Four Knights make all-district team

FARMINGTON – Four players who helped the Farmington volleyball team collect 29 victories this season were chosen for Class 4, District 1 honors.

Three decorated seniors – middle hitter Jade Roth and outside hitters Jelena Gray and Grace Duncan – are among 12 athletes appearing on the all-district First Team.

Roth and Gray each surpassed 1,000 career kills last month, and Duncan shined defensively with more than 1,000 digs as four-year varsity starters.

Juinor setter Emily Bauer landed Second Team distinction for the Knights, who fell to St. Pius in a four-game championship match last week.

Windsor, which dropped a five-set semifinal battle to St. Pius, merited the highest number of First Team picks for any assigned school with four.

Farmington is the reigning MAAA tournament champion.

Class 4, District 1 Volleyball

All-District First Team

Hannah Leftridge - St. Pius

Jade Roth - Farmington

Lexi Menne - Windsor

Jelena Gray - Farmington

Elena Ruble - St. Pius

Bennett Raterman - St. Pius

Ashley Theiss - De Soto

Katie Moore - Windsor

Gabbi Burkard - Festus

Emma Lawson - Windsor

Grace Duncan - Farmington

Madison Williams - Windsor

All-District Second Team

Claire Martin - Festus

Emily Bauer - Farmington

Madelyn Mancuso - Windsor

Delaney Willis - Festus

Ella Hagerty - Cape Central

Phoenix Dean - Hillsboro

Bella Uzzle - Hillsboro

Meghan Mellor - De Soto

Karlie Lane - St Pius

Madison Phelps - Cape Central

Tori Folsom - Sikeston

Sydney Green - Windsor