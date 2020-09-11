Farmington spikes straight-set win over Pacific

Roth blistered an overpass and made the margin 22-15 off a quick set. Pacific turned four game points aside with a block by Erin Brooks and two aces from Haley Greer before dropping the stanza.

The Knights rebounded from another slow start as two powerful kills from Maryann Tomlinson helped the Indians surge ahead 13-6 in game two.

Alyssa Wilson negotiated an attack through two taller blockers, and ensuing aces from Anderson and Bone further spurred the pivotal comeback.

Roth spiked just inside the back line and took a more direct route to the floor on the next rally after the game was tied at 15-15.

Farmington maintained a slight 20-18 edge after Taylor Woods delivered three straight digs – including one on a full lunge – and Bone scored with a spike from the back row.

Pacific could not capitalize on a late missed serve, and cleared game point wide after Lauren Obenauer made it 24-21 off a defender’s hands.

The Indians seemed to briefly lose some energy while two sets down, and Farmington led the duration of game three after Roth stuffed the opening point in solo fashion.