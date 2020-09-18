Central spreads offense around to handle AV

Riley Brogan added consecutive kills to help the Lady Tigers stay within 14-13, but they were unable to generate enough quality chances for DeMent once she rotated forward.

Khloe Dischbein provided a key kill, Allie Kelly tipped down the ensuing overpass, and Coleman scored for Central after Kelly pulled a partial block from the net.

Shalea Fischbeck then made her impact by alertly covering a loud DeMent block and stopping two AV attacks within the same exchange before Kimball terminated at 20-15.

Casey found Kimball twice more on quick sets for her fifth and sixth kills before game one concluded on a combination stuff by Marler and Kelly.

DeMent compiled 15 kills and eight blocks, and Smith provided 10 kills with eight digs in defeat. Arcadia Valley mounted a solid comeback with hopes of securing game two.

Central jumped ahead 10-5 following two crafty dink kills by Casey. The third point of the set saw Marler terminate a smooth transition after libero Jessica Husley fought off a vicious ball from DeMent near the sideline.