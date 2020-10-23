Central salvages third against North County

STE. GENEVIEVE – Central returned to the volleyball court just minutes after sustained a humbling loss, and ran a crisp offense to capture third place in the MAAA Tournament.
Liberty Coleman slammed 11 kills and opposite left-side hitter Lizi Marler sent down eight more as the third-seeded Lady Rebels downed North County 25-16, 25-19 on Thursday evening.
Kaley Kimball added seven kills and Allie Kelly made five blocks to provide balance in the middle, and Central (22-5-3) prevailed in a handful of longer rallies to maintain control.
Kamryn Winch notched six blocks, and was among four different players with three kills each for North County (13-13-2), which grabbed an early 5-3 on an Emma Gaugel tip and Tyler Conkright swing.
Coleman sparked the first separation in favor of Central with back-to-back kills, the first off a smooth pass from Tori Bishop while running into the back corner.
The fifth-seeded Lady Raiders negated a couple of their own defensive plays by hitting long or touching the net four times in a span of five dropped points.
Addi Casey made an excellent bump set on the move for one of her 26 assists as Marler used pinpoint placement to score at 17-10 on a 10-foot swing that caught the opposite sideline.
Emily Veach briefly halted the Central momentum by spiking off the block, but Coleman answered a kill from Whitney Marler before Kelly made it 21-13 with a solo block.
Coleman served two aces in the initial rotation of game two, and Kelly followed a Lizi Marler kill with two more blocks during a key 6-0 scoring run.
Jessica Hulsey traded superb digs on the floor with Conkright while totaling 10 for the Lady Rebels. She capped the serving streak with an ace for a 12-5 advantage.
Veach made two digs ahead of a Winch termination as North County got within 16-12, and libero Maddi Oder extended the next point with a hustling save beyond the back line.
Coleman would earn that point, however, off a free ball, and Kimball followed with two straight kills to restore a 19-12 lead. Central closed the victory as Coleman returned to the front row with two swings.
The Lady Rebels will host the Class 3, District 2 tournament next week and face Fredericktown in the first round on Tuesday. Ste. Genevieve holds the top seed.
Veach tallied three kills, eight digs and six assists for North County. Whitney Marler contributed seven digs plus three kills, and Conkright added three kills.
The Lady Raiders upset Farmington in straight sets on Tuesday to reach the Gold Bracket.
SILVER POOL
FARMINGTON – West County secured its best MAAA tournament finish since the merger of the large and small divisions in 2004, but missed a chance for an even sweeter result.
No. 4 seed Farmington overcame a five-point deficit deep into the opening game, and controlled the final stretch of game three to prevail 25-21, 19-25, 25-18 for fifth place.
Farmington (10-11-3) earlier dispatched Potosi 25-19, 25-20 in the Silver Pool.
Dori McRaven had 13 kills and 10 digs, and Peyten Blair totaled 10 kills, 15 digs and two aces for West County (12-6). Claire Stevens made 14 assists and Makenzie Roever dished out 12 more.
Senior libero Madalyn Herrera brought up nine digs while Morgan Simily, Stevens and Roever added seven each in defeat.
The Lady Bulldogs went the maximum three sets in both of their Silver Pool contests, dominating game three of their previous clash with Fredericktown for a 27-25, 25-27, 25-14 win.
McRaven compiled 18 kills, 19 digs, four blocks and two aces. Herrera ended with 18 digs, Morgan Simily registered seven kills and Stevens had a team-high 18 assists.
Blair landed 18 kills to equal McRaven, and provided a team-best 22 digs for West County. Jenna Simily chipped in 11 digs, and matched Blair by serving three aces. Roever distributed 14 assists.
Potosi improved upon its original seed by taking down Fredericktown 25-13, 25-22 for seventh place.
BRONZE POOL
After earning its first victory of the season earlier this week, Bismarck emerged from the lowest seed in the tournament field to place ninth overall.
The Lady Indians edged Kingston 25-18, 22-25, 25-23 in a tight battle to the conclusion, and also topped Valley 25-22, 25-18 to claim the round-robin Bronze Pool.
Valley rebounded for a 25-19, 25-21 triumph over host Kingston.
