Central rides incredible first game to state final

O’Reilly answered a kill from Kimball, and the Irish claimed the next two points as Central cleared long. Caitlyn Peters capped game two from the middle after making a key block.

Marler propelled Central to a sizable lead after holding an 11-10 edge in game three. She effectively attacked down the line against double blocking, and posted five kills during a single progression across the front.

Catholic deliberately hit away from senior libero Jessica Hulsey, but one of her eight digs was a lunging pass that helped Casey set Coleman for a 17-12 advantage.

Coleman and Kimball twice ripped consecutive kills down the stretch to trump an O’Reilly block at 20-16 and Sabini bullet at 22-17. Marler converted a second chance for game point.

“It was a little nerve-racking out there, but I think we handled it well. We had really good energy as soon as we stepped on the court,” said Kelly, one of two juniors in an otherwise senior-exclusive lineup. “It was crucial to get a lead like that. We just used the momentum and kept going.”

That theme would hold through game four as well, as Central never allowed Catholic to string together a lengthy scoring streak.