FARMINGTON – Although a season of transition for the Farmington volleyball program has yet to yield many varsity victories, confidence within its young roster appears to be growing.
The Knights scrapped their way back from eight points down Monday evening, and were one favorable carom away from stealing the opening set against visiting Dexter.
But a couple of stellar plays by sophomore setter Dulcie Pullen helped the Lady Bearcats fend off two game points, and they never trailed in game two while prevailing 29-27, 25-19.
Blair Rogers recorded seven kills with six digs and two aces, and Bailey Chamberlain added six kills with three blocks to power the balanced front row of Dexter (5-3-2).
Freshman outside hitter Jade Roth spurred Farmington (3-9-3) with a match-high 10 kills, and senior Lauren Bishop provided six kills plus two blocks from the middle.
The Knights gained the advantage at 25-24 on consecutive smashes from Roth. Freshman Carly Long promptly answered on a pinpoint back-set from Pullen.
Farmington nearly sealed game one again at 26-25, as Bishop overpowered a back-row defender after teammate Alyssa Wilson made two digs near the 10-foot line.
The ball was collected and slowed by the net, however, and Pullen calmly played the second pass high to be cleared. Long pounced on an overpass during the scramble for the 12th of 13 ties.
Dexter returned the ball long to make it 27-27 after getting a solo block from Chamberlain, but Rogers delivered a go-ahead kill before a Farmington attack landed wide.
The first two-point margin for either side had arrived at 9-7, and it quickly swelled to 17-9 in favor of Dexter as passing issues plagued the Knights during a couple of extended rotations.
You have free articles remaining.
Farmington began its comeback out of a timeout when Wilson blistered a kill from the right side, then stepped back to serve consecutive aces.
Bishop terminated twice in three chances to shrink the deficit to 18-16, and Sophie Pullen brought the home team within 21-20 with back-to-back aces of her one.
Roth unleashed another of her eight game-one kills to forge a 23-23 deadlock. Long tipped into an open spot in response to give the Lady Bearcats their first of three set points.
Dexter established a 14-8 lead in game two as Rogers and Chamberlain executed a double-block on the heels to two aces from teammate Shelby Bishop.
Alexa Werneck pushed the difference to its maximum of 19-10 with two kills, and later controlled a joust against Roth to restore a 21-12 cushion.
Farmington offered one last push to draw within 22-17. Bishop paired with Lauren Obenauer and Jelena Gray on consecutive stuff-blocks, and Gray landed a left-side kill on the ensuing rally.
Junior libero Bridget Bone prolonged the next point for the Knights with an outstretched dig, but Dexter claimed it as Rogers gently placed her next tip shot safely past the block.
Chamberlain closed the match after a block by Breckyn Shelton denied the initial match point. Werneck finished with five kills and three blocks for the Lady Bearcats.
Wilson compiled 10 assists with four kills, and Gray chipped in three kills for Farmington. Bone totaled eight digs, and Emma Gerstner added four more.
Sophie Pullen dished out nine assists. The Knights have played 15 matches in a span of two weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.