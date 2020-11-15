Central tops all-district awards

PARK HILLS – Central relied on a talented senior nucleus this season to reach the state volleyball playoffs for the first time in 18 years.
The Lady Rebels topped conference rival Ste. Genevieve in a four-game battle for the Class 3, District 2 title, and extended their success all the way to a state runner-up finish.
Five Central players have been recognized for all-district honors, including four on the First Team, as voted on by head coaches from the five assigned schools.
Three top attackers for the Lady Rebels – outsides Lizi Marler and Liberty Coleman and middle Kaley Kimball – were chosen along with their setter Addi Casey.
Ste. Genevieve, which captured MAAA regular-season and tournament championships, landed setter Brittney Kreitler and libero Maci Reynolds on the First Team.
The Dragons were rewarded with six all-district picks in total with offensive threats Abby Moore, Dru Koetting, Marysa Flieg and Tessa Grass named to the Second Team.
Potosi all-around junior Carley Hampton claimed the seventh spot on the First team after helping the Lady Trojans snap a seven-year drought in first-round district matches.
Central libero Jessica Hulsey, Fredericktown middle blocker Kyndal Dodd and Potosi setter Kadence Sadler completed the Second Team.
