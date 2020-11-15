 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central leads all-district awards
0 comments

Central leads all-district awards

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Central Volleyball

Central senior Liberty Coleman receives a Ste. Genevieve serve alongside libero Jessica Hulsey during the Class 3, District 2 volleyball championship match on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

PARK HILLS – Central relied on a talented senior nucleus this season to reach the state volleyball playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

The Lady Rebels topped conference rival Ste. Genevieve in a four-game battle for the Class 3, District 2 title, and extended their success all the way to a state runner-up finish.

Five Central players have been recognized for all-district honors, including four on the First Team, as voted on by head coaches from the five assigned schools.

Three top attackers for the Lady Rebels – outsides Lizi Marler and Liberty Coleman and middle Kaley Kimball – were chosen along with their setter Addi Casey.

Ste. Genevieve, which captured MAAA regular-season and tournament championships, landed setter Brittney Kreitler and libero Maci Reynolds on the First Team.

The Dragons were rewarded with six all-district picks in total with offensive threats Abby Moore, Dru Koetting, Marysa Flieg and Tessa Grass named to the Second Team.

Potosi all-around junior Carley Hampton claimed the seventh spot on the First team after helping the Lady Trojans snap a seven-year drought in first-round district matches.

Central libero Jessica Hulsey, Fredericktown middle blocker Kyndal Dodd and Potosi setter Kadence Sadler completed the Second Team.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News