Central salvages third against North County

STE. GENEVIEVE – Central returned to the volleyball court just minutes after sustained a humbling loss, and ran a crisp offense to capture third place in the MAAA Tournament.

Liberty Coleman slammed 11 kills and opposite left-side hitter Lizi Marler sent down eight more as the third-seeded Lady Rebels downed North County 25-16, 25-19 on Thursday evening.

Kaley Kimball added seven kills and Allie Kelly made five blocks to provide balance in the middle, and Central (22-5-3) prevailed in a handful of longer rallies to maintain control.

Kamryn Winch notched six blocks, and was among four different players with three kills each for North County (13-13-2), which grabbed an early 5-3 on an Emma Gaugel tip and Tyler Conkright swing.

Coleman sparked the first separation in favor of Central with back-to-back kills, the first off a smooth pass from Tori Bishop while running into the back corner.

The fifth-seeded Lady Raiders negated a couple of their own defensive plays by hitting long or touching the net four times in a span of five dropped points.