kill.
Kimball followed a Maryville error with a true spike at 12-9, and Coleman restored a 16-14 edge after the opposition battled to pull even.
The Spoofhounds trailed 20-17 following a net violation and two errant spikes, but regrouped out of a timeout to claim eight of the next nine points.
Maryville seized the advantage in game one after Stolte made a solo block and Sundell rifled a quick set from Loe at 13-9. Loe added an ace that was misplayed wide, and Stolte notched another at 18-12 that drew an inadvertent touch near the back line.
“We missed four serves in the first set, but I will accept those because we were trying to make it difficult on them to pass,” Coach Casey said. “Our passing was a huge component early, and our girls would tell you that as well. Once we got it back to where it needed to be, it was a much different ball game.”
Kimball propelled Central during the initial rotation of the match, and equaled Sundell with six kills each during game one. But her opportunities to swing were less frequent in game two.
Marler sprinted after a wide pass during one rally, and was unharmed after crashing hard into the media table a few feet behind the team bench.
“This has just been the time of our lives,” Kimball said. “And the fact that I was here with all of my best friends makes it that much better. It was so much fun.”
The Lady Rebels woke up early for the 9 a.m. first serve with the realization that – win or lose – years of competitive solidarity had reached the closing chapter.
“We knew that this was it either way,” Hulsey said. "It was awesome making it this far. I think we were prepared for everything.”
“It was an immense feeling of sadness, because I’ll miss playing with these girls,” Kimball. “But I’m so proud that we were able to extend our season by two weeks.”
“It was an insane feeling because we knew it was going to come to an end,” Addi Casey said. “But It was a matter of when, and we made it to the very last possible day.”
“Especially when getting the medal from my mother, it really hit me in the heart. I couldn’t hold the tears back when that happened.”
