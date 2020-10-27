District Volleyball: West County clinches rare district final spot

Hanna Burch added eight kills plus four blocks, and Amelia Rixford put down seven kills in the victory. Ava Werner and Alexis Mulkey chipped in three blocks each.

The first two games featured several competitive rallies, and North County established leads o 12-9 and 19-14 through solid hustle and five kills by Winch in the second.

Lane spurred a St. Pius charge with her relentless attacking, and painted the sideline for a go-ahead kill at 22-21. Winch answered with two in a row, however, capitalizing on a key lunging dig by Macy Kamler.

The Lancers erased three game points with a Burch block and kills from Rixford and Burch. But Winch tipped a high set to the floor at 27-26, and the ensuing active rally concluded on a net violation.

Meyer served St. Pius to an 8-3 edge following a double-block in game four, and later traded two digs each with opposing libero Maddi Oder ahead of a Lane smash at 13-9.

Lane ripped a 10-foot spike off the opposite sideline at 22-13 as the higher seed pulled away and clinched a championship showdown with Hillsboro on Wednesday.