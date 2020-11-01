Central regroups just in time to reach final four

OWENSVILLE, Mo. – The physical fatigue was somewhat evident as the Central volleyball team watched its two-game lead slip away against hard-charging Dexter.
The mental strain continued to manifest as the Lady Rebels again fell behind during the decisive fifth set. Their hopes of securing a magical run to the Class 3 final four flirted with total collapse.
A successful season was already ensured. The first district title since 2002 was firmly in possession. But when pushed to the brink on Saturday, Central decided that it wanted more.
The Lady Rebels indeed proved they belong among the elite in the state with a thrilling 25-17, 25-19, 19-25, 20-25, 15-12 quarterfinal triumph at Owensville High School.
“It was just one point at a time. We had to work together and fight for everything,” senior outside hitter and four-year varsity starter Liberty Coleman said. “We’ve played together for a while, and know each other well enough to get the job done.”
Central needed all the experience and composure that a lineup featuring seven seniors could conjure after facing a 9-6 deficit in the abbreviated final sprint to 15 points.
Coleman ended a pressure-packed rally with a left-side kill that not only stemmed the momentum, but also brought standout middle Kaley Kimball back into the action.
Dexter dropped the next two points on hitting errors, and after using a timeout to settle down, saw the Lady Rebels grab their first lead of game five at 10-9 on a double-contact violation.
“I went out there a couple of times and asked, ‘Do you need a timeout?’ They said ‘No,” Central coach Tracie Casey said. “I listened to them on that one, because every time you call a timeout, you give energy to the other side. That’s one reason I go down with a lot of timeouts.”
“I have the privilege to go out to the court and say what I need to say to whomever needs to hear it,” she added. “When she called a timeout at 9-9, I felt like the momentum went right back over to us.”
The pivotal exchange came three points later, and lasted roughly a full minute. Coleman made two tough digs reaching sideways, and several teammates scrambled to cover three separate Dexter blocks. The 11-11 tie was finally broken on a hitting error, and Central never looked back.
Kimball delivered an emphatic solo block on the next rally, and hammered down the clinching spike that sent the Lady Rebels to their first state semifinal since 1975.
“It was just well-timed and something that the team needed to get us going,” said Kimball, who ended with 19 kills and five blocks. “Just glad I might have helped out.”
Coleman posted team highs with 20 kills and 17 digs, and knocked down four big spikes during the final stanza. Setter Addi Casey compiled 49 assists plus eight digs, and Lizi Marler made 11 kills.
Central (26-5-3) will face Springfield Catholic (33-2-1) bright and early on Thursday for a 9 a.m. first serve at the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Bailey Chamberlain was a steady force up front for Dexter (21-7) with a match-high 21 kills and eight blocks. Chloe Thurmon added 12 kills and Dulcie Pullen added nine more.
As is commonplace in volleyball, the emotional shifts were drastic. The Lady Bearcats displayed their tremendous resolve to storm back, and had Central on its heels for nearly 30 minutes.
Dexter stood 11 points from defeat when Marler reacted quickly for a dig near the surface to help Central move ahead 14-13.
But Chamberlain and Thurmon combined for five kills during an ensuing 6-0 streak. The Lady Bearcats suddenly began drilling every hitting angle with the Central defense routinely late to arrive.
“I think we started to feel tired from playing eight sets today. It kind of caught up with us and became a mental thing for sure,” Kimball said.
Dexter enjoyed an 18-13 differential in kills during game four, powered by six from Chamberlain, and Carly Long contributed a couple of blocks to help turn a 15-15 deadlock into a 21-16 lead.
“If our block don’t get a hand on the ball to slow it down, then we’re in trouble,” Casey said. “But even more than that, our offense stopped. If we are constantly playing defense, we can’t run that race. We are not good enough blockers or fast enough to not have offense.
“During the third and fourth sets, I would guess that if I looked at video, most of our passes were about 12 feet off the net. And then their double-block is camped outside because there’s no way we can run through the middle. There was a lot of pressure on our back row.”
Long gave Dexter the early edge in game five with a block. Allie Kelly stuffed a middle attack to help Central narrow a 5-2 deficit, and finished with four blocks plus three kills.
“Our block was just a little off toward the end, and sometimes it was tough to read around,” said senior libero Jessica Hulsey, who made 18 digs and has previously played in a softball final four as a freshman. “But I think we all came together and finished strong.”
Indeed the Lady Rebels did, roaring back to claim nine of the last 12 points. Shalea Fischbeck finished with nine digs, and Tori Bishop picked up six more in the victory.
“Coach pulled us aside after that fourth set, and said ‘You guys are seniors. You will either go to state or go home,’” Kimball said. “That’s when it really hit us. If we don’t do this, then we’ll never get to play high school volleyball again.”
Central retained the lead throughout game one after Coleman landed an ace for the initial point. Kimball answered two Thurmon kills, and a dig by Coleman cleared the net and fell for another score as the early spread reached 8-2.
Dexter clawed back to within 12-11, but was riddled with errors while its opponent remained steady. Casey set Coleman forward and backward on consecutive kills, and Hulsey fought off a stinging smash before Kimball rifled the transition kill at 19-12.
Game two was square at 8-8 before Central seized the next five points. Marler terminated a second chance to attack, and Kelly restored a 15-10 advantage with a stuff-block.
Fischbeck raced in to preserve a block by Pullen, and the Lady Rebels earned a crucial point at 19-15 as Dexter mounted a comeback.
Pullen made a remarkable clearing play from her knees near the net, and Chamberlain cut the difference to 20-19 with a solo block.
Kimball kept Central ahead by spiking the next ball, and Hulsey induced a couple of errant passes with good serve placement to punctuate a two-game lead.
“I don’t feel like we let our guard down at any point,” Casey said. “Dexter had to bring everything they had, and they did. They started swinging hard on every single ball and not mishitting.”
“If we can get Kaley to the front row, that’s when we need to make a move. But during the third and fourth sets, we were not earning any points at all. They would hit the ball straight down on one pass, and we were not even getting a chance. We weren’t getting it to her like we needed to.”
Dexter, which ousted Owensville in straight sets earlier on, got 18 digs from libero McKenzie Yount,
Central ended an 18-year state playoff drought with a four-set triumph Wednesday over MAAA champ Ste. Genevieve after being swept by the Dragons at home in the regular season.
That confidence carried into Saturday. The Lady Rebels quickly dispatched a young Visitation squad confined to St. Louis County in 14 previous matches due to COVID-19.
“That was a big game for us,” Hulsey said. “It was like ‘Well, there’s nothing to lose now,’ because that was one of our biggest goals for the season.”
Now guaranteed a state plaque, Central is two victories away from the ultimate prize.
Central 3, Visitation 0
Liberty Coleman served Central to an immediate 6-0 start, and the Lady Rebels dominated Visitation Academy 25-11, 25-10, 25-17 in the earlier sectional round.
Lizi Marler spiked a team-high 13 kills, and Kaley Kimball connected for more. Addi Casey dished out 30 assists, and Coleman totaled seven kills with nine digs.
The Lady Rebels built a 21-7 cushion in game two when Kimball won a joust after Jessica Hulsey, Shalea Fischbeck and Marler hit the floor to extend the rally.
Reagan Bradley applied the final swing of that stanza on a back-set from Casey, who guided a perfect bump over her shoulder to Coleman on the opposite line for an 18-9 edge in game three.
Mia Maddock executed three blocks and equaled Grace Weikel with five kills for the Vivettes.
