District Volleyball: Central among group of advancing MAAA teams

PARK HILLS – The effect from adding six-rotation juniors Kinley Norris and Madison Dunn to the Central volleyball lineup this season has been nothing short of profound.

Their presence was again a constant fixture Saturday afternoon, as the Lady Rebels clawed back from early deficits in games three and four to march on in the Class 3, District 2 tournament.

Dunn compiled 17 kills, 14 points and three service aces, and Central made numerous defensive plays down the stretch to close out Perryville 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 25-20.

Norris finished with 28 assists, nine digs four aces and three kills at setter and right-side hitter as the fourth-seeded Lady Rebels advanced to face top seed Ste. Genevieve on Monday.

Potosi and Valle Catholic will battle in the second semifinal, thus already assuring a champion and state sectional hosting berth from the MAAA Large-School division.

Senior outsides Brylee Populis and Addi Miller each provided nine clutch kills for Central (20-12), which extended a resurgent season after winning just six matches last year.

Makenna Bollinger starred in her final match for Perryville (10-15-3) with 17 kills, and tipped for a 16-10 lead as her club sought to force a decisive and possibly dramatic fifth game.

Avery Johnson ignited a momentum shift off a back-set by Norris, and Dunn landed a roll shot to bring the Lady Rebels within 17-14 before rotating back for a crucial 7-0 service run.

Miller spiked three kills in a span of four points, including a tiebreaker after Johnson lunged to dig a deflected attack. Norris and Dunn reacted quickly to punch the ball upward for another winning rally.

Populis joined Johnson for a double block at 20-17, and sealed the victory on a solid back-set from Natalie Miles after that senior combination executed a similar play to secure game one.

Central was also boosted along the back row as libero Kate Johnson provided a team-high 20 digs and Kelsie Politte finished with 13 more. Khloe Dischbein totaled seven kills with two blocks.

Bollinger found space around the Central block with multiple tips, and setter Alyssa King had a nifty dink on second contact as the Lady Pirates grabbed a 9-3 lead in game three.

Dunn answered with two kills to revive the Lady Rebels, and added an ace before Populis marked a lead change at 13-12 on a solo block.

Politte handcuffed the Perryville serve receive for another timely ace, and Norris converted a Miles set from the outside after Kate Johnson made two consecutive stops for a 20-16 advantage.

Dischbein buried a courageous line spike at 23-19, and Dunn closed the stanza with another ace once Perryville got within 23-21 on a Bollinger spike and McKenna McClure stuff-block.

McClure tallied nine kills, and Ellie Gerler added eight kills for the Lady Pirates, who squared the contest after McClure snapped a 20-20 tie and Gerler popped down the clinching swing on set point.

Central finally gained separation in game one with four straight points following a 14-14 deadlock. Dunn tipped down an overpass, and Populis connected with power to preserve a 22-20 edge.

Miles ended the match with 14 assists and one ace.

The Perryville back row was keyed by Ana Moll with 13 digs plus 11 from Ashlyn Rodewald and nine more from Alyssa King. Casey Call added four blocks and four kills up front.

Potosi 3, Herculaneum 0

PARK HILLS – Potosi reached the Class 3, District 2 semifinal round on Saturday while equaling its highest win total since the 2004 season.

Sophomore Ava Robart slammed 14 kills and added two blocks as the second-seeded Lady Trojans had no trouble dispatching Herculaneum 25-13, 25-11, 25-18.

Senior setter Kadence Sadler produced 28 assists plus six digs with a steady dose of impressive back-sets to the right side, and rescued a point with a remarkable diving fist while crossing the sideline in game two.

Blair Sitton and Paige West each knocked down nine kills, and Potosi (23-5-4) secured a clash Monday with Valle Catholic, the team that ended its 12-match unbeaten streak last month.

West displayed big elevation on a kill to answer a Herculaneum double-block from MacKenzie Duncan and Katrina Biere. Sitton followed a cross-court laser by Robart with a solo stuff for an early 13-6 lead.

The Lady Blackcats opened the contest with a block by Ella Hoskins and Jillian Jarvis, but could not match the more consistent passing or hitting of Potosi.

Robart and West contributed four kills each as the Lady Trojans collectively landed 12 in game one, often resulting from routine passes on free balls.

Audrey Neel chipped in three kills plus seven digs, and made her usual impact as initial server. Potosi never trailed in game two after jumping ahead 5-0.

West served an ace after Robart blistered a scoring spike from the back row, and Sitton easily sent down an ensuing overpass as the difference swelled to 18-6.

Jade Williams tipped to conclude a longer rally, and Potosi again had a positive start to game three as Neel posted four straight points on her serve.

Herculaneum (4-21-2) answered with five in a row as Kayla Greer dropped in back-to-back aces, and held a 12-10 advantage when Duncan pierced the back line with her third kill.

Sadler reacted to pass a deflected spike, and Potosi incorporated some tipping by Robart and Sitton to regain the lead at 15-12 before pulling away.

West ripped another left-handed strike past double blocking at 22-17, and added an ace at match point. Carsyn Yount and Cloey Wigger contributed four digs each toward the win.

Hoskins and Biere matched Duncan with three kills each for the Blackcats. Greer posted a team-high eight digs, and Hoskins brought up six more.

Valle Catholic 3, North County 0

PARK HILLS – Valle Catholic continued to shuffle its lineup combinations, and secured a 25-18, 25-13, 25-16 sweep of North County in the Class 3, District 2 opening round on Saturday.

Senior outside hitter Macy Wolk registered eight kills, and Claire Drury served a clinching 9-0 scoring run in game three while dishing out eight assists for the Lady Warriors.

Valle Catholic (19-12-1) received 14 digs from libero Addi Donze, and will face Potosi in semifinal action on Tuesday after posting a sixth victory in seven matches.

Kristen Drury leaped to clear the second hit to score off a Donze dig, and served eight straight points to build an early 11-3 lead. Abree Zipprich restored a 14-5 cushion with consecutive aces.

Makayla Joggerst totaled six kills with nine digs, and Ade Weiler picked up 11 digs while equaling Ava Bauman with five kills each in the win.

North County (3-26-2) concluded a season marked with adversity with a hopeful glimpse into the future, and showed some resilience once falling behind in each set.

The Lady Raiders won arguably the best rally of the match on a spike by senior Emily McClure, the lone returning player from last year’s varsity lineup to finish this season.

Karlie Straughan preceded that kill with a pair of hustling digs after Joggerst, Donze and Weiler scrambled to reach off-speed attacks on the Valle Catholic side at 23-16.

Makayla Elliott paired with Straughan on a subsequent block before a service error ended game one. North County trailed 11-3 in game two following three kills by Joggerst.

Weiler later landed a pinpoint cross-court shot, and had four kills in game two before freshman Brooklyn Gibbs capped it with back-to-back aces.

The Lady Warriors endured a few errors early in game three, losing one point on a violation after Donze shined with three digs, and North County grabbed a brief lead at 13-11.

Zipprich terminated a strong rally for Valle after Makaila Moore and setter Kenleigh Lange rescued a previous spike, and Claire Drury continued serving until the margin reached 20-13.

Kristen Drury finished with 13 assists, and Zipprich chipped in seven assists with three kills as three players received regular reps at the setter position.

McClure had a team-high four kills while Lange compiled 10 digs and 10 assists in defeat. Straughan made 11 digs, libero Addie Mann picked up eight more, and Mya Claywell landed three kills.

Farmington 3, Sikeston 0

FARMINGTON – Setters Cheyenne Strohkirch and Emily Bauer thrived at the service line on Friday as Farmington began defense of its Class 4, District 1 championship.

Senior outside hitter Jelena Gray walloped 15 kills while making seven digs, and the top-seeded Knights eased past Sikeston 25-13, 25-17, 25-12 in the opening round.

Jade Roth balanced the attack with 10 kills from the middle while adding two blocks, and Farmington (28-7-2) advanced to face Festus in the semifinals on Monday.

Bauer totaled 22 assists, and opened the match on a 6-0 scoring run that Grace Duncan capped with a left-side spike. Roth connected off multiple blockers for a 15-6 advantage.

Sikeston (13-17-2) countered for a 10-3 start to game two, as Danielle Martinez spiked off a defender and Heidi Self picked up three aces against a briefly struggling Farmington serve receive.

But the Knights quickly regained control once Strohkirch rotated into the lineup. She notched two of her three aces on eight consecutive points for an 11-10 advantage, and chipped in 10 assists.

Gray dominated the latter part of the stanza, posting five kills during a single progression across the front row. She followed a line smash by going cross-court to maintain a 20-15 separation.

Sophomore Madison Mills highlighted a 6-0 push in game three with her first of two blocks at 11-5, then produced the next ahead of a Roth kill at 20-10.

Duncan finished with nine digs and three kills for Farmington. Brynn Johnson chipped in eight digs.

Senior middle Shania Hodges paced the Bulldogs with six kills and two blocks. Tori Folsom brought up nine digs, and Martinez knocked down four kills.

Bismarck 3, Ellington 2

ELLINGTON, Mo. – Head coach Chelsea Hennes was complimentary of the hard work and tenacity shown by her Bismarck volleyball team in a tough environment on Friday evening.

The fifth-seeded Lady Indians rode the production of their middle hitters to a thrilling 21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13 victory over Class 1, District 6 host school Ellington.

Bismarck (13-15-2) won a first-round postseason match for the first time in five years, and advanced to face South Iron in the semifinals on Monday.

Ashley Hawkins compiled 15 kills, five blocks and 13 digs in triumph, and Alyssa Brake finished with 11 kills and 12 massive blocks.

Freshman libero Halie Dickey bolstered the defensive effort with 27 digs.

Lesterville eliminated Valley 25-2, 25-7, 25-9 in other first-round action.

Elsewhere in Class 2, District 3 at Jefferson, West County routed Hancock and Arcadia Valley blitzed Valley Park to set up a semifinal clash on Monday. Kingston fell to Grandview in four games.