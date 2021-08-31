Fredericktown displays versatility in debut win

Reagan Asher disposed of an overpass before Rehkop connected on a middle spike, and Fredericktown surged ahead 11-3 in game one.

Rehkop landed consecutive aces to induce a second timeout by the opposition, and Ryleigh Gresham joined the hitting fun with a kill at 20-6.

Herculaneum trailed 22-9 after Dodd executed a solo block, but surged back as senior middle Macey Pilliard notched her team’s first kill before stepping back to serve the next eight points.

An eventual miss handed Fredericktown a reprieve at 23-18 following a number of errant passes toward the net, and Herculaneum allowed a high ball to drop untouched in the middle of the floor.

Asher and Penuel helped create early separation in game two with back-to-back kills as Gresham served an 8-0 stretch that made it 10-3.

Herculaneum won a strong rally that saw libero Riley Passananti trade superb digs with Crouch, but could not keep pace from an attacking aspect.

Rekhop sent down her strongest swing of the match after Reutzel avoided net contact on a pinpoint feed, and Asher terminated off a back-set from Penuel to present game point at 24-15.