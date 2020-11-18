Central, Valle and AV players make all-state

Six athletes named to the 2020 MHSVCA all-state volleyball team from MAAA conference schools share a common bond in terms of postseason success.

Central and Valle Catholic advanced all the way to state championship finals before placing runner-up earlier this month, and Arcadia Valley did likewise two years ago.

The Lady Rebels posted a stretch of 15 consecutive victories in the regular season, and finished 27-6-3 overall while reaching their first final four since 1975.

Three Central seniors – middle hitter Kaley Kimball, outside hitter Liberty Coleman and setter Addisyn Casey – have been recognized as all-state in Class 3.

Kimball compiled 340 kills and 61 blocks while maintaining a superb attacking percentage just below the .400 mark. She punctuated a quarterfinal triumph against Dexter with a crucial solo stuff and clinching kill after Central trailed 9-6 in the fifth and decisive game.

Coleman, a four-year varsity contributor, displayed her all-around game with 355 kills and 353 digs. She notched a team-high 20 kills with 15 digs in the state semifinal victory over Springfield Catholic.