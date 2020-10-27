District Volleyball: West County clinches rare district final spot

LEADWOOD – An emotionally spent West County volleyball team could not muster a serious challenge for Jefferson during their previous encounter last month.
But with their season at stake more than one month later, the Lady Bulldogs delivered a resilient and clutch effort Monday night to reach an elusive district final.
The Lady Bulldogs opened with a fury, then overcame sizable deficits in games two and four to prevail 25-16, 25-18, 11-25, 25-22 on their home court.
Madalyn Herrera shined defensively with 22 digs and 23 serve receptions, and Dori McRaven paced the attack with 13 kills while adding 11 digs and two blocks.
West County (13-6) cleared a longstanding hurdle by beating the Blue Jays for the first time in 17 tries all-time, and will face another steep test against top-seeded Valle Catholic on Wednesday.
Jefferson (12-6) was three points away from erasing a two-game hole at 22-22, but ultimately could not overcome a number of shaky passes and unforced errors.
McRaven tipped a tiebreaking kill through a double-block, and West County covered a block and kept two other incoming attacks alive before the Blue Jays contacted the net on match point.
Peyten Blair compiled nine kills, 12 digs, 25 receptions and two blocks, and Claire Stevens supplied 11 assists, eight digs and three aces in the win.
Emma Breier knocked down 13 kills and setter Paige Siebert served six aces while adding 13 assists for Jefferson, which tore through game three and jumped ahead 9-5 in game four.
Ava Roth collected eight kills, including a dazzling cross-court shot from the 10-foot line to snap a late 16-16 deadlock. Kirsten Loyd finished with five blocks, six kills and 14 assists.
Sophomore Morgan Simily totaled eight kills plus seven digs, and landed consecutive spikes at 10-4 in game one after Makenzie Roever served an initial 5-0 run for the host squad.
The Lady Bulldogs built a 21-12 advantage despite missing four serves, and claimed the stanza after Blair posted a kill and stuff-block back to back.
The crisp ball movement enjoyed by West County slipped early temporarily in game two, as three aces from Siebert propelled Jefferson to a seemingly comfortable 8-1 lead.
West County had a demonstrative response by claiming 13 of the next 15 points. Blair followed a tying kill with another off a back-set, and Simily connected from the left side before consecutive Stevens aces resulted in a 14-10 edge.
The Blue Jays retaliated to briefly regain a 16-15 lead on a smooth placement by Mackenzie Rarick toward the deep corner, but watched the next seven points go against them.
Roever, who tallied 14 assists plus nine digs, made a lunging stop and served two of her three aces in a pivotal momentum swing.
Herrera dived to reach an off-speed shot in the middle, and Jenna Simily closed with an ace after McRaven pounded a quick set to the surface.
Jenna Simily chipped in eight digs and three aces overall.
Farmington 3, Sikeston 0
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Sophomore outside hitter Jelena Gray spiked 11 kills and made eight digs on Monday evening to help Farmington reach the Class 4, District 1 final.
Jade Roth added 10 kills and four blocks up front, and the top-seeded Knights eased past Sikeston 25-14, 25-14, 25-8 in the first round at Perryville High School.
Alyssa Wilson had a strong all-around effort with six kills, seven assists, two blocks and a team-high four service aces as Farmington (11-11-3) advanced to meet the host squad for the title on Tuesday.
Jordan Anderson compiled 19 assists and Sophie Pullen provided 11 more in the victory. Senior Taylor Woods paced the defense with nine digs, and libero Bridget Bone picked up seven more.
Perryville eliminated Cape Central in straight sets later on Monday.
St. Pius 3, North County 1
HILLSBORO, Mo. – Kennedy Lane hammered 22 kills, and St. Pius ousted North County 25-16, 26-28, 25-20, 25-17 from the Class 4, District 2 tournament on Monday night.
Sarah Wells made 36 assists and Summer Meyer provided 16 digs for the Lancers, who surged from an 8-8 tie to an 18-11 advantage to eventually seal game one.
North County was paced by junior middle Kamryn Winch with 11 kills, two blocks and two aces before fading late on a series of errant passes.
Whitney Marler made 14 digs while hitting five kills, and had a remarkable defensive sequence in game three by saving a bounce off an overhead basketball goal and hustling back for a stuff-block.
That play brought the Lady Raiders to within 11-8 after yielding consecutive aces to Molly Lewis at 10-5, but the game ended on three consecutive miscues from 22-20 on.
Hanna Burch added eight kills plus four blocks, and Amelia Rixford put down seven kills in the victory. Ava Werner and Alexis Mulkey chipped in three blocks each.
The first two games featured several competitive rallies, and North County established leads o 12-9 and 19-14 through solid hustle and five kills by Winch in the second.
Lane spurred a St. Pius charge with her relentless attacking, and painted the sideline for a go-ahead kill at 22-21. Winch answered with two in a row, however, capitalizing on a key lunging dig by Macy Kamler.
The Lancers erased three game points with a Burch block and kills from Rixford and Burch. But Winch tipped a high set to the floor at 27-26, and the ensuing active rally concluded on a net violation.
Meyer served St. Pius to an 8-3 edge following a double-block in game four, and later traded two digs each with opposing libero Maddi Oder ahead of a Lane smash at 13-9.
Lane ripped a 10-foot spike off the opposite sideline at 22-13 as the higher seed pulled away and clinched a championship showdown with Hillsboro on Wednesday.
Emily Veach compiled 21 assists, six digs and two kills in her final match for North County (13-14-2). She surprised St. Pius with two brilliant dink shots from the 10-foot line for points.
Emma Gaugel added seven kills and a team-high five blocks. Oder totaled 13 digs and Braylee Montgomery brought up 11 more while Kamler and Tyler Conkright chipped in six each.
Valle Catholic 3, Kingston 0
LEADWOOD – Junior libero Rachel Blum served 10 of her team’s 22 aces among 19 points, and added five digs as top-seeded Valle Catholic blitzed Kingston 25-7, 25-4, 25-7 in Class 2, District 4 action.
Sam Loida compiled 27 assists plus three kills, and served five aces on 16 points as the Lady Warriors advanced to face West County for the championship on Wednesday.
Ella Bertram commanded the net with 12 kills and four blocks, while Riley Siebert knocked down six kills and contributed four more aces for Valle Catholic (26-5-2).
Callee Naeger was second on the club with seven kills. Belle Fallert picked up five digs, and Makayla Joggerst had five serve receptions.
