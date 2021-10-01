Farmington blocks way past Ste. Genevieve

FARMINGTON – The front row produced timely blocks for the Farmington volleyball team when visiting Ste. Genevieve threatened to erase sizable deficits on Thursday night.
Junior middle Jade Roth totaled 16 kills along with seven blocks, and Jelena Gray knocked down 12 kills while adding 14 digs and three blocks as the Knights prevailed 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21.
Emma Gerstner provided 10 kills, five blocks and nine digs, and senior Kaylee Gerwitz notched three of her six kills during a single rotation early in the opening set.
Farmington (13-3, 2-0) rebounded from a minor hiccup by jumping ahead 8-2 in game four, as Gerstner sent down an overpass after a sliding dig by Grace Duncan preceded her block on the previous point.
A.J. Prudent answered moments later with a stuff, and Arie Taylor alertly scored on a scrambling clear to spur Ste. Genevieve (10-7-1, 1-1) to within 9-8 before the home team pushed back.
Roth mixed tipping with power for seven kills in game four, and rejected a hard spike to increase a 22-19 advantage in the closing moments.
Junior outside hitter Dru Koetting supplied 11 kills plus 10 digs for the Dragons, whose offense showed balance but was slowed for stretches by errant first passes. Abby Moore and Taylor landed nine kills each.
Although nestled squarely in the middle of Homecoming week, the Knights looked sharp at the outset. Duncan highlighted an opening 10-3 run up front on her way to 10 kills and 12 digs.
Ste. Genevieve began to chip away at an eventual 13-5 hole when Tessa Grass and Prudent combined on a double block and Taylor followed with a service ace.
Roth countered with another solo, and Duncan restored a 17-10 difference after setter Jordan Anderson alertly punched up a deflected Ste. Gen. spike in the front row.
Gray matched a couple of Koetting kills during a 5-0 spurt to cap game one, and Farmington extended a narrow 6-5 edge to 15-6 in game two with solid defensive coverage.
An excellent pass by Gray while reaching to her left enabled Anderson to guide a long set toward Duncan in a rapid transition by the Knights.
Ste. Genevieve again mounted a challenge as Prudent picked up three blocks and setter Devyn Basler clicked with Moore for six game-two kills in the middle.
Farmington coach Haley Baker let her team play through a modest slump once the Dragons pulled to within 21-19, and the Knights rewarded her.
Anderson chose the perfect time to flick the second ball into an open spot, and picked up another kill in similar fashion during game four while dishing out 18 assists.
Alyssa Wilson earned the team-high for assists with 22, and senior libero Alyssa Koppeis made seven digs as the Knights moved alongside North County atop the preliminary MAAA Large-School standings.
Grass had five kills with four blocks, Basler made 29 assists and Prudent tallied a team-high seven blocks in defeat for Ste. Genevieve.
The visitors claimed game three by hustling to win more of the extended rallies on Farmington miscues. Taylor tipped over the block and Prudent smashed from the right side to punctuate the stanza.
Junior libero Maya Watts executed perhaps the best of her 12 digs with a swinging fist against a blistering hit, and Taylor calmly rescued the next carom before drifting into her bench.
Koetting finished the uplifting rally for the Dragons with a kill. Lexy Parmer followed with consecutive aces, and Moore stuffed the next incoming attack to establish a 21-15 cushion.