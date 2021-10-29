Farmington controls net, surges into state quarters

FARMINGTON – Head coach Haley Baker knew that her Farmington volleyball team would receive a much tougher battle the second time around against St. Pius.
The Lancers were missing injured top senior hitter Kennedy Lane during a straight-set blowout in September, and were only two years removed from a state final four appearance.
Farmington was fully prepared for everything St. Pius offered during the rematch Thursday night, and prevailed 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, 25-19 in the Class 4 sectional playoffs.
Jelena Gray hammered seven of her 17 kills in game four as the offensive focus shifted outside, and also picked up eight digs for the Knights, who took a pivotal opener after trailing by four points.
The contest was ultimately decided at the net where junior middle Jade Roth secured eight blocks and senior Emma Gerstner added four compared to just five by the entire St. Pius squad.
“After the first set, we knew they were going to come back harder,” Baker said. “They are a smart team. We went into the game knowing where they wanted to put the ball and that we needed to block them.”
St. Pius (23-9-4) utilized the power of Lane early on. She landed seven kills in game one, but was limited to five the rest of the way as shaky passing on her side and attention from opponents provided fewer opportunities.
Farmington trailed game one 17-13, but seized command out of a timeout as Roth returned to the front row and punctuated a masterful stanza.
Roth pounded her eighth of 10 kills in the game to break a 21-21 tie, then spiked the next after Grace Duncan made a lunging dig and setter Alyssa Wilson saved the ball near the official’s perch.
Despite the prolific barrage from Roth, who finished with 16 kills overall, her most memorable play of the match arguably occurred in game two.
A marvelous rally was triggered, and the Knights prevailed when Roth cleared from a seated position past the sideline and Gerstner somehow coaxed her diving clearing attempt to crawl over the net.
Roth rejoined the play after struggling briefly to stand up, and solo blocked a back-row attack after St. Pius libero Summer Meyer fought off a couple of vicious Farmington spikes.
The result was a 7-3 advantage for the Knights, and the Lancers would not regroup until Gray ripped a kill, Wilson followed with an ace and Gerstner tipped for a 15-6 cushion.
“That was awesome. I was on the floor and couldn’t get my legs,” Roth said. “Grace was yelling at me to get up. It was crazy because I didn’t think the ball was still in play.”
St. Pius mounted a comeback attempt as two serves by Ava Leathers found the surface. Lane followed a smash by freshman Hannah Leftridge with two kills to draw within 17-13.
Farmington setter Jordan Anderson calmed her team by scoring on a surprise second ball at the perfect time. Gray bumped the Farmington advantage to 23-15 following a St. Pius attacking error.
“Coach said in the locker room that this is our game, and we’re not letting them take it from us. That was our focus,” Gray said. “I was just hitting as hard as I could. We really wanted to win.”
The Lancers responded under pressure in game three, getting five kills each from Lane and Hanna Burch plus a collective defensive boost.
Ava Werner added consecutive kills to preserve a 16-14 lead after Duncan spiked to ignite a 5-0 Farmington spurt served by Gerstner.
The Knights dropped the last two points of game three, and a few before then, on hitting errors despite having solid sets against the struggling St. Pius blockers.
“I was telling them, ‘Guys, we’re trying to do too much. Just play your game, have fun and do the simple things.’ That’s when we play our best,” Baker said. “We did try to overthink at times, but just getting a touch on their ball with our block to help our defense out was huge tonight.”
Meyer totaled 18 serve receptions and nine digs, including a stellar sprint and saving dive to just below the net in game three. Her fifth service ace put the Lancers ahead 11-10 in game four.
But the remainder of the match belonged to Farmington. Roth started a modest but crucial 5-0 run with a middle kill, and the margin increased to 15-11 after Duncan dropped in her third ace.
Gray pelted a series of late kills to make it 22-16 after Gerstner stuffed an outside attack, and St. Pius committed a final net violation after fending off three match points.
“That was really exhausting. I don’t think we’ve ever worked that hard,” said Duncan, who produced a team-high 15 digs along with five kills. “Everything was on the line. We hadn’t won a sectional in about 20 years. It’s pretty exciting.”
Wilson supplied 23 assists plus a couple of kills, and Anderson ended with 20 assists and seven digs. Gerstner picked up 11 digs and five kills.
Senior libero Alyssa Koppeis had five digs, and Kaylee Gerwitz put down three kills. Farmington will host Nerinx Hall in the state quarterfinal round on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Leftridge powered St. Pius with 11 kills and 12 digs while Burch dished out 27 assists.