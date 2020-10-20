Central spikes quality sweep over Lesterville

Game one featured an equally intriguing conclusion, but only after Central jumped ahead 5-1 and seemed a step slow during a Lesterville comeback.

Polk bookended a 4-0 streak with a left-side kill and service ace for an 8-6 lead, while Gray supplied the tying block and go-ahead swing.

Piper Fitzgerald, who added 10 digs and four kills for the Lady Bearcats, marked the largest margin for the Lady Bearcats with consecutive middle kills at 15-11.

Marler brought Central even at 20-20 with two kills in a row, and alertly set a pass from Casey in self-defense to Coleman for a scoring back-row shot and 22-21 lead.

Lesterville had the initial chance to close game one behind superb defense, as Peyton Sanders handled a Central spike and Gray blocked another ahead of a Polk kill.

But Central calmly executed for a tying kill by Marler, who then rotated back and fought off two subsequent Lesterville attacks – the first with her left shoulder – ahead of Coleman’s clinching putaway.