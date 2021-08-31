Fredericktown displays versatility in debut win

FREDERICKTOWN – Although many members of the Fredericktown varsity volleyball roster are back from last season, their roles have been slightly altered or expanded.
The Lady Blackcats came out firing Monday evening on an opening left-side kill from all-conference middle Kyndal Dodd that was assisted by freshman setter P.J. Reutzel.
They corrected an early string of missed serves over the course of the season opener, and gained gradual dominance during a 25-18, 25-16, 25-13 sweep of visiting Herculaneum.
Three-sport standout Linley Rehkop attacked from all three front-row positions to generate five kills, and jump-served six powerful aces while making seven digs in the victory.
Sophomore Ava Penuel had 12 assists while sharing the setting load with Reutzel, who totaled nine, and both players showed versatility with multiple kills.
Fredericktown (1-0) struggled mightily at times with serve receiving last fall, and forced Herculaneum (0-1) into a similar situation during several extended scoring runs.
Although four of the first five points obtained by Herculaneum were the result of service mistakes, the momentum swung toward the host squad when junior Lizzie Crouch earned an 8-0 streak.
Reagan Asher disposed of an overpass before Rehkop connected on a middle spike, and Fredericktown surged ahead 11-3 in game one.
Rehkop landed consecutive aces to induce a second timeout by the opposition, and Ryleigh Gresham joined the hitting fun with a kill at 20-6.
Herculaneum trailed 22-9 after Dodd executed a solo block, but surged back as senior middle Macey Pilliard notched her team’s first kill before stepping back to serve the next eight points.
An eventual miss handed Fredericktown a reprieve at 23-18 following a number of errant passes toward the net, and Herculaneum allowed a high ball to drop untouched in the middle of the floor.
Asher and Penuel helped create early separation in game two with back-to-back kills as Gresham served an 8-0 stretch that made it 10-3.
Herculaneum won a strong rally that saw libero Riley Passananti trade superb digs with Crouch, but could not keep pace from an attacking aspect.
Rekhop sent down her strongest swing of the match after Reutzel avoided net contact on a pinpoint feed, and Asher terminated off a back-set from Penuel to present game point at 24-15.
Fredericktown never trailed during the closing stanza, jumping ahead 4-0 after Rekhop unleashed the first two of four aces. Another tough serve enabled Dodd to pounce on an overpass.
Crouch denied two Herculaneum swings near the back corner, including a play that followed Lydia Mell’s block and preceded another Rehkop kill at 15-7.
Emily Gruhala highlighted game three with a stuff-block as Herculaneum was limited to just two kills and saw the margin balloon to 20-11 late.
Rehkop delivered two solid digs on match point, and Reutzel transitioned the second into a cross-court smash from Mell.
Dodd finished with seven blocks and five kills while playing the front row exclusively. Asher supplied a team-high seven kills while Penuel added four kills plus six digs.
Rylie Rehkop contributed four digs and led Fredericktown with 12 serve receptions.
Herculaneum was paced by Pilliard with four kills and four blocks.