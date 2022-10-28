Dragons pushed to brink, survive five-set sectional

STE. GENEVIEVE – After lining up in front of a raucous student section for their customary post-match rendition of the alma mater, several members of the Ste. Genevieve volleyball team joined in on the John Denver classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads” as it echoed through the gym speakers.

With their stellar season dangerously approaching the sour note of elimination only minutes earlier, the relieved Dragons indeed had plenty to sing about.

More than two hours of physical and emotional exhaustion on Thursday night ended with Ste. Genevieve securing its Class 3 state quarterfinal spot.

The Dragons recovered from a rapid unraveling in game two after dominating Notre Dame through 40 minutes of action, and seized a riveting 25-15, 25-27, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12 sectional win on their home court.

Senior middle hitter Tessa Grass executed a clinching solo block at match point, and Ste. Genevieve (31-4-2) overcame a few bouts of shaky passing and setting to claim the final two games.

“When we’re down, man, it is stressful,” libero Maya Watts said while holding a fresh bag of ice for her sore ankle. “I am huffing and puffing like crazy, but that outcome was amazing and I can’t ask for a better team to do it with.”

Dru Koetting added another signature attacking performance as a three-year varsity starter, drilling 33 kills primarily from the outside while chipping in eight digs and two blocks.

She landed nine swings during game four alone, and planted a perfect shot into the back corner when the Dragons trailed early in the final stanza.

Koetting put the Dragons in front 11-10 on a rare spike from the middle, her final chance of the night before rotating out. Her classmates would complete the mission.

“It’s so surreal. I knew we had it in us, but Cape Notre Dame played so well,” Koetting said. “I’m so proud of our seniors for pushing through that.

Notre Dame (23-8-4) won its district title by outlasting Fredericktown in five games on Tuesday, but could not duplicate that feat in a second meeting against Ste. Genevieve.

Three service errors in game five derailed the Bulldogs, including two straight after clutch kills from freshman Kate Rubel had evened the score at 12-12.

Alli Byington followed with an ace for a two-point advantage, and Grass timed her leap impeccably to send back a powerful swing by leading hitter Kristin Anderson that bent her right wrist.

“Coach had told us at the beginning of the night that they would be a tough team to block. They are unpredictable and have so many good hitters,” said Grass, who had seven kills and three blocks. “I was focused on her from the start, and knew that I needed to help my defense out. I just jumped high.”

Ste. Genevieve improved to 5-2 this season in five-set contests, and will pursue a berth among the final four Saturday at Ursuline Academy.

Arie Taylor collected 12 kills plus 14 digs in the victory, and served an early 6-0 scoring spurt as Notre Dame dropped four consecutive points on errors to eventually trail 12-6.

Courtney Tatum narrowed the difference to 15-13 on a stuff-block, but the Dragons prevailed during a brilliant ensuing rally that spanned more than 90 seconds and included three digs each by Ste. Genevieve senior Lexy Parmer and opposing libero Anna Garner.

“It was so intense. Just really great volleyball by both programs,” Ste. Genevieve head coach Carla Basler said. “I think both teams just did a tremendous job of playing defense and putting up really great swings. And there was a lot of hustle.”

Koetting smacked her sixth kill of game one to foster a 5-0 closing run, and the Dragons looked ready to rout the Bulldogs after controlling the first half of game two.

Sophia Huck set a kill by Joleigh Parker after Devyn Basler dived with an extended fist to preserve a rally. Koetting followed with another spike to the floor, and the margin soon swelled to 18-8.

A drastic shift in fortune and execution ensued. Notre Dame suddenly seemed unstoppable in the front row while Ste. Genevieve struggled to give its hitters anything to strike with authority.

Grace Young and Anderson notched four kills each to provide a spark, and the Bulldogs also looked to sisters Tori Rubel and Kate Rubel while erasing their 10-point deficit.

“They were just an all-around solid team,” Watts said. “They could swing line, shallow cross or deep cross, but I thought our defense was amazing.”

Garner anchored a defensive rise with 32 digs in a sensational effort, and two diving stops by Tatum helped Notre Dame win two more rallies.

Two attacking errors by the Dragons changed the lead, and Young gave the Bulldogs a 23-21 edge until a miscue brought Koetting back into the lineup.

Two strong kills brought Ste. Gen. even, but her chance to punctuate game two at 25-24 was denied by Kate Rubel and Tatum on a massive double block.

An errant pass on the Ste. Genevieve side ended the next point, and Notre Dame was buzzing after a Young spike caromed off a defender to square things at one game each.

The Dragons further spiraled during another sequence as Koetting patiently waited to rotate in. Tatum punished them for yielding a couple of free balls to establish a 12-8 Notre Dame lead in game three.

Coach Basler briefly called upon Byington to handle second touches after the other setters could not rediscover an offensive rhythm. Ste. Genevieve also varied its defensive look by triple blocking against Kate Rubel.

Devyn Basler returned to the action and fed Koetting on consecutive kills, and posted 15 assists with 10 digs overall. But a block by Kate Rubel helped the Bulldogs wrap game three.

“Down 2-1 and going into the fourth set, I felt like our leadership in the huddle really made a difference. They weren’t willing to give up on each other or give in,” Basler said.

“We just talked about making a fresh start. If you make a mistake, then you have to let it go. And then we changed our defense a little bit. We were getting hammered in that middle back spot. Rotational defense at that point didn’t make sense, so we switched the perimeter.”

Anderson powered the Notre Dame attack with 14 kills. The Rubel sisters spiked 10 kills each, Young finished with nine more and Aubrey Neumeyer brought up 13 digs.

Ste. Genevieve tapped into the leadership of seven seniors for a season-saving response. Sophia Huck and Parker began to connect more frequently on sets toward Koetting.

“We knew there wasn’t going to be a time when they would stop fighting, so we gave it our all and it was so much fun,” Grass said.

Watts slowed down the Notre Dame threat while providing 27 digs in total, and the Dragons broke a 16-16 tie for an eventual 21-17 advantage after Taylor and Grass struck from opposite sides.

Koetting sent the entertaining battle to game five with a tip shot and more powerful approach on two straight kills, her 29th and 30th of the evening.

“We just had to focus on fixing our errors. We had too many in the second and third sets,” Koetting said. “We said that our hitters needed to call their shots and try to freeze their blockers. We also needed to communicate more on defense, and we obviously executed that.”

Huck amassed 19 assists and Parker tallied 14 more in the victory. Parmer ended with 13 digs after a strong start, and Byington chipped in seven digs with three aces.

With a major playoff hurdle cleared, Ste. Genevieve needs one more triumph this weekend to join the state semifinal stage for the first time since 2008.

“I think we just love each other so much that when it comes down to it, we play for each other and not for ourselves,” Watts said. “We have to trust each other on the court, and that always seems to work.”