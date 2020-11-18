Central, Valle and AV players make all-state

Six athletes named to the 2020 MHSVCA all-state volleyball team from MAAA conference schools share a common bond in terms of postseason success.
Central and Valle Catholic advanced all the way to state championship finals before placing runner-up earlier this month, and Arcadia Valley did likewise two years ago.
The Lady Rebels posted a stretch of 15 consecutive victories in the regular season, and finished 27-6-3 overall while reaching their first final four since 1975.
Three Central seniors – middle hitter Kaley Kimball, outside hitter Liberty Coleman and setter Addisyn Casey – have been recognized as all-state in Class 3.
Kimball compiled 340 kills and 61 blocks while maintaining a superb attacking percentage just below the .400 mark. She punctuated a quarterfinal triumph against Dexter with a crucial solo stuff and clinching kill after Central trailed 9-6 in the fifth and decisive game.
Coleman, a four-year varsity contributor, displayed her all-around game with 355 kills and 353 digs. She notched a team-high 20 kills with 15 digs in the state semifinal victory over Springfield Catholic.
Casey was the catalyst of the offense and on-court captain, distributing 1,011 assists over 94 games and placing third on the roster with 289 digs.
Valle Catholic drew within one point of celebrating a Class 2 title on three occasions against Living Word Christian in the first Missouri state final to require five sets since switching from a best-of-three format.
Senior outside Riley Siebert and junior middle Ella Bertram represented the two most prolific threats up front for the Lady Warriors, who concluded their campaign at 30-6-2.
Siebert tallied a team-high 349 kills overall, and contributed 62 blocks, 53 service aces and 103 digs while playing 3 ½ rotations for Valle.
Bertram punished opponents with 278 kills at a .414 hitting clip, and amassed 140 blocks to secure her second all-state selection. She made five solo blocks and shared three more in the state final.
Unusual circumstances related to COVID-19 concerns forced Arcadia Valley to wrap its season at least two weeks sooner than planned.
But the abbreviated schedule could not diminish the impact and achievements of senior middle hitter DeMent, who earned all-state recognition for a third consecutive year.
DeMent emerged as a coveted collegiate recruit early in her varsity career, and officially signed with Division II Lindenwood on Monday.
She owns the single-season and career AV program records for both kills and solo blocks, and helped the Lady Tigers appear in their second final four as a sophomore.
DeMent landed a career-high 41 kills in a five-game win over Farmington, and spiked 35 more during an ensuing four-game victory over North County in September.
