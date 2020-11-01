Central regroups just in time to reach final four

Dexter enjoyed an 18-13 differential in kills during game four, powered by six from Chamberlain, and Carly Long contributed a couple of blocks to help turn a 15-15 deadlock into a 21-16 lead.

“If our block don’t get a hand on the ball to slow it down, then we’re in trouble,” Casey said. “But even more than that, our offense stopped. If we are constantly playing defense, we can’t run that race. We are not good enough blockers or fast enough to not have offense.

“During the third and fourth sets, I would guess that if I looked at video, most of our passes were about 12 feet off the net. And then their double-block is camped outside because there’s no way we can run through the middle. There was a lot of pressure on our back row.”

Long gave Dexter the early edge in game five with a block. Allie Kelly stuffed a middle attack to help Central narrow a 5-2 deficit, and finished with four blocks plus three kills.

“Our block was just a little off toward the end, and sometimes it was tough to read around,” said senior libero Jessica Hulsey, who made 18 digs and has previously played in a softball final four as a freshman. “But I think we all came together and finished strong.”