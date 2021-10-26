Dragons erase big deficits to eliminate Potosi

Ste. Genevieve claimed perhaps the best rally of game one at 14-11 on a spike by Moore after the Lady Trojans got two diving stops from Poucher and alertly covered a block by A.J. Prudent.

The Dragons went on to win the next three points as well. Koetting ripped a left-side spike to the floor before her team entered a brief drought.

Potosi answered with a 5-0 run, and pulled to within 17-16 on an excellent transition from Sadler to junior outside hitter Jade Williams.

But a powerful spike by West off the block was answered by consecutive kills from Moore and Koetting on smooth one-pass sequences, and two Potosi hitting errors made it 22-17.

West landed two straight attacks for a 7-2 start to game two as Poucher covered another Moore block in between. Sadler made two alert digs as defense propelled the Lady Trojans to a 16-7 advantage.

Ste. Genevieve responded with its most consistent play of the night, steadily chipping away with active digging and mixed attacks between Moore, Koetting and Grass.