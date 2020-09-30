Dragons maintain energy level in sweep of Central

“At the start of the season, we went back to a lot of basic fundamentals, like how I wanted them to pass the ball or blocking and hitting [techniques],” Basler said. “They just worked tremendously hard, and it helps that they all get along so well together, on and off the court.”

Reynolds, who was not available for the lone Ste. Gen. loss against Windsor, totaled 21 digs. A.J. Prudent had five blocks and four kills, while Elizabeth Basler picked up seven digs.

Game two was highlighted by a marvelous rally at 6-4 that saw nine different players provide at least one dig while Reynolds and opposing libero Jessica Hulsey made two each.

Kreitler and Grass each reacted to save two blocks by Central middle Allie Kelly, and Reynolds got the assist on a long bump pass from the back row to Grass.

Two sharp momentum shifts would follow. Shalea Fischbeck served a 7-0 counter run by Central that saw Coleman knock down three of her six kills on the night.

Ste. Genevieve answered right away with its own 7-0 push after trailing 11-6. The Lady Rebels yielded four of five points on errors once Taylor delivered an ace.