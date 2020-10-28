Farmington executes in clutch for district crown

Anderson totaled 18 assists and seven digs. Pullen, another of the three setters utilized, dished out 15 assists while Gerwitz chipped in four kills.

“I think the difference was speeding things up and finding people that were really putting the ball down,” Anderson said. “We wanted this one badly, and work our butts off every day.”

Sidney Buerck made 14 digs and Buchheit had 16 assists for Perryville.

Farmington showed levels of resilience and cohesion that reflected its season as a whole. A rotation of 10 players became common, even after losing junior Emma Gerstner to a serious knee injury.

“It’s so important for everyone to buy in and stay focused on goals like this,” Baker said. “My girls work hard every day, and know that they have a part on this team, even if it’s not always on the court.”

“At the end of last season, I felt like things really started to click,” she added. “When you first move up to varsity at Farmington, especially with the schedule we play, it’s really rough and kind of hits them in the face. They didn’t really understand how competitive it was going to be. Once we got to the summer, I was amazed how much the girls had improved, even without playing much club ball due to COVID. I did not know they would figure things out this quickly.”

