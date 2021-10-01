Farmington blocks way past Ste. Genevieve

Although nestled squarely in the middle of Homecoming week, the Knights looked sharp at the outset. Duncan highlighted an opening 10-3 run up front on her way to 10 kills and 12 digs.

Ste. Genevieve began to chip away at an eventual 13-5 hole when Tessa Grass and Prudent combined on a double block and Taylor followed with a service ace.

Roth countered with another solo, and Duncan restored a 17-10 difference after setter Jordan Anderson alertly punched up a deflected Ste. Gen. spike in the front row.

Gray matched a couple of Koetting kills during a 5-0 spurt to cap game one, and Farmington extended a narrow 6-5 edge to 15-6 in game two with solid defensive coverage.

An excellent pass by Gray while reaching to her left enabled Anderson to guide a long set toward Duncan in a rapid transition by the Knights.

Ste. Genevieve again mounted a challenge as Prudent picked up three blocks and setter Devyn Basler clicked with Moore for six game-two kills in the middle.

Farmington coach Haley Baker let her team play through a modest slump once the Dragons pulled to within 21-19, and the Knights rewarded her.