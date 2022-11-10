District volleyball honors released

PARK HILLS – The Ste. Genevieve volleyball team finished third at the Class 3 state tournament as the lone district champion from the MAAA this season.

The Dragons are represented by five seniors on a list of Class 3, District 2 selections that features several rival players. The semifinals were comprised entirely of MAAA programs.

Four more conference teams – Farmington, Fredericktown, West County and Potosi – ended their respective seasons with district runner-up results.

Below is a compilation of local all-district teams as submitted by coaches to The Daily Journal:

Class 3, District 2 Volleyball

1st Team:

Madison Dunn – Central

Tessa Grass – Ste. Genevieve

Makayla Joggerst – Valle Catholic

Dru Koetting – Ste. Genevieve

Ava Robart – Potosi

Ade Weiler – Valle Catholic

Paige West – Potosi

2nd Team:

Devyn Basler – Ste. Genevieve

Makenna Bollinger – Perryville

Khloe Dischbein – Central

Kadence Sadler – Potosi

Arie Taylor – Ste. Genevieve

Maya Watts – Ste. Genevieve

Macy Wolk – Valle Catholic

Class 2, District 3 Volleyball

1st Team:

Emma Breier – Jefferson

Kirstyn Loyd – Jefferson

Ava Roth – Jefferson

Paige Siebert – Jefferson

Morgan Simily – West County

Anna Belle Wakeland – Grandview

Gracie Wright – West County

2nd Team:

Riley Brogan – Arcadia Valley

Taylor Lorenz – Arcadia Valley

Grace Lowery – Jefferson

Maclayne McPeters – Jefferson

Cate Newstead-Adams – Arcadia Valley

Avery Richardson – Jefferson

Bailey Skiles – West County

Honorable Mention:

Madalyn Clabaugh – West County

Beth Dalton – Jefferson

Allison Hahn – Kingston

Camryn Horton – Kington

Danielle McClune – Grandview

Kayla Sumpter – Arcadia Valley

Kenzie Tribout – Grandview

Class 4, District 1 Volleyball

1st Team:

Gabbi Burkard - Festus

Grace Duncan – Farmington

Jelena Gray - Farmington

Emma Lawson - Windsor

Hannah Leftridge - St. Pius

Lexi Menne - Windsor

Katie Moore - Windsor

Bennett Raterman - St. Pius

Jade Roth - Farmington

Elena Ruble - St. Pius

Ashley Theiss - De Soto

Madison Williams – Windsor

2nd Team:

Emily Bauer - Farmington

Phoenix Dean - Hillsboro

Tori Folsom - Sikeston

Sydney Green - Windsor

Ella Hagerty - Cape Central

Karlie Lane - St Pius

Madelyn Mancuso - Windsor

Claire Martin - Festus

Meghan Mellor - De Soto

Madison Phelps - Cape Central

Bella Uzzle - Hillsboro

Delaney Willis - Festus

Class 1, District 6 Volleyball

1st Team:

Madison Ayers – South Iron

Kinsey Barton – Bunker

Kaitlyn Belk – Bunker

Halie Dickey – Bismarck

Enzley Dinkins – South Iron

Piper Fitzgerald - Lesterville

Drew Gayle – South Iron

Reese Gray – Lesterville

Ashley Hawkins - Bismarck

Grace Hicks – Lesterville

Ella Morton – Ellington

Anna Parker – South Iron

Katelee Payne – Viburnum

Callie Sutton – Bunker