Crystal City power tops St. Paul finesse in fifth

FARMINGTON – The St. Paul volleyball team countered the conventional outside power of Crystal City with a more gentle approach to emphasize tipping and placement.

With timely and effective serving mixed in, the plan nearly worked for the Giants during their home finale on Monday night.

Crystal City saved some of its best execution for the closing moments of the decisive fifth set to triumph 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 15-9.

Charlie Place controlled the final stanza for the Hornets while compiling a match-high 16 kills plus eight digs and three aces, and senior setter Kate Eisenbeis served a closing 5-0 run.

Although both experienced clubs endured their struggles with passing, Crystal City (16-5-1) went error free after missing a serve at 10-9 in game five.

Place landed her fourth and fifth kills of the shorter set off digs by Abbie Edwards, then paired with Lexi Thurman for a crucial double block.

Molly Clemmons delivered her seventh kill from the back row after the Giants conceded a free ball, and Eisenbeis sealed the victory on her third ace while also dishing out 18 assists.

St. Paul carried momentum after narrowly prevailing in game four, and jumped ahead 4-1 following a two-handed push by setter Sammy Jo Pemberton and ensuing ace by Mia Sherrill.

A deep cross-court shot and immediate ace from Place sparked the visitors to four straight points, and Eisenbeis snapped a 7-7 tie with a rare swing toward the opposite corner.

Pemberton was the leading outside hitter for St. Paul (7-17-3) while totaling nine kills, 16 assists, 13 digs and three aces. Fellow senior Brylee Durbin equaled her nine kills from the middle, and picked up 15 digs.

St. Paul jumped ahead 6-2 in game four as miscues mounted against their opponents. A cross-court spike by Pemberton then preceded three hitting errors on the Crystal City side at 14-8.

Clemmons produced one of her 19 digs on an excellent dive along the sideline, and kept a subsequent point alive before a Place smash squared the set at 18-18.

The Giants gained an important point as a clearing ball was allowed to fall untouched, and Durbin created a 23-20 advantage by tapping at a sharp angle past single blocking.

Consecutive digs by Piper Pinkley enabled Pemberton to score at 24-22, and St. Paul leveled the match at two games apiece when the Hornets cleared a good dig by Edwards into the net.

Crystal City produced a 12-7 edge in kills during game one, but negated it with a higher frequency of errors while St. Paul safely extended rallies.

Kendall Pipkin pushed the ball off a lunging defender for a tiebreaking point, and Lexi Callahan dropped in an ace for a sudden 17-13 margin.

Freshman Josie Berkerey tipped to make it 20-16, and the Giants benefited from a missed serve and long attack to seize the opener after yielding two straight kills to Clemmons.

Sherrill notched her strongest spike at the middle stage of game three, and finished with six kills, nine digs and eight assists. Pipkin added four kills, four aces and 10 digs in defeat.

Crystal City established healthy leads of 15-5 and 20-10 in game two as propelled by three kills from Edwards and steady back-row coverage by Clemmons.

St. Paul rallied from six points down in game three to draw even at 11-11 once Pemberton served three consecutive aces and Sherrill found an opening from the middle.

Place heated up quickly with a couple of well-placed swings from the 10-foot line, however, and Edwards rotated forward to help restore a 23-16 separation for Crystal City.

Edwards tallied 14 kills, 13 digs and two aces in the win. Bella Hankins set the back half of the rotation for 10 assists, and Claire Marlow chipped in two aces.

St. Paul received a team-high 15 digs from libero Clara Villmer ahead of a trip to Bunker on Tuesday.