Central overtakes AV after second-set surge

PARK HILLS – Junior libero Kate Johnson was rewarded for a hustling play when her alert dig crawled over the net tape and secured game two for the Central volleyball team on Thursday night.
The favorable carom capped a massive comeback by the Lady Rebels from one set and 13 points down at home to eventually overtake Arcadia Valley 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18.
Junior Addi Miller collected six of her 13 kills during a strong third set, and senior Reagan Bradley sent down 12 more as Central (3-6-2) snapped a seven-match winless stretch.
Sophomore Khloe Dischbein provided nine kills, three aces and two blocks, and senior Olivia Dunn compiled 18 assists with eight digs in the victory.
Riley Brogan totaled nine kills and 18 digs to highlight Arcadia Valley (7-9). The returning junior served 10 consecutive points with her team seemingly cruising through game two.
Cate Newstead-Adams knocked down a left-side spike, and stopped an incoming swing to extend the huge scoring run with a few Central errors mixed in as the Lady Tigers led 16-3.
But the momentum and level of execution switched drastically from there as Central responded. Just one pass was needed as Dunn back-set Brylee Populis to start a 6-0 streak.
Kate Johnson and Avery Johnson hit the floor to help claim a subsequent rally, and the Lady Rebels drew even at 18-18 when an AV pass drifted over the net for a Bradley kill.
Arcadia Valley restored a 23-20 edge after libero Breanna Whited handled a difficult spike on the previous point and Brogan landed a swing after Katelyn Strange and Kayla Sumpter made digs.
But the Lady Rebels fought back again. Dischbein tied the pivotal stanza with two consecutive kills, and Miller ripped a stationary set from Dunn for their first lead at 24-23.
Newstead-Adams caught Central out of position on a surprise dink shot at 18-12, but Kate Johnson was prepared to reach the ball on a similar attempt at game point.
Kate Johnson finished with 12 digs and Avery Johnson picked up 11 more for the Lady Rebels. Natalie Miles distributed 12 assists.
The contest featured a much younger dynamic compared to last season. Just three players on each side competed in the 2020 varsity collision in Ironton.
Although both teams endured bouts of inconsistency, Central began to execute a superior transition to offense after stumbling early in game three.
AV won four straight points on Central errors after Hannah Tripp scored from the middle, resulting in an 11-5 separation. But the home team promptly mounted a 6-0 response.
Dischbein served back-to-back aces, and Miller drove a tying spike off the blockers. Miller later increased a couple of two-point leads on clutch attacks, and soon made it 22-18 after Kate Johnson covered an AV block.
Sumpter earned a solo stuff for the Lady Tigers on the ensuing rally, but a missed serve brought Central to set point before Miles served her second ace.
Avery Johnson served Central to a 9-2 lead in game four with six straight points. Arcadia Valley made its closest approach when Tripp put down a dig by Taylor Lorenz on second contact at 10-8.
Bradley sprinkled in four kills down the stretch, and fellow senior Allie Kelly served an ace for a 21-11 Central lead after Brylee Populis unleashed her best swing of the night at 18-9.
Tripp produced nine kills while Newstead-Adams ended with six kills, 10 assists and 13 digs for the Lady Tigers, who won 10 of the last 15 points to take game one.
Lorenz cleared for a tiebreaking shot from the back row at 16-15 after two conventional attacks were neatly stopped by Avery Johnson and Dunn.
Katelyn Strange added an ace two points later, and Tripp blocked an off-speed tap for a 24-20 cushion after Central misfired on two clearing attempts.
The Lady Tigers have dropped three straight matches since winning seven in a row last Saturday in their divisional bracket at the Dig for Life tournament.
Sumpter finished with five kills and 13 digs, and Lorenz tallied 13 assists plus nine digs. Whited supplied 12 digs for AV.