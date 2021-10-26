Dragons erase big deficits to eliminate Potosi

PARK HILLS – The Ste. Genevieve volleyball team stormed back from nine points down to secure a pivotal second set and reach the Class 3, District 2 championship round on Monday night.
Senior middle Abby Moore compiled 13 kills, seven digs and three blocks, junior setter Devyn Basler made 34 assists and the second-seeded Dragons topped Potosi 25-20, 25-21, 25-23.
Dru Koetting earned half of her 12 kills during the impressive surge after Ste. Genevieve (18-9-1) trailed 16-7 in game two, and also provided six digs plus two service aces.
Tessa Grass was clutch in the closing moments, notching three of her 10 kills on the final three points obtained by the Dragons, who advanced to face rival Valle Catholic in Tuesday’s final.
Paige West capped her strong sophomore season with 16 kills and 11 digs for Potosi (20-11-1), which also squandered a six-point advantage after starting fast in game three.
The Lady Trojans carried momentum into the postseason after winning three matches and placing fifth in the MAAA Tournament, but twice faded after promising stretches against the Dragons.
Senior libero Chelbi Poucher starred defensively with 22 digs, and setter Kadence Sadler dished out 36 assists as Potosi ended its first 20-win season in nine years.
Ste. Genevieve claimed perhaps the best rally of game one at 14-11 on a spike by Moore after the Lady Trojans got two diving stops from Poucher and alertly covered a block by A.J. Prudent.
The Dragons went on to win the next three points as well. Koetting ripped a left-side spike to the floor before her team entered a brief drought.
Potosi answered with a 5-0 run, and pulled to within 17-16 on an excellent transition from Sadler to junior outside hitter Jade Williams.
But a powerful spike by West off the block was answered by consecutive kills from Moore and Koetting on smooth one-pass sequences, and two Potosi hitting errors made it 22-17.
West landed two straight attacks for a 7-2 start to game two as Poucher covered another Moore block in between. Sadler made two alert digs as defense propelled the Lady Trojans to a 16-7 advantage.
Ste. Genevieve responded with its most consistent play of the night, steadily chipping away with active digging and mixed attacks between Moore, Koetting and Grass.
Libero Maya Watts trimmed the deficit to 17-15 with an ace, and Grass put the Dragons ahead with her second straight kill at 21-20.
Potosi further imploded on a double contact after a dig by Elizabeth Basler kept the next point moving, then trailed by three when a routine third ball was not cleared.
Ste. Genevieve temporarily turned flat again with a series of errors, and the Lady Trojans built a quick 7-1 start to game three when senior Annie McCaul terminated another solid dig by Poucher.
Potosi freshman Ava Robart emerged as a powerful threat for Potosi with six of her 11 kills coming late in the match. She whistled a spike through an attempted triple block to restore an 11-7 edge.
The Dragons later trailed 15-9 after misfiring on two returns and 19-13 after Robart hammered a middle swing despite a diving stop by Watts.
But a couple of attacking errors sparked a huge 6-0 answer as Ste. Genevieve battled back. Prudent delivered two of her match-high seven blocks to square the set at 19-19.
Grass punctuated the outcome with a go-ahead kill at 23-22, and tipped perfectly along the net for the victory after McCaul denied the previous match point with a solo block.
Watts totaled 13 digs while Arie Taylor made eight and Lexy Parmer brought up seven more to bolster Ste. Genevieve.