Central steals bookend sets to edge South Iron

PARK HILLS – The Central volleyball team exhibited its greatest composure on Tuesday night with no margin for error and plenty of work to do.

The Lady Rebels erased 11 set points between the first and fourth games, and pocketed their second victory this season over a 2021 final four participant.

Madison Dunn totaled 15 kills, 16 digs and four service aces, and setter Kinley Norris compiled 35 assists and 11 digs in a volatile 32-30, 15-25, 25-21, 28-26 triumph over South Iron.

The match seemed destined for a decisive fifth game. Senior star Madison Ayers spiked a return set from the outside, and the visiting Lady Panthers established a 24-19 cushion in game four.

But South Iron was ultimately plagued by errors at crucial moments. Ayers rotated back, and the Lady Rebels countered with a desperate 5-0 scoring run as Norris served away from her.

A long attack followed a double block by Khloe Dischbein and Avery Johnson, and a second errant serve reception tied the stanza at 24-24.

Dunn traded kills with Enzley Dinkins at 26-26. Avery Johnson ripped a back-set from Norris, and Brylee Populis appeared to partially block a spike that found the net at match point after a pancake dig by Dunn was ruled legal.

Dischbein finished with 10 kills and nine digs, and libero Kate Johnson made 21 digs to pace Central (6-5-1). Addi Miller and Avery Johnson connected on six kills each while Populis added five more.

Ayers landed six of her match-high 22 kills in game four, and was equally busy along the back row with 21 digs and 30 serve receptions. Drew Gayle compiled 20 kills, 24 digs, 24 assists and two blocks for South Iron (4-3-3).

The Lady Panthers showed sharp ball movement and diverse attacking early on, but squandered that success by missing six serves during the marathon opening game.

Emmy Gayle connected on back-to-back swings along the left side, and consecutive blocks by Dinkins and Drew Gayle helped build a solid 14-8 advantage.

Central did not score on its own serve until the 15-10 juncture, but surged to within 19-18 following a 5-0 spurt. Norris sparked the comeback with a block, and Dunn notched two aces.

Ayers heated up to restore a 23-19 margin, but a chaotic sequence unfolded once a series of missed attacks propelled the Lady Rebels to a 25-24 edge.

Drew Gayle hammered a left-side spike and tipped a finesse kill to erase the third and fourth game points belonging to Central. A two-handed scoring push by Dischbein was negated by an ensuing service error at 29-29.

Ayers tipped a second chance past the block to answer a back-row kill from Dunn after earlier stretching her right fist to neatly deny a clinching point. Dischbein handcuffed a defender to break the 30-30 deadlock.

Momentum shifted toward South Iron in game two, as Ayers and Drew Gayle combined for 10 crisp kills. Lexie Bollinger added a strong strike as a 5-0 run created a 16-11 lead.

The Central defense raised its performance level again for game three, getting three straight digs within a single rally by Kate Johnson.

The offense soon followed. Dunn calmly spiked down the line after Ayers and South Iron libero Anna Parker hustled into the seats to successfully rescue a shanked pass, and Dischbein delivered from the right side for a 21-15 lead.

Populis traded blocks with Drew Gayle to stop a 4-0 South Iron push, and Kate Johnson executed key passes as kills by Miller and Dischbein closes out the pivotal set.

Kelsie Politte bolstered the Central back row with 12 digs, and Miller extended a fist near the floor to cover a block during the game-four comeback.

Parker totaled 22 digs with 31 receptions, and Emmy Gayle had 22 digs with 27 receptions for the Lady Panthers. Dinkins produced five kills, two aces 16 digs and 24 assists, while Bollinger made three solo blocks.

The contest featured a pair of 2016 graduates as head coaches. Former Arcadia Valley all-state hitter Megan Williams guided South Iron to a fourth-place finish in Class 1 last November.

Olivia Casey has her alma mater rising. Central knocked off Valle Catholic two weeks ago, and has already matched its entire win total from last fall.