Duncan bringing defense to MAC

Duncan bringing defense to MAC
Matt King,

Farmington High School senior Grace Duncan recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Duncan has earned multiple all-conference and all-district honors as a four-year starter and six-rotation standout with 1,013 digs, 590 kills and 109 service aces in her career, and helped Farmington reach the Class 4 state quarterfinals last year following back-to-back district titles. She is entering her fourth season of varsity basketball, and throws for the Knights track and field team. Also seated are her mother Leslie Duncan and father Bobby Duncan. Standing are Mineral Area head volleyball coach Tim Copeland and Farmington head volleyball coach Haley Baker.

