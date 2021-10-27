Farmington tops district host Cape in title repeat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Emma Gerstner could only enjoy the district championship experience from the bench while healing from ACL surgery last fall.
As the Farmington volleyball team marched toward an emphatic repeat on Tuesday night, the always hustling senior found herself right in the middle of the fun.
Gerstner registered nine kills, 13 digs, two blocks and two service aces, and the top-seeded Knights swept Class 4, District 1 tournament host Cape Central 25-16, 25-22, 25-18.
“Sitting out last year, I still loved watching my team and encouraging them,” Gerstner said. “But this year, I really felt it in my heart. It felt so good to be out there with them again.”
Junior outside hitter Jelena Gray compiled 12 kills along with six digs, and middle Jade Roth provided nine kills plus four blocks in the convincing victory.
Farmington (25-6-1) will host the state sectional round on Thursday evening against District 2 champion St. Pius. The Knights topped the Lancers in straight sets earlier this year.
Cape Central (13-12-2) hoped to snap a 38-year title drought on its home court, but could not equal the versatile attacking firepower or passing efficiency of the Knights.
“We talked about trying to beat them in three, because we were able to do it earlier this year,” Roth said. “Winning last year didn’t take away any of the excitement from tonight. This was still the district championship, and we knew Cape Central would come out with its best effort.”
Alyssa Wilson totaled 23 assists after setting a couple of extensive scoring streaks, and Jordan Anderson had 10 assists with six digs. Farmington stayed perfect from the service line deep into game three.
The Knights had struggled at times this season to maintain their intensity and execution after building sizable leads, but showed no signs of wavering against the Tigers.
“Before the third set started, I told them I didn’t want to go four tonight and let’s go win a district title,” third-year Farmington head coach Haley Baker said. “They got excited about that and did it.”
Cape Central relied heavily on 6-foot-1 middle hitter and Murray State commit Ella Vogel for offensive production, and the star senior closed her varsity career with 10 kills and five blocks.
Roth was often her opposition across the net, and proved to be a neutralizing force. When both players rotated back, Gerstner seized her opportunity to shine.
Farmington trailed game one 7-5 before Gerstner bookended a spike from fellow senior Kaylee Gerwitz with a pair of tipped kills, one resulting from an overpass and the next over the blockers.
Gray ultimately served a 7-0 run, and Gerstner followed with eight straight points and an outstretched dig as kills by Grace Duncan, Roth and Gray – from the back row – created a 20-8 advantage.
Vogel helped Cape Central narrow the gap on a 6-0 spurt, but was double blocked on game point by Gerstner and Wilson after a solid Duncan pass preceded a stabilizing kill from Gray.
“[Coach] Baker said that when she’s on the back row, we’ve got to go, and we practiced so much for that yesterday,” said Gerstner, whose right hand sported the visible evidence of Vogel’s power. “She’s such a good hitter that she popped a blood vessel in my hand when I blocked her. I’m so excited that we pulled it out against her.”
Game two likewise featured an early 7-7 tie before Farmington made it move to gain control, thanks in part to a flurry of errant passes on the other side.
Anderson served consecutive aces, the second of which danced over the net tape, and Roth followed her strong angled kill with a solo block for a 15-9 advantage.
“We work on serving a lot in practice, and there are times when we still don’t have a good serving night,” Anderson said. “But we really focused tonight on taking our time back at the line and making good side tosses.”
Although the Knights looked to quell a Cape Central push when Wilson alertly rescued a ball from the net to win a rally, Vogel hammered a right-side spike to make it 16-14.
Gerstner answered with a placement shot to a vacant front-row spot, and caught the Tigers out of position once again at a key moment for a 21-17 edge.
“Emma was putting the ball wherever we told her to,” Baker said. “I watched them play Fredericktown, and they single blocked the middle. I told Emma that’s a great opportunity to go up, do what she does best, and put the ball in smart places.”
Cape Central yielded too many free balls to complete the comeback, and Farmington was prepared to cover each attempt by the setter for a surprising attack on second contact.
The Tigers eventually reduced a five-point deficit to 22-21 on a hard swing from Vogel and perfect shot toward the opposite line by Elizabeth Ogburn.
But a crucial service error followed, and Gray pounded her next swing to the floor. Cape fended off the first set point, and Malayna McAllister covered a Roth block before a clearing attempt carried wide.
Duncan was steady when called upon for five kills and nine digs, and served a 6-0 stretch that included another stuff by Roth and propelled the Knights toward a 9-4 cushion in game three.
“She’s an awesome player, and I’ve seen her multiple times before,” Roth said about Vogel. “I figured it would be a struggle tonight, but I just followed her and saw which position she was hitting in.”
Cape Central offered one last challenge despite having Vogel stationed in the back, as both McAllister and Madison Phelps terminated to square the score at 10-10.
But the Tigers committed four attacking errors and a lifting violation while dropping nine of the next 10 points, and two more kills by Roth steered Farmington toward the title with a 19-11 lead.
“They followed Jade a lot because she’s such a good hitter, so we just had to switch up our sets” said Anderson. “We don’t just have one or two strong hitters. We have multiple good options.”
Gerstner tipped again after earning an important block at 22-17, and landed a return bump set from Wilson at match point to ignite the celebration.
Gerwitz chipped in three kills overall, and gladly accepted the championship plaque among five other seniors. Alyssa Koppeis contributed five digs at libero.
“I noticed the entire vibe around our team when we got here tonight,” Baker said. “The girls were in a different type of zone than they have been. We’ve been waiting for that energy all season long, and they really put everything together.”
McAllister had five kills and six digs for Cape Central, while Ava Nelson knocked down four kills and libero Anna Alberton picked up eight digs.