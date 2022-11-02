Four Knights make all-district team

FARMINGTON – Four players who helped the Farmington volleyball team collect 29 victories this season were chosen for Class 4, District 1 honors.
Three decorated seniors – middle hitter Jade Roth and outside hitters Jelena Gray and Grace Duncan – are among 12 athletes appearing on the all-district First Team.
Roth and Gray each surpassed 1,000 career kills last month, and Duncan shined defensively with more than 1,000 digs as four-year varsity starters.
Juinor setter Emily Bauer landed Second Team distinction for the Knights, who fell to St. Pius in a four-game championship match last week.
Windsor, which dropped a five-set semifinal battle to St. Pius, merited the highest number of First Team picks for any assigned school with four.
Farmington is the reigning MAAA tournament champion.
Class 4, District 1 Volleyball
All-District First Team
Hannah Leftridge - St. Pius
Jade Roth - Farmington
Lexi Menne - Windsor
Jelena Gray - Farmington
Elena Ruble - St. Pius
Bennett Raterman - St. Pius
Ashley Theiss - De Soto
Katie Moore - Windsor
Gabbi Burkard - Festus
Emma Lawson - Windsor
Grace Duncan - Farmington
Madison Williams - Windsor
All-District Second Team
Claire Martin - Festus
Emily Bauer - Farmington
Madelyn Mancuso - Windsor
Delaney Willis - Festus
Ella Hagerty - Cape Central
Phoenix Dean - Hillsboro
Bella Uzzle - Hillsboro
Meghan Mellor - De Soto
Karlie Lane - St Pius
Madison Phelps - Cape Central
Tori Folsom - Sikeston
Sydney Green - Windsor