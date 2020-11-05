Central rides incredible first game to state final

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The last two matches in the Class 3 state volleyball playoffs have definitely proven that Central is emotionally equipped to handle high pressure.
After trailing late and surviving a grueling five-game quarterfinal against Dexter last weekend, the Lady Rebels achieved an even more remarkable feat Thursday morning at the Show-Me Center.
Central stared down 11 separate game points – including six in succession – and never flinched while stealing an incredible opening stanza against 33-win opponent Springfield Catholic.
Strong pushes in games three and four enabled the Lady Rebels to firmly dictate rallies and reach the championship round with a 35-33, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19 victory.
“It was just so much fun,” said senior defensive specialist Shalea Fischbeck, who finished with nine digs. “Going that far past 25, all of us knew that we had to put everything out there and win that first set.”
Four-year starter Liberty Coleman shined again at six rotations, collecting match highs with 20 kills on 40 tries as an attacker plus 15 digs along the back row.
Central (27-5-3) utilized 14 kills and three blocks from Kaley Kimball, and will chase the first state title in program history against Maryville (20-2) on Friday in another 9 a.m. start.
“I answered some questions for MSHSAA to use in their broadcast last night,” Central head coach Tracie Casey said. “I let the girls answer them with me. One asked ‘What makes this team so special?’
They mentioned the fact that we all love each other. We’re patient and kind, and pick each other up. Not every group has that.”
The extended conclusion of game one perfectly exemplified that claim. Passing errors contributed to a Catholic run that put the Lady Rebels in an undesirable 24-18 hole.
Coleman began the comeback on back-to-back kills with Lizi Marler, and Central made the necessary defensive stands to win three of the next points on errors.
Kimball made it 25-25 with a solo block that landed mere inches inside the adjacent line. Once she rotated out, Allie Kelly provided another stuff to continue the marathon set at 28-28.
“That first set is exactly why people come to watch the state championships – that kind of volleyball,” Casey said. “I am just proud to have been a part of that.”
“We were down 24-18 and my girls were like ‘One point at a time. One point at a time.” she added. “That’s how we have played our whole season.”
Coleman equaled a spike by Ashlyn Witthar with a blistering return down the line, and clutch digs by Fischbeck and Tori Bishop saved another game point.
Catholic was forced to catch up following a go-ahead kill by Kimball that saw setter Addi Casey avoid contact with a net off a tight pass. But Cherie Sabini and Hallie Cook responded with tying swings.
Marler broke a 33-33 deadlock by connecting with power off a block, and the Lady Rebels solidified the game following a lively exchange when an incoming return found the net.
“We have a lot more variety on the front row where I think in past years, we relied on one or two people,” said Marler, who finished with 12 kills. “But now we can let Addi mix things up… We have a lot of confidence. I’ll just leave it at that.”
Springfield Catholic (33-3-1) committed five service errors in game one alone, and 11 for the contest compared to just two by Central.
Grace O’Reilly slammed 19 kills while Sabini landed 15 and Cook added 13 for the Irish, who regrouped with an impressive rebuttal in game two, but could not overcome their 26 errant attacks.
The Lady Rebels jumped in front 12-7 before encountering their greatest adversity of the morning. They also saw Catholic draw inspiration when Witthar departed due to an ankle injury.
Sabini struck twice from the middle to reduce a 20-16 separation, and O’Reilly squared the tally at 21-21 off a diving stop by setter Emme Ast.
O’Reilly answered a kill from Kimball, and the Irish claimed the next two points as Central cleared long. Caitlyn Peters capped game two from the middle after making a key block.
Marler propelled Central to a sizable lead after holding an 11-10 edge in game three. She effectively attacked down the line against double blocking, and posted five kills during a single progression across the front.
Catholic deliberately hit away from senior libero Jessica Hulsey, but one of her eight digs was a lunging pass that helped Casey set Coleman for a 17-12 advantage.
Coleman and Kimball twice ripped consecutive kills down the stretch to trump an O’Reilly block at 20-16 and Sabini bullet at 22-17. Marler converted a second chance for game point.
“It was a little nerve-racking out there, but I think we handled it well. We had really good energy as soon as we stepped on the court,” said Kelly, one of two juniors in an otherwise senior-exclusive lineup. “It was crucial to get a lead like that. We just used the momentum and kept going.”
That theme would hold through game four as well, as Central never allowed Catholic to string together a lengthy scoring streak.
Coleman and Casey highlighted a 5-1 start with aces. Kelly equaled them with her second of the contest, and Kimball spiked for a 19-9 cushion as nervous miscues began piling up against the Irish.
“I think a huge factor in the game was our aggressive serving,” Casey said. “We kept them on their toes and moving, and even opened up the fourth set acing somebody.”
O’Reilly tried to ignite Catholic one more time, and the margin dwindled to 22-18, But Coleman settled the Lady Rebels with another timely swing before a final low pass could not be cleared in three hits.
Casey compiled 41 assists, 10 digs and four dink kills, including a wise decision to swat a second ball to the floor at 30-30 in game one.
Bishop shook off a frustrating first game to contribute seven digs, and Reagan Bradley chipped in three right-side kills for Central.
O’Reilly added 12 digs for the Irish, who later fell to Hermann in the third-place match. Ast totaled 18 assists with 11 digs, and Rylie Jeffers dished out 16 assists.
Central has won 20 of its last 21 matches since being swept by back-to-back stout opponents Jackson and Ste. Genevieve in late September.
The Lady Rebels, making their first final four appearance since 1975, have an opportunity to do one better after that squad placed second.
