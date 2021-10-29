Farmington controls net, surges into state quarters

St. Pius mounted a comeback attempt as two serves by Ava Leathers found the surface. Lane followed a smash by freshman Hannah Leftridge with two kills to draw within 17-13.

Farmington setter Jordan Anderson calmed her team by scoring on a surprise second ball at the perfect time. Gray bumped the Farmington advantage to 23-15 following a St. Pius attacking error.

“Coach said in the locker room that this is our game, and we’re not letting them take it from us. That was our focus,” Gray said. “I was just hitting as hard as I could. We really wanted to win.”

The Lancers responded under pressure in game three, getting five kills each from Lane and Hanna Burch plus a collective defensive boost.

Ava Werner added consecutive kills to preserve a 16-14 lead after Duncan spiked to ignite a 5-0 Farmington spurt served by Gerstner.

The Knights dropped the last two points of game three, and a few before then, on hitting errors despite having solid sets against the struggling St. Pius blockers.