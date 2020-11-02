Farmington fades after promising sectional start

Gray followed with two more kills – the latter off a reaching stab by libero Bridget Bone – and Wilson capped her 7-0 serving streak with a tying ace at 20-20.

The teams alternated the next eight points, and Summit squandered a clinching opportunity when a VanBuskirk kill was squandered by a missed serve at 24-24.

Stehlin made it 25-25 for the Falcons after Anderson denied three separate attacks in succession, but Farmington regained the lead on the first of consecutive Wilson kills.

An epic exchange saw all six Farmington players migrate to the front row in one instance to protect against tipping after Roth deflected the ball high. Bone guided a twisting pass over her shoulder to continue the action, and Wilson tapped down a set from Anderson to a joyous roar.

Bone compiled 22 digs while also sprinting and crashing several times for passes beyond her reach as one of four seniors playing her varsity finale.

Summit limited Farmington to seven kills in game two, and capitalized on numerous unforced miscues to surge ahead 15-7 after winning 11 of 12 points in a key turnaround.