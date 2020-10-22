Crystal City sustains pressure on St. Paul

Crystal City prolonged its fast start for an 11-1 cushion after Annie Waites pieced the back corner with a spike and Abbie Edwards ripped a quick set from her sister for a cross-court winner.

The Giants featured a lineup entirely devoid of seniors, but enjoyed moments of resilience while trying to escape their early deficits.

Petty knocked down consecutive kills after finally able to rotate forward, then lunged to the surface along with Durbin for excellent digs as Crystal City misfired long to make it 13-9.

St. Paul would concede the next six points, however, including a pair of aces to Mattie Edwards, and lost a marathon exchange as Abbie Edwards tipped just inches from the sideline at 22-11.

The Giants grabbed a 3-2 edge in game two, and their hustle forced Crystal City (9-9) into working somewhat harder for points until encountering a struggling rotation.

Clemmons capped a 7-0 scoring spree with an emphatic block at 13-5, then delivered a couple of sizzling smashes from the 10-foot line before serving back-to-back aces at 20-11.