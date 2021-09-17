Central overtakes AV after second-set surge

AV won four straight points on Central errors after Hannah Tripp scored from the middle, resulting in an 11-5 separation. But the home team promptly mounted a 6-0 response.

Dischbein served back-to-back aces, and Miller drove a tying spike off the blockers. Miller later increased a couple of two-point leads on clutch attacks, and soon made it 22-18 after Kate Johnson covered an AV block.

Sumpter earned a solo stuff for the Lady Tigers on the ensuing rally, but a missed serve brought Central to set point before Miles served her second ace.

Avery Johnson served Central to a 9-2 lead in game four with six straight points. Arcadia Valley made its closest approach when Tripp put down a dig by Taylor Lorenz on second contact at 10-8.

Bradley sprinkled in four kills down the stretch, and fellow senior Allie Kelly served an ace for a 21-11 Central lead after Brylee Populis unleashed her best swing of the night at 18-9.

Tripp produced nine kills while Newstead-Adams ended with six kills, 10 assists and 13 digs for the Lady Tigers, who won 10 of the last 15 points to take game one.