Coleman tackling two sports at UHSP

Central High School senior Liberty Coleman signed a National Letter of Intent on Friday to continue her education as a NAIA volleyball and track and field athlete at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. Coleman was a Class 3 all-state volleyball selection with 355 kills and 353 digs this past season after leading the Lady Rebels to their first district title in 18 years and second place in the state playoffs. She was First Team all-conference as a sophomore, and helped Central win the MAAA tournament in 2019. Coleman is also a former Class 4 state qualifier in the high jump. Seated are her parents Caleb and Amy Cooley. Standing, from left, are pole vault coach Bill Martin, Central assistant track coach Jenn Mills, Central head track coach Scott Ragland, Central head volleyball coach Tracie Casey, and sister Kelsie Politte.