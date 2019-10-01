FREDERICKTOWN – Head coach Billie McFadden did most of the talking in the Fredericktown huddle on Monday night following a confounding conclusion to the opening set.
Her hopes of motivating the Lady Blackcats toward a stronger level of play soon faded also, as visiting Meadow Heights claimed 12 of the first 16 points in game two.
The Panthers performed with far greater confidence than their modest record would indicate, and pulled away for a tranquil 25-15, 25-14 road sweep.
Josey Wahlers shined defensively with four blocks and five digs, and Gracie Cook powered the offense for Meadow Heights (7-12) with a match-high seven kills.
The contest ultimately hinged on a stunning streak of 12 consecutive points served by Makayla Smith that a litany of substitutions could not interrupt.
The Lady Blackcats enjoyed their greatest success in the early minutes, and overcame two early service errors to still establish a 12-9 lead.
Freshman Linley Rehkop was highly efficient with five kills on just seven swings, and slammed her first three attacks to the floor on sets from Libby Montgomery.
Kayleigh Slinkard gave Fredericktown (7-7-1) three more kills during her initial rotation across the front, and Kyndal Dodd notched her first at 14-12.
But an ensuing struggle with receiving became contagious for Fredericktown once an outside spike from Ashley Gruenke to the opposite corner advanced Smith to the service line.
The Panthers racked up several points as errant passes forced the opposing setters to scramble, but also found consistency within their own attack.
Cook registered three kills during the 12-0 run, including an easy overpass putaway, and landed another at game point after Fredericktown was called twice for double contact off inaccurate passes.
Mallory Mathes and Dodd became more prominent for the Lady Blackcats in game two with four kills apiece, but Wahlers answered with a tough blocking presence for Meadow Heights.
Fredericktown had an excellent save by Rehkop and potential Mathes kill negated on a confusing net violation, then lost another point when obvious contact from the Panthers’ side went uncalled.
Wahlers won a joust off an overpass moments later, and terminated the next rally with a solo block as Meadow Heights surged ahead 12-4.
Mathes crushed a right-side line shot out of a timeout, but the Lady Cats would only draw to within 16-10 before a back-set from Kylee Denman to Molly Conrad spurred Meadow Heights again.
An ace from Cook and double block by Katlyn Statler and Wahlers pushed the margin to 24-11 before Fredericktown used kills from Dodd and Slinkard to resist three match points.
Larissa Kemp totaled nine assists, and Montgomery added eight in the loss. Mathes picked up five digs while Slinkard and Ashton Davis had four each.
A busy week for Fredericktown also contains conference matches with Farmington and Potosi along with the Perryville Tournament.
