Farmington executes in clutch for district crown

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Bridget Bone impatiently bounced around her side of the volleyball court in anticipation, unable to stand still while watching her opponents warm up.
The anxious energy eventually yielded to pure exhilaration for the senior libero and Farmington captain once she finally got her hands on a district championship plaque.
The Knights shined brightest under intense pressure on Tuesday night, and surged past host squad Perryville 14-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 in the Class 4, District 1 final.
Jelena Gray recorded 14 kills plus eight digs, and fellow sophomore Jade Roth totaled 10 kills with six blocks for the Knights, whose title hopes last fall collapsed against Jackson.
“We just kept reminding ourselves that we could do it,” said Bone, who compiled a team-high 17 digs. “We had to dig deep, and our whole team just pulled together… We told ourselves that we hated that feeling of losing last year, and were going to win a district championship tonight.”
A year of collective experience benefited Farmington (13-12-2), which began the season short-handed and moved back above the .500 mark after losing six straight matches in mid-September.
The Knights advanced to the Class 4 state sectional round on Saturday, and will face the champion of District 3, either Windsor or Rockwood Summit. That school will also serve as host.
“We have been together for a lot of years, and have known each other a long time,” said Gray, who was previously sidelined for three weeks due to an ankle injury. “It was really rough missing the first half of the season. But to come back and play in a district championship feels good.”
Perryville (13-14-1) was dominant in every phase of game one with emphatic middle blocking and stellar line attacking from the outside spots.
The Knights showed signs of settling down in a hostile environment after trailing 7-3 early in the ensuing stanza, then preceded to close three consecutive tight games in clutch fashion.
Junior Alyssa Wilson performed larger than her 5-foot-6 stature, sprinkling in three crucial aces directly after knocking down right-side kills and rotating back.
“We have been through a lot this season. I was just hoping that we would leave it all on the court and give it all of our hearts,” said Wilson, who tallied eight kills and seven assists. “I couldn’t be prouder of our team. I’m just excited that we got to this point and can’t wait to do it again next year.”
Farmington has dropped all four of its five-set encounters this season, and was two points away from being dragged into another one with the highest stakes yet.
But within a span of about 90 seconds in real time, the Knights rebounded from a shanked pass by its star defender at 23-21 to enter a frenzied celebration.
Wilson began the turnaround by spiking off the block from about eight feet away, and Gray followed by softly blocking a tipped shot just inches inside the adjacent line.
The next serve by Grace Duncan caused a free ball that she calmly guided to setter Jordan Anderson, and Roth blistered a middle swing to present match point.
“I was just thinking ‘Let’s get this over with,’” Duncan said.
Perryville again could not generate a clean attack, and saw its season conclude in frustration. A wide bump set created a difficult angle on a return that rattled the antenna.
Farmington players rushed off the bench to join the celebration, along with second-year head coach Haley Baker, a former volleyball and basketball star at rival North County.
“Losing that district championship last year was still fresh in their memories,” Baker said. “We had five starters come back, and they wanted this so bad.”
The Knights avoided a potential 2-0 deficit after the teams battled to a 10th tie at 23-23 in game two, which ended on a Perryville double-contact violation.
Gray pounded a second chance off a defender during the previous rally for her sixth kill. Farmington earlier established a solid 17-13 edge.
Ashlyn Hotop answered with a kill before Jaiden Garris executed back-to-back stuff-blocks. The Lady Pirates lost a wild rally after Roth and Anderson made sprawling digs near the floor, but drew even at 22-22 on a kill by Makenna Bollinger.
Duncan provided three of her seven kills within a pivotal 5-0 scoring stretch early in game two, and Farmington competed with a purpose the rest of the way.
“We really adjusted our blocks, because they were going outside almost every time. That really helped our defense,” Baker said. “Our left back also pulled in tighter because their middles were hitting cross-court. They kind of kept doing the same thing, so it started working to our advantage.”
Game three developed into another back-and-forth battle with neither squad enjoying a cushion larger than three through 39 points.
Perryville grabbed a 14-11 lead following a Hotop block and Kristen Kaempfe kill. But Farmington later jumped ahead 22-18 when a Wilson solo block and Gray smash sandwiched a passing error.
The Knights converted their second game point as Kaylee Gerwitz dived to deny an overpass kill, and Lauren Obenauer tapped down an alert set from fellow senior Sophie Pullen.
Farmington stayed aggressive in game four, and appeared ready to pull away after Anderson served a 5-0 spurt that resulted in a 13-8 lead.
Roth buried a line swing and Wilson connected as well to trigger the run. Taylor Woods made a diving stop that Duncan tracked down near the bench, leading to a scoring block by Roth.
“We realized that one of their hitters was left-handed, and so we tried to focus on where we thought she was going to go,” Roth said. “Their block was pretty big, too, in the middle. So it was hard to analyze which way we needed to cut around it.”
Perryville regrouped during a timeout, and notched the next four points with a couple of powerful swings by Kaempfe finding the mark. Leah Buerck and Sidney Buerck helped win a big rally with digs before setter Megan Buchheit dropped in a tying ace at 20-20.
Garris hammered 12 kills, Bollinger added 11 more and Kaempfe spiked 10 in a balanced effort for Perryville, which looked nearly unstoppable early on.
Numerous attempts to hit by Farmington were met with resistance at the net, and most rallies during game one proved fleeting as the Knights were late to cover the sideline as Garris thrived.
“Our offense stepped up tonight to turn it around, and their blocks were on,” Bone said. “Thank God they were, because it really helped out Taylor, Grace and me a lot.”
Anderson totaled 18 assists and seven digs. Pullen, another of the three setters utilized, dished out 15 assists while Gerwitz chipped in four kills.
“I think the difference was speeding things up and finding people that were really putting the ball down,” Anderson said. “We wanted this one badly, and work our butts off every day.”
Sidney Buerck made 14 digs and Buchheit had 16 assists for Perryville.
Farmington showed levels of resilience and cohesion that reflected its season as a whole. A rotation of 10 players became common, even after losing junior Emma Gerstner to a serious knee injury.
“It’s so important for everyone to buy in and stay focused on goals like this,” Baker said. “My girls work hard every day, and know that they have a part on this team, even if it’s not always on the court.”
“At the end of last season, I felt like things really started to click,” she added. “When you first move up to varsity at Farmington, especially with the schedule we play, it’s really rough and kind of hits them in the face. They didn’t really understand how competitive it was going to be. Once we got to the summer, I was amazed how much the girls had improved, even without playing much club ball due to COVID. I did not know they would figure things out this quickly.”
