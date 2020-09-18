Central spreads offense around to handle AV

IRONTON – Addisyn Casey has plenty of options on any given play when distributing the volleyball for a Central club gifted with firepower.
And when the Arcadia Valley defense afforded her a vacant spot on second contact Thursday night, the senior setter took matters in her own hands.
Casey sprinkled in five deceptive kills while totaling 37 assists, and the Lady Rebels clicked throughout a convincing 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 road sweep.
Kaley Kimball connected on a team-high 15 kills for Central (6-2-3), and engaged in several duels at the net with all-state middle Maddie DeMent.
Steady back-row defense, overall roster depth and outside production spelled an advantage for the Lady Rebels, who also got 12 kills from Liberty Coleman and 11 more from Lizi Marler.
Rallies were relatively short in duration early on, as attackers on both sides routinely drove their initial swings to the floor. Central ended the first game with a narrow 15-13 edge in kills.
Arcadia Valley (6-3) grabbed a promising 6-3 edge after Gracee Smith landed a cross-court try. The visitors promptly answered with a 6-0 streak served by Olivia Dunn.
Riley Brogan added consecutive kills to help the Lady Tigers stay within 14-13, but they were unable to generate enough quality chances for DeMent once she rotated forward.
Khloe Dischbein provided a key kill, Allie Kelly tipped down the ensuing overpass, and Coleman scored for Central after Kelly pulled a partial block from the net.
Shalea Fischbeck then made her impact by alertly covering a loud DeMent block and stopping two AV attacks within the same exchange before Kimball terminated at 20-15.
Casey found Kimball twice more on quick sets for her fifth and sixth kills before game one concluded on a combination stuff by Marler and Kelly.
DeMent compiled 15 kills and eight blocks, and Smith provided 10 kills with eight digs in defeat. Arcadia Valley mounted a solid comeback with hopes of securing game two.
Central jumped ahead 10-5 following two crafty dink kills by Casey. The third point of the set saw Marler terminate a smooth transition after libero Jessica Husley fought off a vicious ball from DeMent near the sideline.
Smith tied the stanza at 15-15 with two aces after DeMent pounded two kills in a 6-0 run, but Kimball and Marler powered down three of the next four points in response.
Arcadia Valley would pull within 20-18 on a double block by Brogan and Cate Newstead-Adams. The Lady Rebels later controlled a carom off the rafters to eventually lead 23-19.
Casey twice caught the Lady Tigers flat-footed on direct passes from Tori Bishop as Central bolted ahead 12-5 in game three.
DeMent and Smith incorporated tipping into their offense, and AV trimmed its eight-point deficit down to 15-13 before dropping 10 of the last 13 points.
The contest marked a rematch of last year’s thrilling MAAA tournament final won by the Lady Rebels, who were supplied 12 digs by Hulsey and eight by Fischbeck on Thursday.
Sammi Layton dished out 13 assists, and Newstead-Adams added 10 more for AV. Brogan tallied four kills plus six digs.
The Lady Tigers continued their trend since the season opener of riding six players for the entire match without substitution.
