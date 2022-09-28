Farmington gets past Fredericktown in four

FARMINGTON – Facing arguably its two strongest MAAA volleyball challengers back to back on Homecoming week, Farmington averted the first potential pitfall on Tuesday night.

All-state outside hitter Jelena Gray compiled 15 kills, 12 digs and five blocks unofficially to help the Knights turn visiting Fredericktown aside 23-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-23.

Jade Roth posted 11 kills, three blocks and two aces after having minimal chances to attack early on, and Emily Bauer compiled 18 digs, six digs and two aces in the victory.

Farmington (16-3-1, 1-0) claimed the last three games in succession after coughing up a five-point lead in the first, but not without some anxious moments near the conclusion.

Fredericktown (13-3-1, 0-1) hoped to end a lengthy string of losses to the Knights over the last couple of decades, and stood within two points of forcing a decisive fifth set.

Sophomore P.J. Reutzel landed a left-side swing after teammate Lydia Mell covered a blocked spike for a 23-23 tie, then made two correct choices in location for future attacks from the right pin.

Her shot toward the open back corner carried just long, however, and the Knights secured the outcome after a timeout when Reutzel tipped inches wide past double blocking.

Junior setter and hitter Ava Penuel shined for the Lady Blackcats in defeat with 11 kills, 23 assists and 12 digs. Reutzel finished with nine kills, nine digs and 15 assists in a similar role.

Fredericktown won an excellent early rally on a dink from Penuel after Rylie Rehkop traded superb digs with Gray, but the Knights answered with a block by Jade Roth and kill by Grace Duncan for a 12-9 lead.

Ella Swyres provided her second of five kills overall for a 23-18 separation in game one, but issues with serve receiving marked a sudden turnaround.

Penuel sparked a 7-0 scoring run with power before Mell made one of her three blocks, and sophomore Kinleigh Gresham seized the stanza for the elated visitors with consecutive aces.

Game two remained close until Farmington began targeting Roth for more frequent attacks. She struck from the left side for a 23-20 edge, then tipped between blockers on set point.

Brynn Johnson landed an ace after Madison Mills snapped a 10-10 deadlock on a block earlier in the game, but the Blackcats answered after Reutzel traded dazzling sideline digs with Knights setter Cheyenne Strohkirch.

Bauer rotated in minutes later, and kicked a low pass upward on pure instinct before Duncan knocked down a spike to win the pivotal point at 17-15.

Gray heated up with five kills in game three, which Farmington fully controlled once Strohkirch finished serving a 7-0 streak for a 13-3 cushion. Duncan made it 22-7 on consecutive aces.

The Knights adopted an effective strategy of floating short serves, and were rewarded with three key aces from Gray, Duncan and Bauer in game four.

Farmington bolted ahead 6-0 on a mission to close in strong fashion, but the Lady Blackcats delivered a spirited comeback to grab a brief 9-8 lead.

Linley Rehkop and Ryleigh Gresham countered a solo block by Roth with a double stuff, then blistered individual kills to lead the charge.

Mills broke a 10-10 tie for Farmington off an overpass, then combined with Gray on a double block two points later. Roth blocked a tip and spiked from the left side for a 20-17 Farmington lead.

Penuel delivered pinpoint back-sets to Kinleigh Gresham and Reutzel to help Fredericktown draw even before suffering the hard-fought defeat.

Johnson rebounded from a shaky start on the back row to produce 16 digs for the Knights. Strohkirch made 14 assists plus eight digs while Duncan picked up 15 digs and Mills had four blocks.

Farmington travels to Ste. Genevieve for another conference showdown on Thursday. The Dragons put Central away in four games on Tuesday night.

Linley Rehkop ended with nine kills, 10 digs and three blocks. Kinleigh Gresham totaled six kills with seven digs, Ryleigh Gresham chipped in five kills plus two aces, and Rylie Rehkop made six digs.