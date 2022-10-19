Farmington powers way to MAAA tourney crown

STE. GENEVIEVE – After falling short by two points in a five-set thriller to decide the MAAA Large-School title, the Farmington volleyball team relished a second chance to face Ste. Genevieve.

The Knights significantly raised their level of execution in a best-of-three rematch on Tuesday night, and hoisted the championship plaque in the conference tournament Gold Bracket.

Senior outside hitter Jelena Gray totaled 11 kills with five digs, and fellow four-year starters Jade Roth and Grace Duncan shined in crucial situations to protect a 25-22, 25-17 victory.

“They were disappointed in the way they played here during the regular season,” Farmington head coach Haley Baker said. “They wanted revenge. They wanted to come back and prove that our best team wasn’t on the floor that night.”

Farmington (27-7-2) endured very few mistakes in game two, and seized control of the match with a 6-0 scoring run on Duncan’s serve to gain separation from a 10-10 tie.

Roth combined with Gray on a double block, and capped the streak with a clever tip shot after Ella Swyres slammed an overpass that another blocked spike created.

The Knights stretched the margin to 21-13, and Duncan added her fifth and six kills overall to present match point before a four-hit violation signaled the conclusion.

Junior libero Brynn Johnson picked up eight digs, and was strong on serve receive as Ste. Genevieve routinely sent the ball in her direction.

Emily Bauer totaled 14 assists and Cheyenne Strohkirch made 11 more as dual setters. The Knights rolled through four tournament matches without dropping a game.

“We have our big three, and their stats show how much they shine,” Baker said. “But our team is so talented all around, and the other girls contribute so much with their attitudes and teamwork.”

Ste. Genevieve (28-4-2) carried the No. 1 seed despite suffering a narrow defeat against Small-School champion Valle Catholic, but ultimately allowed too many passes to drift across the net.

Senior star Dru Koetting spiked 11 kills, and outside hitter Arie Taylor sent down six for the Dragons, who reached the title contest after surviving two match points in the semifinal round against Fredericktown.

Roth bookended the opening game with explosive plays, including two blistering spikes at the finish when Farmington capitalized on free balls with one crisp pass to Bauer.

“I wanted to send a message that we were ready and really excited,” said Roth, who finished with eight kills and opened the match with consecutive stuff blocks. “It was a tough loss to them earlier this season. The mindset was that we wanted to play as well as we practiced yesterday.”

Taylor had a solid rotation with three scoring attacks to propel Ste. Genevieve ahead 9-8, and Joleigh Parker answered a tying bullet from Gray to restore a 17-16 edge.

Koetting, who dazzled with 30 kills in the previous meeting, countered a double block by Duncan and Ava Cooper with power to bring the Dragons within three points of claiming game one at 22-20.

But an ensuing tip carried wide, and Bauer served an ace during a pivotal 5-0 push. Duncan landed the go-ahead kill after previously celebrating a personal defensive milestone.

Duncan needed only three digs to surpass 1,000 for her career entering the semifinal round against Valle Catholic. She later padded that total with seven in the final.

“Defense is my favorite part of the game. I thrive back there and this has been a goal of mine since I started high school, so I’m glad to finally be there,” she said.

Her achievement occurred several days after Roth joined Gray with 1,000 kills. Those seniors hope to lead Farmington toward a third straight district title next week.

“Especially for three of us who have played together all four years, having that accomplishment is so awesome,” Roth said. “We couldn’t have done that without our teammates helping us get that far.”

“When you think about the players who have been here like Lisa Boyd, Megan Bess, Sydney Winslow, Rachel Williams and Jesse Miller, those girls were phenomenal,” Baker said. “But these girls are shattering those records and they deserve it.”

Ste. Genevieve generated only three kills from its middle hitters, but Tessa Grass did contribute four blocks, including two in a row near the middle of game two.

But the Knights continued to attack with aggression, and won 15 of the last 22 points. Swyres chipped in three kills while Cooper added a pair.

“We just have to swing. That’s where our power is,” Baker said. “They had a triple block against Jade tonight, and I said ‘I don’t care. Keep setting her and she’ll hit over it.’ Our girls are strong, and when our passes are perfect, we need to swing.”

Devyn Basler and Sophia Huck each recorded nine assists as the Dragons again switched their setting pattern with several options available. Senior libero Maya Watts brought up seven digs.

Valle Catholic wound up exactly where it was originally seeded after dominating the decisive third set in a 21-25, 25-22, 25-15 triumph over Fredericktown for third place.

Junior all-around standouts Makayla Joggerst and Ade Weiler each tallied eight kills, 11 digs and three service aces. The Lady Warriors jumped ahead 13-4 in the final stanza and never relented.

Abree Zipprich and Macy Wolk combined forced on a double block at 20-9, and Weiler continued a hot streak up front with her sixth kill of the set.

Valle Catholic (18-12-1) appeared to be in danger of even reaching the Gold Bracket after winning the tournament last year, but has rebounded nicely since losing four of its first 12 contests.

Wolk finished with seven kills and two aces while Ava Bauman registered six kills plus three blocks. Addi Donze was superb on the back row with 11 digs and 21 serve receptions.

Fredericktown (21-9-1) seemed unfazed by the disappointment of watching its upset bid evaporate against Ste. Genevieve, and closed the first game strong after Joggerst spiked for a 16-12 Valle Catholic edge.

Ava Penuel and Linley Rehkop ripped consecutive kills to trigger a comeback, and worked together on a tying block at 19-19.

P.J. Reutzel served a 6-0 scoring surge, and Rehkop landed her fourth kill for the clincher off a dig by Lydia Mell and Reutzel set from the back row.

The Lady Warriors moved in front 17-14 on consecutive aces by Joggerst in game two, and Bauman delivered a key spike to answer Amelia Miller at 22-19.

Penuel used quick reaction to punch a deflected spike upward, but Donze executed a tumbling corner dig within the same rally while helping Valle arrive at game point.

Zipprich finished with 12 assists and nine digs. Kristen Drury had nine assists with five digs, and Claire Drury dished out five assists for the winning side.

Linley Rehkop totaled seven kills, three blocks and 10 digs while Ryleigh Gresham drilled six kills with two blocks for the Lady Blackcats. Reutzel compiled 12 assists, six digs and four kills, and Penuel had five kills, 10 assists, eight digs and two blocks.

Farmington was locked in a tight duel with Valle Catholic in game one of their semifinal, then rode its strong hitters to a convincing 25-22, 25-15 triumph.

Roth paced the Knights with 10 kills, and Gray amassed nine kills with 15 digs. Cooper popped a second straight kill at 21-13 of game two to negate a stellar diving save by Donze.

Duncan quickly secured her benchmark dig while totaling eight along with six kills. Bauer made 16 assists and Strohkirch chipped in six more while Johnson provided seven digs.

Farmington prevented the Lady Warriors from gathering much steam as the teams remarkably remained on level ground at every integer from 3-3 to 18-18 in game one.

Roth put the Knights ahead to stay with an angled kill and subsequent solo block, and Gray hammered back-to-back kills for a 22-18 advantage.

Valle Catholic scored just nine points on its own serves, and tallied two blocks in the match. Farmington did not surrender a single ace.

Joggerst, Zipprich and Weiler each collected five kills while Donze had 12 digs and 18 receptions. Weiler added 12 digs plus 15 receptions, and Joggerst made nine digs.

Zipprich set for a team-high eight assists and Claire Drury equaled Kristen Drury with five apiece.

Ste. Genevieve turned to Koetting just in time to avoid dismissal in the semifinals, and escaped past Fredericktown 23-25, 25-20, 26-24 win after scoring the last four points in succession.

Koetting fended off an initial match point with a clutch strike from the right side, and broke a 24-24 tie before another late hitting error sank the Lady Blackcats.

Fredericktown reached the brink of playing for the title when Rylie Rehkop arrived to cover a blocked spike like she had several times earlier.

Reutzel tipped past the blockers to make the lead 24-22, but missed on her last attempt while finishing with impressive totals of 13 kills, 12 assists and 10 digs.

Koetting notched 12 kills, 10 digs and two aces while Taylor highlighted the back half of the rotation with eight kills and nine digs for the Dragons.

Basler was their primary setter with 20 assists, and Watts was excellent on defense with 21 digs. Grass contributed six kills with two blocks, Alli Byington guided seven assists and Parker had three kills.

Penuel posted five of her seven kills in game one, including two clutch placements after Ste. Genevieve had erased a 16-9 deficit to draw even at 22-22. She also amassed 16 assists and nine digs.

Ryleigh Gresham ended with five kills, three blocks and seven digs, and Linley Rehkop produced four kills, 11 digs and two blocks.

Fredericktown also received four kills from Miller while Rylie Rehkop and Kinleigh Gresham collected eight digs each.

Potosi rattled off seven consecutive points in game two, and claimed fifth place on its home court after sweeping Central 25-22, 25-20 in the Sliver Bracket final.

Sophomore Ava Robart compiled 14 kills plus blocks, and spiked the final points in each set. Blair Sitton added nine kills and two blocks from the middle.

Paige West had an early stuff block, and served an ace for 10-6 Potosi lead amid a series of momentum shifts during game one.

Madison Dunn landed one of her seven kills, and Khloe Dischbein served an ace to put Central ahead 13-12 before Robart answered with a kill and ace on consecutive points.

Kate Johnson handed the Lady Rebels their final lead of game one with another ace at 21-20, and picked up a team-high nine digs. But three Central errors occurred over the next four points.

Audrey Neel served the longest streak of the match for a 14-10 Potosi edge in game two. Setter Kadence Sadler provided 22 assists in the victory.

The Lady Rebels trimmed a five-point deficit to 16-15 once Brylee Populis notched her second solo block following two straight kills.

But Potosi (22-5-4) stayed ahead with cross-court shots from Jade Williams and Neel at 20-18, and Robart ripped a 10-foot spike at 23-19.

Addi Miller tallied five kills, and Dunn made eight digs for Central (18-12-1), which has tripled its win total from last season. Natalie Miles distributed nine assists, and Kinley Norris totaled seven assists with five digs.

West County earned seventh place with a second victory this season over Arcadia Valley, prevailing 25-23, 25-19 after the rivals battled five sets last week.

Morgan Simily finished with nine kills and five digs, and setter Kaytlen Hartley collected 20 assists with five digs for the Lady Bulldogs.

A double block by Gracie Wright and Madalyn Clabaugh marked a 15-9 lead in game one after libero Carlee Drennen made two lunging stops to capture a previous point.

Arcadia Valley steadily charged back for a 21-19 advantage on consecutive aces by Kayla Sumpter after middle hitter Hannah Tripp tied the game on back-to-back kills.

But the next three points went to West County (18-9-2) on errors, and Clabaugh sent down a key kill at 23-21 after Simily chased down a ball in the back corner.

Riley Brogan saved one set point for the Lady Tigers with a left-side kill from a tight angle, but Bailey Skiles answered off the block to claim the opener.

Sumpter posted seven kills, nine digs and two blocks, and highlighted a 5-1 start for AV in game two with two scoring plays at the net.

Arcadia Valley (7-22-2) increased the margin to 12-6 when a good pass from Paige Newstead-Adams set up a Brogan spike. The Lady Bulldogs responded.

Skiles, who equaled teammate Isabella Skaggs with five kills and two aces, dinked successfully on second contact before Simily drilled a tying kill at 15-15.

Skaggs followed a Skiles ace with a clean shot to the vacant back corner for a 20-17 lead, and Clabaugh made it 23-18 off a back-row assist from Hartley.

Drennen picked up 14 digs overall, and Wright chipped in seven more. The teams could clash again in the Class 2, District 3 semifinals next week at Jefferson High School.

Tripp spiked five kills, and Taylor Lorenz produced 18 assists with six digs for the Lady Tigers, who did not have junior Cate Newstead-Adams available.

Brogan tallied three kills and seven digs on her 18th birthday, and Paige Newstead-Adams finished with identical totals in the loss.

Earlier in the Silver Bracket semifinals, Potosi rolled past Arcadia Valley 25-15, 25-16 behind nine kills and three aces by Robart. West and Sitton connected on seven kills apiece, and Sadler made 23 assists.

Brogan knocked down a team-high six kills, and Sumpter landed five more for the Lady Tigers. Lorenz supplied 17 assists and tied Newstead-Adams with four kills each.

Central advanced next by outlasting West County 25-15, 24-26, 25-17.

Bismarck hosted the Bronze Bracket and defeated North County 25-22, 25-23 for ninth place after topping Valley 25-14, 25-8 in the semifinal round.

Ashley Hawkins connected for 12 kills and Jada Dickey added 10 more over two combined matches for Bismarck (12-15-2). Halie Dickey made 20 digs and Alyssa Freeman dished out 20 assists.

North County (3-25-2) earlier snapped an eight-match slide by defeating Kingston 25-21, 25-15. Kingston took down Valley 25-15, 25-22 for 11th place.