Farmington spikes straight-set win over Pacific

FARMINGTON – Despite missing two outside threats from its offense, the Farmington volleyball team handled visiting Pacific without much of a scare.
Sophomore Jade Roth provided 12 kills and two blocks, mostly from the middle, and four seniors were honored before a 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 victory on Thursday night.
All-conference libero Bridget Bone contributed 19 digs, and senior setter Sophie Pullen served four aces while adding 11 assists for Farmington (2-2).
With Jelena Gray and Emma Gerstner sidelined due to injuries, sophomore Grace Duncan emerged as the key left-side attacker with eight kills, seven digs and two aces.
Jordan Anderson compiled a team-high 20 assists in her usual setting role, but also gave the Knights five kills along the right position plus six digs.
Two missed serves and a couple of failed connections on passes enabled Pacific (0-3) to grab an early 9-6 lead after Emma Parry spiked off a block.
But Farmington had the edge in defensive court coverage, and responded by claiming 12 of the next 15 points during the opening game.
Anderson put down two cross-court swings, and the home team won a long rally after Pullen raced to save two errant touches. Duncan uncorked a jumping ace for an 18-12 advantage.
Roth blistered an overpass and made the margin 22-15 off a quick set. Pacific turned four game points aside with a block by Erin Brooks and two aces from Haley Greer before dropping the stanza.
The Knights rebounded from another slow start as two powerful kills from Maryann Tomlinson helped the Indians surge ahead 13-6 in game two.
Alyssa Wilson negotiated an attack through two taller blockers, and ensuing aces from Anderson and Bone further spurred the pivotal comeback.
Roth spiked just inside the back line and took a more direct route to the floor on the next rally after the game was tied at 15-15.
Farmington maintained a slight 20-18 edge after Taylor Woods delivered three straight digs – including one on a full lunge – and Bone scored with a spike from the back row.
Pacific could not capitalize on a late missed serve, and cleared game point wide after Lauren Obenauer made it 24-21 off a defender’s hands.
The Indians seemed to briefly lose some energy while two sets down, and Farmington led the duration of game three after Roth stuffed the opening point in solo fashion.
Wilson prompted a short but crucial 4-0 streak after Pacific drew to within 14-11, and Kaylee Gerwitz capped it when a grazing tip fell safely.
Brenna Moore tried to ignite Pacific with two kills and two blocks during her final rotation up front. Duncan sealed the result with an outside kill before moving back for a closing ace.
Obenauer and Woods, who chipped in six digs overall, were recognized along with Bone and Pullen in a short ceremony for Senior Night.
Alyssa Koppeis also notched six digs for Farmington, which competes this weekend at the 38-team Dig for Life Tournament in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Julia Thomas equaled Tomlinson with six kills each, and Moore supplied five blocks for Pacific.
