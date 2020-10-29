Central seniors expunge 18-year district drought

Despite hanging on for the early advantage, Central actually suffered the letdown in game two as the Dragons suddenly pounded their way toward a square match.

Kreitler served a 7-0 streak that included two Prudent stuff-blocks for an 8-1 advantage, and Moore increased the spread to 20-10 with two more lasers from the middle.

Central mustered only five kills in game two compared to the 23 it posted during the marathon opener.

“After that first set, I was worn out and I think everyone else was, too,” Addi Casey said. “It was like we needed them to beat us in the second set so we could get a breather.”

Mom offered a similar perspective.

“We used so much energy in that first game. It took the girls a few minutes to understand that ‘We’ve got this and we can go on from here,’” she said. “By the time I called the timeout in that second set, I think we had four hitting errors and were passing the ball 15 feet off of the net where Addisyn could only go outside with the ball. That gives the other team a lot of time to set their block.”

Momentum shifted wildly again as the Lady Rebels jumped ahead 11-5 in game three, only to watch Ste. Genevieve suddenly claw its way into a 12-12 tie.