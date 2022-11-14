Farmington High School senior Grace Duncan recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Duncan has earned multiple all-conference and all-district honors as a four-year starter and six-rotation standout with 1,013 digs, 590 kills and 109 service aces in her career, and helped Farmington reach the Class 4 state quarterfinals last year following back-to-back district titles. She is entering her fourth season of varsity basketball, and throws for the Knights track and field team. Also seated are her mother Leslie Duncan and father Bobby Duncan. Standing are Mineral Area head volleyball coach Tim Copeland and Farmington head volleyball coach Haley Baker.
Duncan bringing defense to MAC
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ste. Genevieve and Valle Catholic operated throughout this season with more lineup changes than other volleyball teams in the MAAA.
PARK HILLS – The Ste. Genevieve volleyball team finished third at the Class 3 state tournament as the lone district champion from the MAAA thi…
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve volleyball team members were only afforded about three hours to emotionally regroup from a crushing five-…
OAKLAND, Mo. – Carla Basler noticed two distinct instances that signaled welcomed changes in both demeanor and fortune for her Ste. Genevieve …
FARMINGTON – Four players who helped the Farmington volleyball team collect 29 victories this season were chosen for Class 4, District 1 honors.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve libero Maya Watts stretched with the full extent of her 5-foot-4 frame to somehow punch a blocked shot up…
FARMINGTON – The St. Paul volleyball team countered the conventional outside power of Crystal City with a more gentle approach to emphasize ti…
FESTUS, Mo. – Gracie Wright is no stranger to covering substantial territory in a short amount of time as a three-sport athlete at West County.
PARK HILLS – The effect from adding six-rotation juniors Kinley Norris and Madison Dunn to the Central volleyball lineup this season has been …
PARK HILLS – The Potosi volleyball team never lost its determination on Monday night despite squandering four chances to close out game one.