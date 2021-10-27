Farmington tops district host Cape in title repeat

Duncan was steady when called upon for five kills and nine digs, and served a 6-0 stretch that included another stuff by Roth and propelled the Knights toward a 9-4 cushion in game three.

“She’s an awesome player, and I’ve seen her multiple times before,” Roth said about Vogel. “I figured it would be a struggle tonight, but I just followed her and saw which position she was hitting in.”

Cape Central offered one last challenge despite having Vogel stationed in the back, as both McAllister and Madison Phelps terminated to square the score at 10-10.

But the Tigers committed four attacking errors and a lifting violation while dropping nine of the next 10 points, and two more kills by Roth steered Farmington toward the title with a 19-11 lead.

“They followed Jade a lot because she’s such a good hitter, so we just had to switch up our sets” said Anderson. “We don’t just have one or two strong hitters. We have multiple good options.”

Gerstner tipped again after earning an important block at 22-17, and landed a return bump set from Wilson at match point to ignite the celebration.