Central spikes quality sweep over Lesterville

PARK HILLS – The Central volleyball team decided to squeeze in one last challenge ahead of the MAAA Tournament by recently adding solid Class 1 opponent Lesterville to its schedule.
The Lady Rebels earned most points in the first two games on efficient hitting, then delivered stellar defense over the final stretch to prevail 26-24, 25-14, 28-26 on Monday evening.
Central (19-4-3) compiled 20 kills in game one and 21 in game two while notching its 13th consecutive victory in a contest where points were rarely handed away on errors.
Senior setter Addi Casey finished with 46 assists and 16 digs, and showed tremendous instincts on two particular saves to help the Lady Rebels erase a three-point deficit and secure the sweep.
Liberty Coleman spiked her 15th kill off a Tori Bishop pass as Central converted a third opportunity at match point. She also picked up 17 digs along the back row.
Lesterville (18-10-2) tested the opposing defense with powerful outside attacking from senior Mallory Polk and a middle deviation from all-around sophomore Reese Gray.
The visitors established a 20-17 advantage in game three when Polk guided a two-handed push down the line after three hard swings were stopped by Casey and Coleman.
Gray answered a Lizi Marler smash at 21-18, but Coleman neatly tipped into a vacant spot, and Kaley Kimball followed with a crucial solo block to spur the Lady Rebels.
Casey reacted on a dive to reach a clean block by Gray, leading to a Kimball kill, then had an even more spectacular dig with her fist against the floor as Kimball hammered another for a 22-22 tie.
Marler knocked a defender backward with a punishing swing, and Kimball landed another rocket off one pass from Coleman after Polk gave Lesterville a game point at 24-23.
Allie Kelly equaled Kimball with four blocks for Central, including a solo for a 25-24 edge. Polk countered that score and traded big swings with Marler to force another deadlock at 26-26.
The Lady Rebels caught a break when an errant pass was headed wide before being mistakenly touched on the Lesterville side, then sealed the victory by capitalizing on a free ball.
Kimball notched a team-high 18 kills and Marler contributed 16 more for Central. Senior libero Jessica Hulsey provided 22 digs, and bumped some key assists when Casey was forced into first contact.
Polk blistered 25 kills to lead all players, including 11 during a magnificent final stanza, and notched 11 digs for Lesterville. Gray ended with 18 kills, 21 digs and three blocks.
Game one featured an equally intriguing conclusion, but only after Central jumped ahead 5-1 and seemed a step slow during a Lesterville comeback.
Polk bookended a 4-0 streak with a left-side kill and service ace for an 8-6 lead, while Gray supplied the tying block and go-ahead swing.
Piper Fitzgerald, who added 10 digs and four kills for the Lady Bearcats, marked the largest margin for the Lady Bearcats with consecutive middle kills at 15-11.
Marler brought Central even at 20-20 with two kills in a row, and alertly set a pass from Casey in self-defense to Coleman for a scoring back-row shot and 22-21 lead.
Lesterville had the initial chance to close game one behind superb defense, as Peyton Sanders handled a Central spike and Gray blocked another ahead of a Polk kill.
But Central calmly executed for a tying kill by Marler, who then rotated back and fought off two subsequent Lesterville attacks – the first with her left shoulder – ahead of Coleman’s clinching putaway.
The Lady Rebels scored 16 of the 22 points to ultimately dominate game two. The difference was just 9-8 before Kimball unleashed her most vicious termination of the night, and Coleman served an ensuing ace.
Two kills from Polk were trumped by two more from Kimball at 16-10. Once Kimball returned to the front row, she knocked down four more attempts in a closing 5-0 run.
Central enters the conference tourney seeded third as defending champion, and perhaps as dangerous as any team in the field with five seniors on the floor in some rotations.
The Lady Rebels are in a three-team pool with Fredericktown and Bismarck. The four pool winners on Tuesday will settle the title Thursday at the home of the highest seed.
