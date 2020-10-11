Central tops 10-team Licking tourney field

LICKING, Mo. – The Central volleyball team can cross step one off the list regarding its immediate quest to capture three tournament titles in a span of three weeks.

The Lady Rebels dropped only one set during six matches on Saturday, and claimed the championship of the 70th annual Licking Classic as the newest addition to the field.

Central concluded an event that spanned more than nine hours in duration with a 25-16, 25-20 triumph over Cabool in the final, earning its ninth consecutive victory overall.

The Lady Rebels faced their toughest challenge in the semifinal round, but overcome a one-game deficit to put Liberty (Mountain View) away 20-25, 25-13, 25-18.

Central (16-4-3) cruised through pool play unblemished against Licking 25-17, 26-24; Summerville 25-10, 25-19; Houston 25-14, 25-15; and Salem 25-14, 25-12.

Jackson Invitational

JACKSON, Mo. – Arcadia Valley suffered its lone defeat in five contests at the Jackson Invitational on Saturday during a second meeting this season against mighty Advance.

The reigning Class 1 state champions eliminated the Lady Tigers 25-16, 25-12 in the quarterfinal round of a daunting championship bracket.