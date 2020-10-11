Central tops 10-team Licking tourney field

LICKING, Mo. – The Central volleyball team can cross step one off the list regarding its immediate quest to capture three tournament titles in a span of three weeks.
The Lady Rebels dropped only one set during six matches on Saturday, and claimed the championship of the 70th annual Licking Classic as the newest addition to the field.
Central concluded an event that spanned more than nine hours in duration with a 25-16, 25-20 triumph over Cabool in the final, earning its ninth consecutive victory overall.
The Lady Rebels faced their toughest challenge in the semifinal round, but overcome a one-game deficit to put Liberty (Mountain View) away 20-25, 25-13, 25-18.
Central (16-4-3) cruised through pool play unblemished against Licking 25-17, 26-24; Summerville 25-10, 25-19; Houston 25-14, 25-15; and Salem 25-14, 25-12.
Jackson Invitational
JACKSON, Mo. – Arcadia Valley suffered its lone defeat in five contests at the Jackson Invitational on Saturday during a second meeting this season against mighty Advance.
The reigning Class 1 state champions eliminated the Lady Tigers 25-16, 25-12 in the quarterfinal round of a daunting championship bracket.
Arcadia Valley (14-7-3) posted a 25-13, 25-21 victory over Sikeston in pool play, along with ties against St. Vincent 25-15, 24-26; Jackson 10-25, 27-25; and Lesterville 18-25, 25-22.
Ste. Genevieve battled Class 4 private power Incarnate Word tough before likewise ending its run in the quarterfinal stage with a 25-23, 25-20 results.
The Dragons went 2-3 on the day overall, including wins over Notre Dame 25-14, 25-23 and Poplar Bluff 25-11, 25-13. They were defeated by Advance 25-17, 25-20 and Helias 25-16, 25-18.
Dru Koetting compiled 29 kills for the tournament while Tessa Grass knocked down 23 and Marysa Flieg contributed 21 more for Ste. Genevieve (13-4).
Brittney Kreitler totaled 89 assists, A.J. Prudent led with six blocks and Abby Moore added 16 kills. Maci Reynolds served six aces against Poplar Bluff, and Arie Taylor had a pair in two separate matches.
Farmington was also planning to complete, but announced its withdrawal on Saturday morning.
