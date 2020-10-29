Central seniors expunge 18-year district drought

PARK HILLS – Central head coach Tracie Casey was only a few days away from giving birth when her 2002 volleyball squad captured a district championship.
Some 18 years later, daughter Addi and six current senior teammates gave her mom another joyous occasion to celebrate. A second banner and long-term goal fulfilled.
The Lady Rebels withstood an emotional pendulum Wednesday night, and snapped their extensive title drought by defeating Ste. Genevieve 30-28, 13-25, 25-19, 25-21 in the Class 3, District 2 final.
“This group of seniors was actually why I came back to coach,” said Tracie Casey, currently in the fifth year of her second stint guiding the Central program. “I have been coaching these kids in some capacity since they were in kindergarten, whether it was basketball or volleyball.
“Knowing that group so well and the kind of talent these kids had, I just wanted to get the program back to where I thought it could be. I think it’s special because these kids deserve that banner.”
Senior middle Kaley Kimball shined under pressure with 21 kills and 11 blocks, and provided a dominant series of plays to help secure the pivotal third game for a 2-1 lead.
Addi Casey compiled 50 assists, five kills and eight digs, and clicked with her outside threats as well as Lizi Marler landed 16 kills and Liberty Coleman added 14 more.
Central (24-5-3) notched its 18th victory in 19 contests, and will face Visitation Academy in the Class 3 state sectional round on Saturday at Owensville High School.
“We have worked hard for this all season. Your main goal is always winning districts and getting to the state playoffs,” Kimball said. “It’s just a great time and a great feeling.”
Ste. Genevieve (20-6) incorporated several new players into the varsity lineup this season, and quickly proved capable of chasing a fifth successive district crown while racking up impressive wins.
The Dragons had gone unbeaten in 11 matches against fellow MAAA opponents, claiming the regular-season and conference tournament titles in the past two weeks.
But after surging as a determined and healthier No. 5 seed to stun a 27-win Central squad last year in the district semifinal round, the fortunes were reversed this time.
“We beat them in the season last year, and then they kicked us out at the very end,” Addi Casey said. “So we decided, after they beat us here this year, that it was our turn and we were going to kick them out and go on.”
Central fans began to sense the outcome as the margin gradually separated late in game four. It stood at 23-17 after Kimball and Marler instantly answered two kills by Dragons sophomore Tessa Grass.
Defiant and tough until the bitter conclusion, Ste. Genevieve turned aside three match points, including a courageous jump-serve that sophomore Dru Koetting planted deep for an ace at 24-20.
But the Lady Rebels converted and erupted in elation after libero Jessica Hulsey handled an incoming ball that redirected off the net, enabling Marler to provide the clinching swing.
Hulsey finished with 16 digs while Coleman supplied 13 and Tori Bishop had 10 for the Lady Rebels. Allie Kelly chipped in three blocks, and Shalea Fischbeck brought up six digs.
“It was really thrilling, honestly. We’ve been waiting for this for years,” Marler said. “This is what we wanted, and it was our time. We thought about last year a lot, and didn’t want that to happen again.”
The top-seeded Dragons were forced to enter their biggest match of the season without a key difference maker, as senior middle Marysa Flieg remained quarantined from the team.
An empty seat on the bench was draped with Flieg’s No. 26 jersey. And although her powerful presence represented a clear void, Ste. Genevieve adjusted well to its necessary personnel changes.
Abby Moore delivered plenty of strength with 15 kills, eight blocks and six digs. Grass tallied 11 kills plus four blocks, and A.J. Prudent contributed seven blocks with five kills.
Arie Taylor, a 5-foot-5 sophomore often specializing in the back row, provided an enormous boost all-around with 11 kills – five of them in the initial stanza – and 10 digs for the Dragons.
Star setter Brittney Kreitler became the career leader in assists at Ste. Genevieve nearly a month ago, and increased that count by 47 in her varsity farewell.
Maci Reynolds finished with 22 digs at libero, and produced three phenomenal plays while twisting and crashing to extend rallies in a riveting and draining first game for participants and observers alike.
“I thought Central played a fantastic match,” Ste. Genevieve coach Carla Basler said. “At times, we could get blocks and stuff on their hitters, but nothing consistent to help out our defense.”
“But I know my girls played with tremendous heart. They didn’t give up,” she added. “They fought to the very end and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Kimball set the tone for a brilliant Central start with a solo block on the opening rally. She and Marler combined for six kills within an initial 9-2 surge.
The margin was restored to 17-9 when those same two attackers returned to the front row. But the Dragons embarked on a dazzling comeback.
“Flieg is a great blocker and attacker for them, and having her out was a key factor,” Kimball said. “We really had to take advantage of that.”
Koetting spiked two of her 10 kills to start chipping away, and Reynolds made the deficit 21-17 through a fortunate ace serve off the tape. It became 23-22 after two shanked passes by Central.
Ste. Gen. pulled even on a net violation after Taylor terminated the previous point, then dropped the next rally despite two double-blocks from Grass and Prudent and an incredible overhead save by Moore as she sprinted back and slid to her knees about seven feet beyond the service line.
Grass erased the third and fourth Central game points, but Marler responded for a 27-26 edge. The Lady Rebels nearly finished the set when Bishop’s difficult dig carried safely over the net, but Reynolds dived backward to punch it up and Kreitler left her feet to clear for yet another tie.
Moore hammered a quick set for the first Ste. Gen. lead at 28-27. Kimball matched her with the ensuing smash, and Casey surprised the Dragons with a blind flick on second contact. Fischbeck then fought off a spike near her face, and Kimball blistered another one from the middle to seal the game.
“I thought we did a great job of getting out there and striking first, building a lead and momentum,” Coach Casey said. “I told the girls we would need a lead, because at some point, they were going to get it together. I felt like the energy in the building was amazing, and that first set – 30-28 – that was pretty impressive. I’m glad we came out on top.”
Despite hanging on for the early advantage, Central actually suffered the letdown in game two as the Dragons suddenly pounded their way toward a square match.
Kreitler served a 7-0 streak that included two Prudent stuff-blocks for an 8-1 advantage, and Moore increased the spread to 20-10 with two more lasers from the middle.
Central mustered only five kills in game two compared to the 23 it posted during the marathon opener.
“After that first set, I was worn out and I think everyone else was, too,” Addi Casey said. “It was like we needed them to beat us in the second set so we could get a breather.”
Mom offered a similar perspective.
“We used so much energy in that first game. It took the girls a few minutes to understand that ‘We’ve got this and we can go on from here,’” she said. “By the time I called the timeout in that second set, I think we had four hitting errors and were passing the ball 15 feet off of the net where Addisyn could only go outside with the ball. That gives the other team a lot of time to set their block.”
Momentum shifted wildly again as the Lady Rebels jumped ahead 11-5 in game three, only to watch Ste. Genevieve suddenly claw its way into a 12-12 tie.
“We knew it would be a mental thing with Marysa out, but they have girls coming off their bench who are just as good,” Marler said. “We just had to play our hardest.”
The Dragons altered their offensive approach with more tipping, and it ultimately backfired. Coleman capitalized on a free ball to pierce the opposite corner, and Kimball blocked two straight finesse shots to the surface for a 21-16 lead.
Game four was tied for a seventh time a 12-12. Casey dinked and Coleman spiked kills to give Central an 18-14 advantage, and digs by Hulsey and Bishop on stiff attacks helped make it 19-15.
“The last time [Central] won a district championship was 2002, and Mom was pregnant with me,” Addi Casey said. “Before the game tonight, that’s what we were talking about. She said that we were just like that team, and the joke was that I was here for both games. It just meant the world to me, because all I wanted was a banner. That happened tonight.”
Maya Watts added eight digs for Ste. Genevieve. Elizabeth Basler returned to action with her shoulder taped after missing last week’s conference tourney.
