District volleyball honors released

PARK HILLS – The Ste. Genevieve volleyball team finished third at the Class 3 state tournament as the lone district champion from the MAAA this season.
The Dragons are represented by five seniors on a list of Class 3, District 2 selections that features several rival players. The semifinals were comprised entirely of MAAA programs.
Four more conference teams – Farmington, Fredericktown, West County and Potosi – ended their respective seasons with district runner-up results.
Below is a compilation of local all-district teams as submitted by coaches to The Daily Journal:
Class 3, District 2 Volleyball
1st Team:
Madison Dunn – Central
Tessa Grass – Ste. Genevieve
Makayla Joggerst – Valle Catholic
Dru Koetting – Ste. Genevieve
Ava Robart – Potosi
Ade Weiler – Valle Catholic
Paige West – Potosi
2nd Team:
Devyn Basler – Ste. Genevieve
Makenna Bollinger – Perryville
Khloe Dischbein – Central
Kadence Sadler – Potosi
Arie Taylor – Ste. Genevieve
Maya Watts – Ste. Genevieve
Macy Wolk – Valle Catholic
Class 2, District 3 Volleyball
1st Team:
Emma Breier – Jefferson
Kirstyn Loyd – Jefferson
Ava Roth – Jefferson
Paige Siebert – Jefferson
Morgan Simily – West County
Anna Belle Wakeland – Grandview
Gracie Wright – West County
2nd Team:
Riley Brogan – Arcadia Valley
Taylor Lorenz – Arcadia Valley
Grace Lowery – Jefferson
Maclayne McPeters – Jefferson
Cate Newstead-Adams – Arcadia Valley
Avery Richardson – Jefferson
Bailey Skiles – West County
Honorable Mention:
Madalyn Clabaugh – West County
Beth Dalton – Jefferson
Allison Hahn – Kingston
Camryn Horton – Kington
Danielle McClune – Grandview
Kayla Sumpter – Arcadia Valley
Kenzie Tribout – Grandview
Class 4, District 1 Volleyball
1st Team:
Gabbi Burkard - Festus
Grace Duncan – Farmington
Jelena Gray - Farmington
Emma Lawson - Windsor
Hannah Leftridge - St. Pius
Lexi Menne - Windsor
Katie Moore - Windsor
Bennett Raterman - St. Pius
Jade Roth - Farmington
Elena Ruble - St. Pius
Ashley Theiss - De Soto
Madison Williams – Windsor
2nd Team:
Emily Bauer - Farmington
Phoenix Dean - Hillsboro
Tori Folsom - Sikeston
Sydney Green - Windsor
Ella Hagerty - Cape Central
Karlie Lane - St Pius
Madelyn Mancuso - Windsor
Claire Martin - Festus
Meghan Mellor - De Soto
Madison Phelps - Cape Central
Bella Uzzle - Hillsboro
Delaney Willis - Festus
Class 1, District 6 Volleyball
1st Team:
Madison Ayers – South Iron
Kinsey Barton – Bunker
Kaitlyn Belk – Bunker
Halie Dickey – Bismarck
Enzley Dinkins – South Iron
Piper Fitzgerald - Lesterville
Drew Gayle – South Iron
Reese Gray – Lesterville
Ashley Hawkins - Bismarck
Grace Hicks – Lesterville
Ella Morton – Ellington
Anna Parker – South Iron
Katelee Payne – Viburnum
Callie Sutton – Bunker