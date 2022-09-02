Central picks up defense to overtake Valle in four

PARK HILLS – After struggling to produce a quality win amid inconsistency on the volleyball court last fall, an energized Central squad needed just one opportunity to make a new impression.

The Lady Rebels steadily fought back from 10 points down in game two, then delivered clutch plays under pressure to stun state power Valle Catholic on Thursday night.

Program newcomer Madison Dunn lifted the defense with 22 digs, and popped her 14th kill at match point to seal a 19-25, 25-21, 26-24, 26-24 outcome in the season opener.

Khloe Dischbein and Addi Miller each knocked down 10 kills, and senior libero Kate Johnson provided 14 digs and 14 serve receptions while fueling Central (1-0) to an encouraging comeback.

The actual result seemed almost impossible an hour before the final whistle sounded. Valle Catholic (1-1) looked sharp at the outset, and established a healthy 15-5 advantage in game two.

But the Lady Warriors are in the process of replacing five decorated seniors, including an all-state setter, libero and both middles. Ball movement issues sprouted and command of the match slipped away.

“One of the things we talk about is always controlling what we can control, things like attitude, hustle, communication and effort,” second-year Central coach Olivia Casey said. “Once we were able to dig ourselves out point by point, we did those things more consistently.”

Makayla Joggerst posted strong numbers for a second straight evening, totaling 15 kills, 23 digs, 25 serve receptions and three aces on 12 service points for Valle Catholic (1-1).

She sent down an overpass and pelted a left-side spike down the line early on for a 15-9 lead. Macy Wolk restored a 17-12 margin on another strong spike.

Central ultimately dropped the opening stanza, but planted the seeds of resilience after pulling even with a 5-0 scoring clip. Reaching digs by Johnson and Dunn prolonged rallies ahead of Valle errors.

Weiler hit the floor to help break an 18-18 deadlock, however, and the Lady Warriors regained momentum. A nifty two-handed push by Addi Donze created a 24-19 edge.

The Lady Rebels not only added depth through the transfer of Dunn from Bismarck, but also welcomed back setter Kinley Norris from knee surgery that wiped out her sophomore season.

Norris handled right-side duties on the front row, and ignited the turnaround in game two with a cross-court smash past double blocking. She finished with 19 assists, eight digs and three kills.

Weiler answered moments later with a back-row kill, but Valle Catholic fell into a rough pattern where attacks originated several feet from the net and too many free balls were conceded.

At the same time, Central began tracking down more returns and winning a larger share of extended points. Brylee Populis and Dischbein added a key double block to get within 17-10.

Miller tipped to make it 19-17 after Valle sophomore Abree Zipprich stuffed a previous swing from the middle, and Central soon grabbed the lead at 21-20 on an errant pass after Dunn drilled the tying kill.

The Lady Warriors regrouped to build a 17-12 lead on consecutive double contact violations during the pivotal third set, and stayed ahead 19-15 as Joggerst highlighted a long rally with a pancake dig.

But three errant attacks in a span of four points handed Central a 22-20 lead, and Dunn connected off a blocker to present game point at 24-22.

Wolk landed a courageous tip shot, and Valle Catholic stopped three attacks to earn the tying point, but Central finally showed a new wrinkle in its offense at the perfect time.

Dischbein shifted to the middle for a quick back-set from Norris, and buried the go-ahead spike before hammering another to take the game.

“It’s tough to play against Valle every year. They are always going to get balls up and hit hard,” Casey said. “But our girls were just excited to finally play a game and start the season.”

Central was incorrectly gifted a point while trailing 14-12 in game four. Miller spiked effectively through a second chance after neither official or linesperson saw her previous try rattle the antenna.

That mistake ultimately loomed large with extra points again being required to settle the conclusion. Valle still managed to pocket two set points after Weiler made a dig and ended the same exchange with a kill.

Central erased the first on a service error, then looked to Dunn, whose outstanding coverage was only overshadowed by her clutch work up front.

She forged a 24-24 tie with a two-handed push into the deep corner off a bump set from Johnson, then applied the final dagger with left-side power.

Kelsie Politte picked up her second ace out of a timeout when an overhead pass misfired, then alertly raced to punch the ball upward for her 14th dig on match point.

“These girls put in so much work in the offseason, and I honestly think that helped build their confidence as far as playing together,” Casey said. “With Kinley and Maddie being added to the mix, it really makes a huge difference defensively when they are on the floor.”

Natalie Miles dished out 13 assists for the Lady Rebels. Courtney Dortch rotated back after a kill and reacted with a laugh after being floored by a spike to the head from Joggerst in game three.

Weiler compiled 29 digs and 45 serve receptions while Wolk provided 11 kills, 14 digs, 11 receptions and two aces in defeat for the Lady Warriors.

Zipprich chipped in five kills, four shared blocks and seven digs, and Ava Bauman had five blocks plus five kills from the middle.

Claire Drury finished with 19 assists, 14 digs and 11 points, and helped take a rally after diving into her bench. Second setter Kristen Drury made 13 assists.