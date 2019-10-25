PARK HILLS – Avery Norris and Liberty Coleman can fully appreciate the process of turning a struggling program into an elite regional power as three-year varsity starters at Central.
The Lady Rebels celebrated another milestone Thursday night after surviving two grueling contests to claim their first MAAA volleyball tournament title since 2013.
They created separation with six straight points late in a decisive third game, and outlasted Arcadia Valley 28-26, 17-25, 25-21 in the culmination of a stacked Gold Bracket.
Junior Kaley Kimball recorded 17 kills with five blocks, and ripped her final swing off a defender to punctuate the victory after rotating in at match point.
“Our plan was to try and wear their middles out, and keep them honest as blockers by moving them back and forth,” Central coach Tracie Casey said. “I thought our setters did a good job of mixing it up,”
Central (27-3-2) landed the No. 1 seed as Large-School division champion, but also on the merit of a stunning home triumph after trailing AV 23-16 in the third set several weeks ago.
The rematch outcome hinged on two crucial sequences. The Lady Rebels resisted four game points in the opening stanza, then seized control after game three was deadlocked at 14-14.
Addi Casey perfectly placed two serves for aces, and Coleman drove down two kills plus a solo block during an 8-0 streak as the opposing Lady Tigers encountered a sudden passing slump.
Arcadia Valley (22-9-1) answered on a back-row kill by Maddie DeMent and left-side bullet from Gracee Smith, and pulled to within 23-20 as an ace from libero Katie Whited caromed off the net.
Norris extended her fist near the floor to prolong the next rally, then sprang up to tip through a double block to present match point. Central needed just one pass from there for Kimball to end it.
“We knew it was probably going to be a long night, and that the matches before us would be really good,” said Norris, who totaled seven kills, 16 assists and 13 digs. “We just went into the locker room and got focused. We were ready to play tonight, and picked ourselves up in that third set.”
Casey compiled 19 assists with eight digs, and Lizi Marler knocked down nine kills for the Lady Rebels. Jessica Hulsey paced the defense with 14 digs, and senior Buckli Moss picked up 11 more.
After the first 15 tournament matches ended with straight-set decisions, the last five required three dating back to Wednesday’s fifth-place clash between Ste. Genevieve and Farmington.
Arcadia Valley ousted higher-seeded Valle Catholic in extra points during a brilliant semifinal earlier on, and had several chances to capture game one against Central after erasing an 11-5 deficit.
Whited had stellar defensive night with 27 digs and 10 points, and served a 7-0 run that produced a 12-11 lead after Central ended four straight rallies with attacking errors.
DeMent landed a third swing for a 22-21 lead after Norris chased one down well beyond the right back corner, but Marler promptly answered for Central.
After the Lady Tigers regained a two-point edge at 24-22, Coleman whistled an attack inside the back line, and later forged a 25-25 tie with a clutch kill from the middle.
Coleman, whose defensive work has shined brightly this season, displayed the attacking ability that earned all-conference honors last year as a sophomore with 12 kills along with 11 digs.
“I have always liked played defense. It’s actually what I would rather do,” Coleman said. “It’s a big part of the game and allows me to always be involved and do what I love.”
Smith also elevated her hitting prowess in the final while compiling 14 kills, 14 assists and 11 digs, and handed AV its fourth game point before an error made it 26-26.
Norris gave Central its first opportunity to close with a crafty roll shot into an opening. Whited made a tremendous diving stop on the next rally, but Kimball smashed the next ball directly off her face.
“I was nervous about being the 1 seed, even playing on Monday night,” Coach Casey said. “I think the girls handled it well. Our losses from this season have really burned a hole in them.
“They were very upset about losing to Jackson. It was a marathon game where two sets came down to two points. It bothered them even more when we lost to Perryville in straight sets at their tournament after winning our pool. They know how it feels, and don’t want it.”
Already a two-time all-state honoree, DeMent finished with 16 kills and 11 digs, and surpassed 1,000 career kills as a junior in the semifinal round.
She connected on back-to-back swings to spot the Lady Tigers an 8-3 start to game two, and Kirsten Day restored a 10-5 margin with a solo block.
AV was unable to develop many scoring rejections, but earned points through excellent coverage on deflections behind the 10-foot line.
Central could only get within five as the Lady Tigers squared the contest. Day answered a big Marler kill on a long rally, and Smith crushed her seventh kill of the set for the clincher.
Shyanne Smith-Hotchkiss bolstered the AV defense with 13 digs, and contributed 12 assists and seven points offensively. Day had six kills with three blocks, and Riley Brogan chipped in seven points.
Central 2, North County 1
Central faced ample adversity in the semifinal round due to a marvelous blocking performance by North County, then was forced to regroup from a bad call that removed a straight-set outcome.
Lizi Marler shined throughout game three with seven of her team-high 14 kills, however, and the Lady Rebels prevailed 25-19, 29-31, 25-14 by closing in strong fashion.
Kaley Kimball totaled eight kills and six blocks, libero Jessica Hulsey made 19 digs, and Central scored 11 of the last 14 points to turn aside the Lady Raiders’ big for an upset.
Central trailed 15-14 in game one before delivering a modest 5-0 run. Addi Casey sparked it with a two-handed shot down the line, and Marler landed two spikes around two North County hitting errors.
Kayleigh Winch answered with a series of powerful kills at sharp angles from the middle, and helped her squad draw within 21-19 after Emily Veach scored on a clever second touch over the net.
But the Lady Rebels pushed back with kills from Liberty Coleman and Marler before a shanked pass and errant clearing attempt on the opposite side ended the stanza.
North County fought back with defense, most notably at the net, as numerous extended rallies featured a booming thud at their conclusions.
Kayleigh Winch sparkled with 16 blocks and 14 kills, while Emma Gaugel added nine blocks with five kills and fellow sophomore Kamryn Winch contributed eight kills plus three blocks.
Kamryn Winch found the floor with consecutive attacks from the middle and right side, and one-handed corner digs by Maddi Oder and Kayleigh Winch helped maintain a 23-21 lead as Lauren Forrester tipped safely.
Central came back in a moment of calm improvisation as Avery Norris alertly covered a block and Hulsey bumped the next ball to Shalea Fischbeck for a tying left-side spike.
The intensity built as Kimball and Kayleigh Winch traded kills at 26-26, and Central approached another match point when Marler spiked for the lead.
North County caught a massive break when an ensuing cross-court attack carried long. The unlicensed line judge instead called the ball in, and was not overruled by the chair referee to the Lady Rebels’ dismay.
The two referees differed between four hits and a block two points later, but neither blew a whistle, and the teams played on with the Lady Raiders claiming that rally as well.
Another tie followed at 29-29, and North County capped the chaotic game with back-to-back kills from Kamryn Winch and Veach.
Central opened game three with a 9-4 lead. Norris notched 18 assists, 12 digs and five kills, and Casey totaled 17 digs with 16 assists.
Coleman had a team-high 21 digs with six kills, Fischbeck ended with four kills, and Buckli Moss served three aces while picking up seven digs in the win.
Forrester highlighted the North County back row with 21 digs, and also produced five kills. Macy Kamler equaled Oder with 10 digs each, and Ariel Stewart contributed eight.
Whitney Marler registered six kills, and Veach had five along with 26 assists.
Arcadia Valley 2, Valle Catholic 0
Maddie DeMent notched her 20th kill with an off-speed tap over a double block, and Arcadia Valley capped a late comeback to clip Valle Catholic 19-25, 25-20, 26-24 in a semifinal match.
Gracee Smith totaled 10 kills, 13 assists and 11 digs, and rifled a go-ahead smash on the penultimate rally after the Lady Warriors were able to dig DeMent three straight times.
Riley Siebert hammered 20 kills in a huge performance for Valle Catholic, which grabbed 22-19 lead in game three after the Lady Tigers failed to clear a second superb dig by libero Katie Whited.
But Smith answered a hard line kill by Siebert, and two more Whited digs preceded a long incoming attack that leveled the score at 23-23.
Setter Shyanne Smith-Hotchkiss played a block by Ella Bertram directly over the net for an AV lead, but Siebert answered at 24-24 after libero Brooke Viox and Mia Weiler made crucial stops.
Viox had a litany of phenomenal plays on the back row, including two 2 more digs ahead of DeMent’s winning shot, and compiled 23 digs, 24 serve receptions and 14 service points overall.
Whited produced 19 digs, Kirsten Day added five kills with three blocks, and Cierra Layton scored eight points for the Lady Tigers, who rebounded from one set behind.
Smith landed three kills during a 4-0 spurt, and Day added another before freshman Riley Brogan joined a successful block for a 14-7 advantage in game two.
The teams are on a potential collision course toward a third meeting in the Class 2, District 3 final next week at West County. Valle holds the top seed after topping AV two weeks ago in Ironton.
DeMent added nine digs, eight points and two blocks to her excellence up front, and achieved career kill No. 1,000 early in the decisive set.
Sam Loida further bolstered the Valle defense with 22 digs and 11 receptions while also setting multiple rotations for 13 assists.
Bertram shared eight blocks and notched seven kills in defeat. Hannah Drury starred all-around with nine kills, six blocks, nine digs and two aces among eight points.
The Lady Warriors broke a 13-13 tie in game one on a Bertram stuff. Viox used a lunging fist to extend the next point for a Siebert kill, and Weiler served an ensuing ace for a three-point lead.
Rachel Loida surprised AV on a set over the net, and the Valle advantage swelled to 20-14 when the Lady Tigers misfired on two swings following a timeout.
Siebert punctuated game one with a solo block after a double from DeMent and Sammi Layton had trimmed the deficit to four.
Rachel Loida posted big numbers with 18 digs, 18 receptions and 19 assists. Weiler picked up 12 digs, and Taylor Zerwig made six more for Valle.
