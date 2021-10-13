Farmington controls net, clinches conference title

Aces from Winch and Conkright helped reduce the difference to 20-16. Farmington secured a two-game cushion, however, when Duncan stopped a hard spike and Wilson back-set on target to Gerstner during the next rally.

Gerstner added the clinching point on a stuff-block, then was at the service line for a dominant 10-0 streak in game three that saw Roth take command again with three solo rejections and three kills.

An exchange of sliding digs from Gray and Gaugel preceded a Roth stuff at 18-10, and Gerwitz slammed her last kill four points later as Gray kept another ball from touching the surface.

Two kills by sophomore outside hitter Haley Minkel helped North County resist three match points, but the inevitable conclusion soon arrived with Roth whistling another smash from the left side.

Duncan finished with six and eight digs for the Knights, who made only two service errors and dropped just two sets over five conference matches.

Winch ended with eight kills and two blocks while Conkright posted five kills, nine digs and three aces for the Lady Raiders, who survived an emotional five-set battle with Lesterville one night earlier.

Gaugel had seven kills with six digs, and Addy Layton contributed three kills behind four from Minkel. Braylee Montgomery made 14 assists and Brenna Jenkins dished out nine more.

