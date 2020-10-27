Dragons dominate Potosi, will meet Central for title

PARK HILLS – The Ste. Genevieve volleyball team cruised into the championship round of the Class 3, District 2 tournament despite missing a key contributor on Tuesday evening.

The top-seeded Dragons pulled away late in the first game, scored nine of the first 10 points during the second, and eliminated Potosi 25-18, 25-10, 25-18 in semifinal action.

Sophomore outside hitter Dru Koettling slammed 15 kills for a rotation that did not have middle Marysa Flieg and her formidable blocking presence.

Abby Moore stepped forward with nine kills and four blocks, and Tessa Grass produced eight kills and three blocks as Ste. Genevieve (20-5) advanced to face Central on Wednesday.

Brittney Kretler produced 37 assists while A.J. Prudent added five kills plus blocks in the victory. Arie Taylor contributed a team-high three aces with three kills.

Potosi (9-14-1) stayed within 18-16 during game one, but saw any upset hopes fade once the Dragons seized command for a two-set advantage.

Central (25-5-3) routed Fredericktown 25-17, 25-6, 25-19 in the second semifinal match.

