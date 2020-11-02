Farmington fades after promising sectional start

FENTON, Mo. – The volleyball season ended in frustration for Farmington on Saturday afternoon, but not without one last inspired act of resistance.
The Knights stormed back from seven points down, and prevailed in a fabulous closing rally to seize game one of their Class 4 state sectional contest.
Rockwood Summit responded with a fury, however, and sophomore middle blocker Kylie Stehlin pounded 19 kills to power a 25-27, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17 victory.
Senior captain and setter/outside Abby VanBuskirk provided 10 kills, 22 assists and three aces for Summit (6-10), which was later eliminated on its home court by Nerinx Hall in a five-game quarterfinal.
Farmington (13-13-2) was paced offensively by sophomore Jelena Gray with 16 kills while junior Jordan Anderson compiled 16 assists and 13 digs.
The Falcons created just enough separation to claim the pivotal third game. Alexis Pohlmann dived to cover a blocked attack, leading to a kill by Colleen Crawford, and VanBuskirk made it 23-19 with a misplayed ace serve.
Jade Roth knocked down a smooth bump set from Anderson to fend off game point at 24-23, but the ensuing serve was collected by the net.
The Knights suffered a stretch of subpar passing in game four, and were further agitated by two questionable late rulings by the chair referee.
A kill was awarded to Rockwood Summit when an incoming spike bounced squarely off the left foot of Grace Duncan instead of the floor. Setter Sophie Pullen was later visibly perplexed by a double-contact call.
Gray brought Farmington within 20-15 on her last two kills of the match, but those points were handed back on a wide clearing attempt and net violation.
VanBuskrik handed the Falcons match point with a crafty dink on the second touch, and Stehlin sealed the outcome with a solo block.
Crawford totaled 12 kills and 10 digs for the Falcons. Pohlmann picked up 15 digs, and Erica Vogel added seven kills plus five blocks at the other middle spot.
Duncan compiled nine kills plus 14 digs, Roth chipped in eight kills and four blocks and Lauren Obenauer notched a team-high eight blocks in defeat.
Farmington trailed game one 20-13 after Crawford blistered a cross-court laser from the 10-foot line, but rebounded with scrappy defense.
The comeback started with a double block by Roth and Alyssa Wilson, and Gray connected for a kill after Duncan lunged to stop a powerful attack.
Gray followed with two more kills – the latter off a reaching stab by libero Bridget Bone – and Wilson capped her 7-0 serving streak with a tying ace at 20-20.
The teams alternated the next eight points, and Summit squandered a clinching opportunity when a VanBuskirk kill was squandered by a missed serve at 24-24.
Stehlin made it 25-25 for the Falcons after Anderson denied three separate attacks in succession, but Farmington regained the lead on the first of consecutive Wilson kills.
An epic exchange saw all six Farmington players migrate to the front row in one instance to protect against tipping after Roth deflected the ball high. Bone guided a twisting pass over her shoulder to continue the action, and Wilson tapped down a set from Anderson to a joyous roar.
Bone compiled 22 digs while also sprinting and crashing several times for passes beyond her reach as one of four seniors playing her varsity finale.
Summit limited Farmington to seven kills in game two, and capitalized on numerous unforced miscues to surge ahead 15-7 after winning 11 of 12 points in a key turnaround.
The Knights answered in game three to lead 11-5 on a Bone ace after Duncan highlighted a 5-0 run with two kills and a double-block with Roth.
But a flurry of four kills by Stehlin on the subsequent rotation helped the Falcons earn seven of the next eight to pull even at 12-12.
Pullen dished out 11 assists, and fellow senior Taylor Woods produced nine digs for Farmington. Wilson tallied eight assists, and equaled Kaylee Gerwitz with four kills each.
